Getting tattoo for the first time? Know what you should eat and more in this complete guide for beginners

Finally gathered enough bravado and inspiration to get inked? Whether it's something meaningful for you or your loved ones, or simply a design that caught your attention, getting your first tattoo is surely an exciting milestone, albeit a nerve-wracking and anxiety-inducing one. Tattoos for first timers can be a breeze if you go in prepared! (Shutterstock)

With your near and dear ones chiming in with their two cents, from ‘excruciatingly painful’ to ‘I dozed off while getting mine,' tattoos are something everyone seems to have a hot take on.

But more than heeding opinions from the loud but outrageously out-of-sync crowd, what you really need is to be informed and get your facts right. And what better way to do that than by hearing it straight from a tattoo expert?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Varun Saklani, Tattoo Artist at Devil’z Tattooz, shared a complete guide for first-timers, from location-wise pain levels and trending designs to the night-before-the-tattoo routine.

Beginner-friendly tattoo areas

Let's be honest, the first question, before you even finalise on the design, is certainly about the pain level.

Varun explained the pain factor of tattoos and said, “It’s also a good idea to avoid sensitive areas like the ribs or neck for your first tattoo, as these spots tend to be more uncomfortable. Areas like the arm are generally safer and more manageable for beginners. Plus, many people like to show off their first tattoo, and having it somewhere you can see easily can serve as a nice reminder of the experience or the beginning of your tattoo journey.”

Tattoo day checklist

Carbs like rice bowls with ample veggies help to keep your energy up during your tattoo session.(Shutterstock)

As you officially begin the countdown to your first tattoo, it's also important to be mindful of certain essentials, from what your ideal meal should be to things you must avoid at all costs.

Here's the checklist Varun shared:

First, get a full night’s sleep . Being well-rested will help you stay calm and alert, which can make the whole process feel smoother. Sleep is just as important as any other part of the preparation.

. Being well-rested will help you stay calm and alert, which can make the whole process feel smoother. Sleep is just as important as any other part of the preparation. Stay hydrated . Tattoos take time and precision, and feeling dehydrated during the session isn’t ideal. Bring water or a hydrating sports drink with you to stay refreshed throughout.

. Tattoos take time and precision, and feeling dehydrated during the session isn’t ideal. Bring water or a hydrating sports drink with you to stay refreshed throughout. Avoid alcohol, blood-thinning medications , and other stimulants at least 48 hours before your appointment. Alcohol, in particular, can thin your blood, which may affect the healing process. If you’re on any medications, check with your physician beforehand.

, and other stimulants at least 48 hours before your appointment. Alcohol, in particular, can thin your blood, which may affect the healing process. If you’re on any medications, check with your physician beforehand. Make sure to eat a good meal before your session, preferably something high in volume and rich in carbohydrates. This will help keep your energy levels up and prevent dizziness caused by nerves or low blood sugar. Great options include rice bowls, salads with a protein source, or carb-heavy meals like sweet potatoes, basically, whatever carb source works best for you.

Ideal design for beginners

Now that you are aware of the prerequisites, it's time to circle back to your design. The first tattoo design is no doubt very exciting, but at the same time, you need to be careful since it's not only permanent, but also the healing and pain levels should be manageable, especially since you are a first-timer.

Here's what Varun said, “For first-timers, I’d suggest going with designs that either hold personal meaning or are something the person relates to. It could even be purely for aesthetic reasons, and that’s totally valid. In terms of size and detail, I’d recommend starting with something less intricate. Detailed tattoos take longer, and when you’re getting your first tattoo, it’s helpful to gauge your pain tolerance and how you handle the overall experience. Once you’re more familiar with the process, you can explore more complex or larger designs.”

Moreover, since it’s your first time, it’s easy to get carried away by all the advice, as everyone has their own take on tattoos. Varun shared some advice that makes it easy for you to cut through the chaos and embrace the clarity. He said, “Always consult with your chosen tattoo artist. They’re experienced and can provide valuable guidance on what will work best for your ideas. Try to find a balance between your vision and their professional input. Avoid involving too many people like friends or family, in the decision-making process. Too many opinions can lead to unnecessary confusion. Remember, this tattoo is going to be on your body forever, so trust yourself and the professional to figure out what’s best for you.”

