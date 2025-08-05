Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares top 4 comfort food recipes that are vegetarian, perfect for rainy days: Khichdi, batada vada

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, in his August 1 blog on his website, shared recipes that 'evoke comfort, nostalgia, and flavours' on rainy days — think 'a plate of khichdi, a hot cup of chai, and crispy bhajiyas fresh from the pan'. Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares his simple hack for making soft, perfect ragi rotis at home: See recipe Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's rainy day recipes are perfect for vegetarians. (Instagram/ Sanjeev Kapoor and YouTube/ Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana)

Ahead are some delicious rainy-day comfort food recipes to try that are 'perfect for rainy days, and perfect for the soul', according to the chef, including khichdi with ghee, 'the food equivalent of a warm hug'.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for khichdi with ghee and pickle

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor wrote, “The food equivalent of a warm hug, khichdi is what I crave after a long day. Rice and moong dal come together with haldi, jeera, and ghee — nothing fancy, but everything just right. Some prefer it runny, others thick; I like mine soft and peppered with veggies like peas or carrots. A spoonful of ghee melting into the top makes all the difference. And the best part? That moment when you mix in a crunchy papad or a dollop of pickle and suddenly everything feels okay again.”

⦿ Ingredients:

1 cup rice

1 cup split red lentils (masoor dal) or a mix of moong and masoor dal

2 cups water

2 tablespoons ghee or oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ginger paste

1 teaspoon garlic paste

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt, to taste

Optional spices like asafoetida, red chilli powder

⦿ Method:

Wash and soak the rice and lentils together for about 30 minutes. Drain the water.

Heat ghee or oil in a pressure cooker. Add cumin seeds and let them sizzle.

Add the chopped onion, ginger paste, and garlic paste. Sauté until the onion is translucent.

Add the chopped tomato and saute until it's soft.

Add the soaked rice and lentil mixture, water, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well.

Close the pressure cooker lid and cook for about 3-4 whistles or until the dal khichdi is cooked and mushy.

Let the pressure release naturally, then open the lid.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for cream of tomato soup

“Cream of tomato soup is comfort in a bowl — especially during rain-kissed evenings. Sauté garlic, onion, and ripe tomatoes till fragrant. Add water or stock, simmer gently, then blend until velvety smooth. Return to heat, season with salt, pepper, a pinch of sugar, and stir in fresh cream. Garnish with coriander or croutons, and serve with toasted bread or grilled sandwiches. This classic blend of tangy, creamy warmth makes for a soothing monsoon indulgence, sip after satisfying sip,” chef Sanjeev Kapoor wrote.

⦿ Ingredients:

4 large tomatoes, chopped

2 tablespoons butter

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon sugar

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 cup heavy cream or milk

Fresh parsley or basil leaves, chopped (for garnish)

⦿ Method:

In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add chopped onion and sauté until softened but not browned.

Add minced garlic and sauté for another minute.

Add chopped tomatoes, dried basil, dried oregano, sugar, salt, and pepper. Cook for about 10-15 minutes or until the tomatoes are soft and mushy.

Add the stock and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

Use an immersion blender to puree the soup until smooth. Alternatively, you can cool the soup and blend it in a blender.

Return the soup to the saucepan and add heavy cream or milk. Stir well and heat the soup gently over low heat.

Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed.

Serve hot, garnished with chopped fresh parsley or basil leaves.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for tandoori bhutta (roasted corn)

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor wrote, “The street-side scent of charred corn during the monsoon is unmistakable. Vendors roast the bhutta over open flames, then rub it down with a slice of lime dipped in chilli powder and salt. It’s smoky, tangy, and fiery — a taste that clings to your fingers and lingers in memory. Enjoyed straight off the cob as the rain trickles on, it’s simple magic.”

⦿ Ingredients:

4 corn cobs

2-3 tablespoons butter

Salt, to taste

1/2 teaspoon black salt (kala namak)

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder (optional)

1/2 teaspoon chaat masala (optional)

Lemon wedges, for serving

⦿ Method:

Boil or grill the corn cobs until they are cooked and slightly charred.

Slather butter generously over each corn cob.

Sprinkle salt, black salt, red chilli powder, and chaat masala (if using) evenly over the butter.

Serve hot with lemon wedges on the side.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for batata vada

The chef added, “Batata vada is Mumbai’s answer to grey skies and dripping windowsills. Mashed potato spiced with mustard seeds, turmeric, curry leaves, and green chilli, enveloped in gram flour batter and deep-fried until golden. Crisp outside, soft inside — it’s usually tucked into a pav (bread roll) with chutney, but on a rainy evening, even a solo vada warms the soul.”

⦿ Ingredients:

For the Mashed Potato Filling:

4-5 large potatoes, boiled, peeled, and mashed

1 tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 small ginger, grated

1-2 green chillies, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt, to taste

Chopped fresh coriander, for garnish

⦿ For the Batter:

1 cup gram flour (besan)

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder

Salt, to taste

Water, as needed

Oil, for deep-frying

⦿ Method:

Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add cumin seeds.

Add chopped onion, minced garlic, grated ginger, and chopped green chillies. Sauté until the onions are translucent.

Add mashed potatoes, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes. Let it cool.

Divide the potato mixture into small portions and shape them into balls.

Prepare the batter by mixing gram flour, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and salt. Add water to make a thick batter.

Dip each potato ball into the batter, coating it evenly.

Heat oil in a deep-frying pan. Deep-fry the coated potato balls until golden brown and crispy. Drain on absorbent paper.

Serve hot with chutney or sauce of your choice.