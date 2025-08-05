Replacing milk with methi: Dietician’s guide to improving bone and joint health

It is a common notion that only calcium and vitamin D can help in strengthening bones and joints. But according to Dr. Simrat Kathuria, dietician and wellness coach, it is more than that. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Simrat Kathuria said, “As more people are lactose intolerant and others are opting for a plant-based lifestyle, we need to discuss replacing calcium-rich foods. Ragi (finger millet), instant block-inducing soy products (tofu), almonds, and fortified plant milks are formidable options and provide equal nutrition.” Also read | Ultimate Indian diet for strong bones: Doctor says eat these 4 foods, avoid these 4 for healthier bones Calcium and vitamin D can help in strengthening bones.(Freepik)

The power of methi over milk:

“Methi (fenugreek), traditional kitchen staple during the winter months, is now receiving acclaim for its anti-inflammatory properties. Methi is high in iron, magnesium, vitamin K, anti-oxidants and other vitamins, which helps relieve stiffness and pain in the joints. Soaking methi seeds or making methi parathas as dietary additions could be appreciable options especially for women with higher risk of developing osteoporosis post 35 years of age,” the dietician added. Also read | Osteoporosis: Foods for women over 30 to prevent weakening of bones

Methi is high in nutrients.

Bone and joint health supportive foods:

Dr Simrat Kathuria further shared a list of food items that can help in improving bone and joint health:

Turmeric (with curcumin), ginger, and omega-3s such as flaxseed and walnuts help with inflammation and overall movement.

Vitamin C is also important for collagen formation, which acts to cushion joints. The vitamin C comes from citrus fruits, bell peppers, and amla.

Including protein is also important. Include dals, eggs, lean meats, or paneer (as appropriate to you) because protein is part of repairing tissue and preserving the integrity of our bones.

Be conscious of packaged foods that are high in sodium and drinks that are high in sugar, which promotes leaching from our bones.

“The diet that supports our joints and bones should be varied, not just milk! There is also a variety of whole foods, including, methi, seeds, pulses and greens. Treat your bones like the investment they are, whether you are 20 or 50; your bone health starts with one meal at a time,” the dietician emphasised. Also read | Food for strong bones: Nutritionist shares tips

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.