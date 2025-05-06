Ultimate Indian diet for strong bones: Doctor says eat these 4 foods, avoid these 4 for healthier bones

Bone health is essential for a strong and active life. As we age, our bones naturally lose density, increasing the risk of fractures and osteoporosis. Poor dietary choices, lack of physical activity and vitamin deficiencies can accelerate bone loss, making individuals more prone to injuries. Doctor says you’re weakening your bones daily. Here’s how to fix it with food.(Image by Pexels)

However, a well-balanced diet can significantly slow down this process and even help in bone regeneration. Maintaining strong bones requires a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, protein and magnesium.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhishek Vaish, Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Injury Specialist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital and Healing Touch Clinic In New Delhi's Okhla, shared, “A well-planned diet plays a crucial role in maintaining bone health. In India, we have access to a variety of nutrient-rich foods that can strengthen our bones naturally.”

Here’s a guide to the best Indian diet for strong bones, based on his expert recommendations.

1. Calcium-rich foods

Calcium is the most important mineral for bone strength. Adults need about 1000–1200 mg of calcium per day. Indian diets naturally include several calcium-rich options:

Dairy Products: Milk, curd, paneer, and buttermilk are excellent sources of calcium.

Leafy Greens: Spinach (palak), fenugreek (methi), and amaranth (chaulai) provide plant-based calcium.

Spinach (palak), fenugreek (methi), and amaranth (chaulai) provide plant-based calcium. Sesame Seeds: Commonly used in Indian cooking, sesame (til) seeds are rich in calcium.

Commonly used in Indian cooking, sesame (til) seeds are rich in calcium. Ragi (Finger Millet): A traditional Indian grain, ragi is packed with calcium and is excellent for bone health.

“Including a glass of milk or a bowl of curd in your daily diet can help meet your calcium needs effortlessly,” advised Dr Vaish.

2. Vitamin D for better calcium absorption

Skimmed milk is a rich source of Calcium and Vitamin D and should be included in the daily diet. (Unsplash)

Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption. Sunlight exposure is the best natural source, but dietary sources include:

Egg yolks

Fatty fish like salmon and sardines

Fortified dairy products

Mushrooms

Dr Vaish recommended, “Spending at least 20 minutes in the morning sun daily can significantly improve vitamin D levels, which is crucial for bone strength.”

3. Protein for bone mass

Protein: Intake of protein helps in boosting metabolism and maintaining weight loss. It also helps in increasing muscle mass and enhancing bone strength. (Unsplash)

Proteins are the building blocks of bones. Indian diets can be optimised for protein intake with:

Pulses and lentils (dal, rajma, chana, moong)

Dairy products

Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds

Lean meats and eggs

“A protein-rich diet supports not just muscle health but also enhances bone density, reducing the risk of fractures,” said Dr Vaish.

4. Magnesium and phosphorus for bone density

Mooli leaves are a storehouse of vitamin C, vitamin B6, magnesium, phosphorus and iron and also make your bones stronger being a good source of calcium.

Magnesium and phosphorus work alongside calcium to maintain bone structure. Indian foods rich in these minerals include:

Bananas, figs, and dates

Whole grains like brown rice and oats

Nuts like cashews and peanuts

Pumpkin and sunflower seeds

Avoid bone-damaging foods

While a nutrient-rich diet is key, some foods can weaken bones. Dr. Vaish warned against excessive consumption of:

Sugary beverages Soft drinks Excess salt, which can leach calcium from bones Caffeine in high amounts

“Prevention is always better than cure. A balanced diet combined with regular weight-bearing exercises, such as walking, jogging, and strength training, can help maintain bone health throughout life,” concluded Dr Abhishek Vaish. By incorporating these simple dietary changes, you can build stronger bones and prevent osteoporosis naturally.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.