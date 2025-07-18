Woman shares she used AI to 'lose face fat' and tone her body': You can either enter a calorie deficit or do...

Sharing a glimpse of what she looked like earlier versus now, she said in a November 2024 video shared on Instagram, “This was my face two years ago, and this is my face now. This is your complete guide on how to lose your face fat.”

She shared how using AI to count calories can be done through various apps and tools that leverage artificial intelligence to track and manage your daily calorie intake. She added that AI-powered apps can recognise foods from photos or text inputs, making logging easier.

Here are her tips:

1. Overall fat loss

She said, “You can't lose fat in just one place; you have to lose it overall. You can either enter a calorie deficit or do a body recomposition by staying at maintenance. I use tools such as the Diet AI app or the TDEE (total daily energy expenditure) calculator can help you do that.”

2. Clean up your diet

“Eating highly processed, sugary and salty foods will lead to more water retention. Not only will you see this in your face, but you will see this in your body too. You want to prioritise high-protein food, so you are satiated throughout the day. Eventually, you will stop craving those sugary, highly-processed foods all the time. And you stop bloating,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.