World Mental Health Day 2024: Deepika Padukone, Selena Gomez to Shah Rukh Khan, celebs who opened up about mental health

World Mental Health Day is observed annually on October 10 to raise awareness, promote education, and combat the stigma surrounding mental well-being. Most of us have faced challenges related to mental health at some point in our lives. Despite our claims of being progressive, discussing these issues remains a significant taboo in our culture, making open conversations rare. However, some celebrities do not shy away from sharing their experiences. They set an example by speaking out in public forums, encouraging others to recognise that facing mental health challenges is entirely normal and that it's important to talk about them openly.

Check out the list of celebrities who have opened up about their mental health struggles and shared their stories of recovery:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone emerged as a key advocate for mental health discussions in India after revealing her battle with depression. She shared that, despite her career success, she often felt "empty and directionless," struggling with unhappiness. After seeking professional help and overcoming her depression, she founded The Live Laugh Love Foundation to raise awareness about mental health issues, ensuring that no one suffers in silence.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is a prominent mental health advocate who openly discusses her struggles with bipolar disorder and her commitment to therapy. She has raised funds for mental health initiatives by co-founding the Wondermind platform and establishing the Rare Impact Fund alongside her brand, Rare Beauty, focusing on mental health maintenance.

Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview, Shah Rukh Khan disclosed that he is a workaholic and experiences restlessness when he can't work. He shared that a shoulder injury in 2010 led him into a depressive phase, as the injury and the pain that accompanied it plunged him into darkness. Fortunately, he has emerged from that difficult time and now feels more content and energised.

Anushka Sharma

In a January 2015 interview with Vogue India, Anushka Sharma openly discussed her struggle with anxiety, stating, "I have anxiety. And I'm treating my anxiety. I'm on medication for my anxiety. Why am I saying this? Because it's a completely normal thing. It's a biological problem." While maintaining her privacy as a public figure, Anushka emphasised that mental health issues are nothing to be ashamed of and highlighted the importance of seeking medical help for mental health, just as one would for physical health.

Ileana D'Cruz

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ileana D'Cruz spoke about her struggle with anxiety and depression, sharing how the constant care and support from her family and friends helped her through difficult times when she would sit and cry for hours.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has been an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness, frequently discussing her own struggles with anxiety and depression. She has emphasised the importance of acknowledging these issues and seeking help, reflecting on how her experiences have shaped her music and creativity. In interviews, Eilish has shared that being open about her mental health challenges not only helps her cope but also resonates with her fans, encouraging them to talk about their own struggles.

Shraddha Kapoor

In an interview with E Times, Shraddha Kapoor candidly discussed her mental health journey, revealing her ongoing battle with anxiety issues in 2018 while celebrating the success of Stree. She shared that for the past three to four years, she has been managing her anxiety daily.