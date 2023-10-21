Deepika Padukone changes from sizzling dress for night out with Shah Rukh Khan and family into chic airport look: Watch

Deepika Padukone went on a dinner date with Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan, in Mumbai. The two stars, who recently featured together in the multi-starrer Jawan, looked dapper during the outing in their steal-worthy fits. Even Gauri and Suhana looked gorgeous in their ensembles. However, it was Deepika's monotone look that stole the show. After attending the night out, Deepika changed into a comfy and classic denim jeans and tee look for catching a flight out of Mumbai. We loved the star's dinner date and airport look. Scroll through to see what she wore. Deepika Padukone stuns in a sizzling red dress for night out with Shah Rukh Khan and his family and a comfy airport look. (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's airport look and dinner date outfit with Shah Rukh Khan and his family

Deepika Padukone embraced monotone fashion for the dinner date with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan. Deepika chose a sizzling monotone ensemble from Victoria Beckham's eponymous label. She wore a midi dress featuring a crew neckline, full-length fitted sleeves, a slouchy bodice, and a figure-skimming skirt. She accessorised the look with striking accessories, including gold bracelets, dangling earrings, rings, and killer red pumps with high heels.

Deepika chose statement-making glam picks to elevate the midi dress - she opted for bold deep red lip shade, matching nail paint, muted red eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, beaming highlighter, rouge on the cheeks, contouring, and back-swept open locks styled in a faux wet hairdo look.

After attending the dinner, Deepika changed into a chic and classic ensemble to catch a flight out of Mumbai. The actor wore a black crew neck T-shirt featuring half-length sleeves and a relaxed fitting. She tucked the top inside denim jeans to round off her jet-set outfit - it has side pockets, a high waistline, a straight-leg silhouette, and folded hems.

Deepika teamed the airport look with black chunky sneakers, a shoulder bag from Louis Vuitton, tinted sunglasses, and statement rings. The same hairdo from her dinner outing, glossy nude lips, and a no-makeup look gave the finishing touches to her jet-set ensemble.

