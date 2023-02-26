Zendaya picks two vintage Versace and Prada dresses for NAACP Image Awards, becomes the best dressed star of 2023 for us

When it comes to serving memorable fashion moments, no celebrity does it better than Zendaya and her stylist of many years, Law Roach. The two are a match made in fashion heaven, and never miss an opportunity to display the greatest sartorial creations of our time on the red carpet. While attending the NAACP Image Awards at LA's Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Law Roach proved our claim true. He ended the Zendaya red-carpet drought as the actor made her much-awaited appearance to the public eye dressed in two exquisite vintage looks by luxe luxury fashion houses - Versace and Prada. Keep scrolling to check out both the classic, glamorous looks.

Zendaya in Versace Spring 2002 couture

Zendaya walked the red carpet at the NAACP Image Awards 2023 in a vintage Atelier Versace couture gown circa 2002. The Euphoria actor posted a video of her red-carpet moment in the silk black and green ensemble with the caption, "'SERVING SERVING SERVING' whoever you are, thank you…you made my night lol." She captured the essence of the classic Old Hollywood aesthetic with the silhouette of her gorgeous gown and her new bob-length hair - which she debuted on the red carpet.

Zendaya's strapless gown features a sharp deep-V neckline, green circular detailing at the bust, a mermaid-style silhouette, and a thigh-high slit in the front. Additionally, the green motif of the bust also continues in two stripes running down the skirt and flared adornments at the hips.

Zendaya glammed the iconic look by wearing her dark brown hair in a curled, side-parted style that fell just above her shoulders. In the end, Zendaya chose a matte nude lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows and rouged dewy base for the glam picks. For her accessories, the star skipped the necklace and added an array of Bulgari diamond rings, hoop earrings and bracelets.

Zendaya in vintage Prada can do no wrong

Later in the evening, Zendaya wowed in another memorable look. This time, from Prada's Spring/Summer 1993 collection. She wore a modified version of the original ensemble, featuring a white satin cut-out crop top and a matching figure-hugging maxi skirt with cut-out details across the midriff. Supermodel Yasmeen Ghauri wore the original look to walk the ramp at Prada's 1993 show.

Zendaya styled the ensemble with white high heels, Bulgari jewellery, side-parted curled tresses, and the same glam picks. It seems like vintage fashion is having a serious moment on the red carpet, and Zendaya is helping to lead the charge with her stylist Law Roach.

Which ensemble did you like the best?