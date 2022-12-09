Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra to Zendaya: Stars who aced 'Colour Of The Season' hot pink in 2022

Hot pink was the defining colour of 2022. With the Barbiecore craze taking over social media, Valentino's fuchsia-drenched runway, Louis Vuitton's new shoe collection for India and celebs embracing the shade, the rich pink shade can surely be called the 'season's hottest colour'. The craze started with Valentino unveiling their vibrant all-pink show at the Paris Fashion Week and Zendaya attending in an all-pink Valentino power suit. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra wears season's hottest colour pink in bold gown for Bulgari event, leaves Nick Jonas and fans speechless)

At that time, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli described hot pink as "the colour of love, community, energy and freedom." And then, there was no looking back. We are now nearing the end of 2022, and the runway-approved hue is still raging. So, we decided to look at some of our favourite celebrities who wore the Hot Pink trend and aced the style statement. From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra to Zendaya, the list features the fashion headline-makers of this year.

Celebrities who rocked the hot pink colour in 2022

Florence Pugh

At the beginning of 2022, Florence Pugh made a statement by wearing the hot pink shade and speaking up against female body shaming. Florence wore a beautiful see-through gown to attend Valentino's haute couture show in Rome. And the fact that the dress covered her chest but left her breasts and nipples visible riled many netizens. At the time, Florence had hit back at the trolls with a note calling out men for judging a woman's body with no shame.

Deepika Padukone

Most recently, Deepika Padukone made headlines for wearing the hot pink shade while attending the Current Laga Re song launch for her husband, Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Cirkus. Deepika wore a pantsuit by Magda Butrym for the occasion and stole the show with her bold glam and statement-making accessories.

Zendaya

Zendaya attends Pierpaolo Piccioli's Fall/Winter 2022 show in Paris. (Instagram)

Zendaya's Valentino pantsuit was a spiritual prequel to Deepika's Magda Butrym outfit. The Euphoria actor wore the ensemble to attend Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli's Fall/Winter 2022 show at the Paris Fashion Week in March. It kickstarted the 'Hot Pink' trend worldwide and turned the shade into the 'colour of the season'. Zendaya's tailored suit came decorated in floral appliqué work.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra recently attended an event for Bulgari in Dubai. She wore a hot pink embellished dress for the occasion and layered it with a matching pink floor-length coat made with taffeta silk. While the gown features a plunging neckline, rhinestone embellishments and a body-sculpting silhouette, the coat comes with voluminous sleeves and a long train. She styled the ensemble with a shimmering necklace, earrings and matching rings.

Karisma Kapoor

The OG-style queen Karisma Kapoor embraced the hot pink trend by going the minimal route. Karisma slipped into a three-piece outfit by designer Payal Khandwala featuring a pearl-white button-up vest, matching flared pants and a hot pink-coloured long coat. She styled the ensemble with heels, sleek open tresses, and minimal jewellery.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan painted the Cannes Film Festival 2022 at the French Riviera in a monotone outfit from the vibrant Valentino PP Pink collection. She wore an oversized blazer, flared pants and matching block high heels styled with open tresses, nude lip shade, black eyeliner, blushed cheeks and mascara-adorned lashes.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway stuns in a mini dress at Valentino's autumn/winter haute couture show. (Instagram)

2022 has been Anne Hathaway's year, and the star has impressed netizens with her endless sartorial wins. While attending Valentino's autumn/winter haute couture show, Anne literally went viral for her glittering look. She wore a sequin mini dress and platform heels from the luxury label, styling it with diamond jewels and a Valentino mini bag.

