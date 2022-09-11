When Zendaya pulled off a winner look in Armani Privé as the youngest person to receive the Emmy for Best Actress

It was the September of 2020 when at the 72nd Emmy Awards that took place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, Hollywood actor Zendaya had scripted history by becoming the youngest drama lead actress to win an Emmy for Best Actress at age 24. Owing to Covid-19, it was a virtual fanfare where Zendaya had nailed a sexy winner look, even without a red carpet, in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown and as the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are just around the corner, we still can't stop swooning over it.

This custom Armani Prive gown was originally planned for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards ceremony where her longtime stylist Law Roach had commissioned this in advance in case Zendaya scored a nomination for her critically-acclaimed performance in coming-of-age HBO program, Euphoria, but since she didn't, the dress was kept in his archive for a special moment like the Emmy's 2022 where the actor made history. Beating nominees Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Oh, Olivia Colman and previous year’s winner Jodie Comer to claim the top spot, Zendaya made history by not only becoming the youngest star to receive the prize but also the second Black woman to do so.

More #Emmys history tonight! At 24, @Zendaya is the youngest person to win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series! pic.twitter.com/AVUzIqyckH — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

Zendaya's Giorgio Armani Prive gown included a bandeau-style top embellished with crystals and pearls that came with sexy cutout details and extended into a huge black skirt that sported white polka dots. She accessorised her look with Bulgari jewels that included a pair of white diamond encrusted hoop earrings, an oval-shaped white diamond ring along with an opal, white diamond and mother of pearl jewel-encrusted bracelet.

at the end of the day zendaya will keep being emmy winner that made history while y'all complain about her success and that's all pic.twitter.com/fseg3fH3J9 — ✩ (@dayabennetts) January 8, 2021

Pulling back her curly tresses into a top messy knot, Zendaya sported a faux fringe and had completed her attire with a pair of her favorite Christian Louboutin "So Kate" 120mm pumps that came in black suede. Opting for Old Hollywood glamour with her feathered updo, Zendaya rocked minimalistic makeup look with dramatic winged eyeliner.

LOOK! AT! HER! YOUNGEST EMMY AWARD WINNER ZENDAYA pic.twitter.com/qEMBJr8zDt — . (@artchaIamet) September 21, 2020

The 74th Primetime Emmys 2022 will take place on September 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET (September 13, 5:30 am IST) at the Microsoft Theatre at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.