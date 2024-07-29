Fashion icon Suhana Khan stuns in grey bodycon dress, steals spotlight with Prada hairclip

Suhana Khan is an absolute fashionista and the actor, who made her debut with the film Archies, is also known for her sartorial sense of fashion. From embellished sarees to bodycon dresses, Suhana knows how to keep it simple yet fashionable with every ensemble that she decks up in. Suhana’s casual as well as ethnic ensembles are our favourite and for all the right reasons. The actor keeps it chic with a dash of personalised style, always. For the evening, Suhana picked a simple grey bodycon attire.(Instagram/@suhanakhan2)

Here's what Suhana Khan wore:

Suhana Khan drove our Monday blues far away with a set of pictures of herself partying with her friends. For the evening, Suhana picked a simple grey bodycon attire however, it was her hair clip that stole the show. Suhana wore a Prada hairclip and made her fashion-loving fans take note. Suhana’s black leather hairclip had the brand’s name on a metal triangle logo and came with a plexiglas pin for keeping the hair in place. Suhana further accessorised her look with a cute small grey leather sling bag that came with a satin cloth adorning the handle. She opted for a sleek neck chain with a diamond pendant and matching diamond ear studs. Take a look at her ensemble and her hairclip.

How netizens reacted to Suhana's hairclip:

Suhana shared the pictures and captioned it with a pink hair accessory emoticon. In no time, Suhana’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. However, Suhana also received flak from some netizens who called her out for using a hairclip that’s made out of real animal leather - “That's made out of real animal leather. Shame on you for supporting animal cruelty,” read one comment. Suhana’s post also featured Hitaali Dharamshi and Arjun Varain Singh. Hitaali is known for her role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, while Arjun made his directional debut with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, featuring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

