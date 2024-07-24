Suhana Khan serves a sultry look in white corset, satin skirt; sets fresh fashion goals

Suhana Khan is an absolute fashionista. The actor, who made her debut with the Netflix film Archies, is always busy making headlines with her sartorial sense of fashion. Be it keeping it cool and chic in casuals to serving a stunning ethnic look in sarees, Suhana can do it all. The actor knows how to slay a look perfectly and set the fashion bar higher with every fresh picture of her looks that she shares on her social media handles. Suhana, on Wednesday, drove our midweek blues away with a fresh set of pictures of herself looking like an Arabian princess in a white corset and satin skirt. Suhana, on Wednesday, drove our midweek blues away with a fresh set of pictures of herself looking like an Arabian princess in a white corset and satin skirt.(Instagram/@sashajairam)

Suhana Khan served a glam look in white

Photographer Sasha Jairam shared a set of pictures of Suhana on Instagram and made her fans scurry to take notes on how to ace this look in white to perfection. Suhana kept it minimal and chic in a white corset with intricate threadwork in white. The corset hugged Suhana’s shape. Suhana teamed the white corset with an ivory white satin skirt featuring pleated details and a thigh high slit. Take a look at her pictures here.

In no time, Suhana’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her fans. Suhana dropped by Sasha’s post and expressed her love with two white heart emoticons. Styled by fashion stylist Mohit Rai, Suhana wore her tresses loose in soft curls with a middle part. Suhana posed in a mystic set-up with vintage condlestands adorning the backdrop, giving a magical vibe to her overall photoshoot. Assisted by makeup artist Riddhima Sharma, Suhana decked up in minimal makeup and let her ensemble do all the talking. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Suhana served a stunning mystic look. Needless to say, we are taking notes on how to look so perfect.

