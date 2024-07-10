Suhana Khan takes break from King prep for a touristy day in New York City: See pics

Right after fans spotted The Archies icon out and about in the Big Apple, with her dad Shah Rukh Khan, Instagram users were blessed with a new bunch of photos documenting her New York City getaway. The carousel post features gorgeous pictures of the star kid in summery ensembles and some shots around the city showing off her photography skills. Suhana Khan is in New York with her dad Shah Rukh Khan.

Suhana's NYC adventure

The cover photo comprises a closeup headshot of the Maybelline New York brand ambassador, in a dewy, ‘no-makeup’ makeup look, wearing what seems to be a noodle-strap top or sundress, paired with a sleek necklace. Other shots include fit-check mirror selfies – a floral sundress accessorised with Bottega Venetta gold earrings and the same necklace; and a white tank top, paired with a stunning moss green satin skirt.

The post captioned “Summer in the city” followed by a cherry emoji also shows fans glimpses around the city including an aesthetic snap of a street in SoHo and a breathtaking sunset shot. A super cute yellow hat with ears in the third slide steals the show, with The Plaza, a luxury hotel in Midtown Manhattan, in the background. Apart from frolicking around the city, the star also indulged herself at a fine dining restaurant known to have served the likes of Justin Bieber, Cardi B, and Jay-Z. The comments section is filled with fans praising her beauty.

What's happening in NYC?

Rumour has it that Suhana’s trip to New York City was not just for the purpose of enjoying some time off, but also as preparation for her and Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated next project, The King. It is said that the father-daughter duo underwent stunt trials for the upcoming film, where Shah Rukh is supposed to play the role of a gangster. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and jointly produced by Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Entertainment, shooting for the film is expected to start soon.