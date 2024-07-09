Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan in New York for pre-production pep of their movie King? Pics of their outing surface online

Shah Rukh Khan leaves no stones unturned when it comes to getting into prep mode for his movies. The actor was recently spotted with his daughter Suhana Khan in New York. The father-daughter duo is on a break and also engaged in a pre-production collaboration for their action-thriller, King. (Also read: King confirmed? Shah Rukh Khan fans spot script of his next film co-starring Suhana Khan in new video) Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan were spotted in NYC during their King prep work.

SRK chills at NYC while prepping for King

In a series of viral pictures, Shah Rukh and Suhana can be seen at a shop in NYC. In another photo, the King actor can be seen trying on a pair of shoes at a shop as well as signing autographs for fans. Suhana can also be seen exploring the city with her father. While she donned a floral top and matching skirt, the latter opted for casuals as he wore a black cap paired with matching t-shirt and slim-fit jeans.

Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan's NYC photos

A fan commented, “The people at the store just won a lottery (crying and hand-shaped love emojis) What luck to watch the most handsome and amazing human shopping in front of you!” another fan wrote, “How can I be those shoes!? (teary eyed emoji) Look at how he’s admiring them (crying emoji).” A user also pointed out, “He looks amazing as always (fire and 100 emojis) Healthy and fit (folded hands and open hands prayer emojis) God, you know the issue, protect this man forever (folded hands, crown and smiling face emojis).” Another user commented, “Oh he looks so handsome (crying and fire emojis).” While mentioning his under-production movie, a fan wrote, “King (fire emoji) 2025.”

About Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan's King

King is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and Shah Rukh might portray the role of a gangster in the action-thriller. Despite stepping down from the Don franchise, the actor is once again expected to enter the grey territory on the lines of Baazigar, Josh and Raees. King is co-produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment and his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures. This is sujoy's second collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment after Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla.

Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies (2023). The movie was an OTT release and is available for streaming on Netflix.