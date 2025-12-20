Fitness coach explains how much you really need to walk to burn 1 kg of fat: ‘1,000 steps burn 50–70 calories’

Walking is often underestimated when it comes to fat loss. Many people believe you need intense gym workouts or long cardio sessions to see results, but that’s not always true. With the right pace, duration and consistency, walking can be a powerful fat-burning tool. Fitness coach and weight loss expert Anjali Sachan shares in her December 14 Instagram post how much you actually need to walk to burn 1 kg of fat. (Also read: Hyderabad oncologist shares 5 habits to stop in your 20s to reduce long term cancer risk: ‘Even occasional smoking…’ ) Discover how many steps you need to walk to burn 1 Kg of fat effectively. (Unsplash)

1. 1 kg fat equals around 7,700 calories

Anjali Sachan explains, “One kilogram of fat equals roughly 7,700 calories. This comes from actual stored body fat, not water weight, bloating, or glycogen. Real fat loss takes time because fat is stored energy. Once you burn that fat, it’s gone for good.”

2. Walking burns 50–70 calories per 1,000 steps

“Walking burns about 50 to 70 calories per 1,000 steps. Your body uses energy for every step, moving muscles, maintaining balance, and keeping your heart rate up,” she says.

3. You need roughly 1.28–1.5 lakh steps to burn 1 kg fat

Breaking down the math, Sachan notes, “If you divide 7,700 calories by an average of 60 calories per 1,000 steps, you get roughly 128,000 to 150,000 steps. That’s how many steps it takes to burn 1 kg of fat through walking alone.”

4. Consistent daily walking makes it achievable

“If you walk 10,000 to 15,000 steps daily, you can reach 100,000 to 150,000 steps in about 10 to 12 days. This means you can walk off one kilogram of fat in under two weeks, without counting diet, workouts, or normal daily calorie burn,” she explains.

5. Walking works for fat loss, but not overnight

Anjali stresses, “Walking absolutely works for fat loss, but not in one day. Fat loss is a consistency game, not a one-day magic trick. Daily steps mean daily calorie burn and steady fat loss.”

6. Why walking is one of the best long-term fat-loss tools

She adds, “Walking burns calories, helps reduce fat gradually, doesn’t spike hunger like heavy workouts, doesn’t disrupt hormones or the menstrual cycle, doesn’t cause burnout, and boosts mood and mental health.”

Summing it up, Sachan says, “You don’t lose fat in one giant workout. You lose it in small steps, literally, every day.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.