Fitness expert says taking 3–5 grams of creatine daily can support fat loss, but explains why it is not for everyone

Creatine is often seen as a muscle-building supplement, usually associated with bulky gym bodies and heavy lifting. But lately, many people trying to lose weight are also consuming it, and that is where the confusion begins. Can a supplement known for increasing strength and muscle size actually help with weight loss? Or does it cause weight gain? Well, creatine is a natural compound found in your muscles that helps produce energy during short, intense bursts of activity like weight training or sprinting. Your body makes some creatine in the liver, pancreas, and kidneys, and you also get small amounts from foods like red meat and fish. However, for people who exercise regularly, these sources may not be enough, and that's why people try supplements. While creatine does not burn fat directly, it can still support your weight loss when used correctly in the right quantity. Creatine may help boost strength and training intensity, supporting long-term fat loss.(Adobe Stock)

Can creatine actually help with weight loss?

Creatine monohydrate is one of the most effective supplements in the fitness world. While it does not directly burn fat, it helps create conditions that support fat loss.

"Creatine does not directly burn fat. Instead, it increases ATP stores, improving power and performance by 10–15%. This allows people to train harder and lift heavier. Over time, higher training intensity builds more lean muscle, which increases calorie burn even at rest—supporting fat loss," celebrity fitness trainer Bhavna Harchandrai tells Health Shots.

A 2023 review published in Nutrients found that creatine improves high-intensity exercise capacity, which can enhance training results such as muscle mass and strength. Another 2023 analysis in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition showed that creatine combined with resistance training helped reduce body fat in adults aged 50 and above.

Are there any side effects?

Creatine is not suitable for everyone. "Many users experience water retention and muscle fullness, which can give a bulkier appearance. It is better for those aiming for a strong, muscular physique rather than a very lean look," says Bhavna Harchandrai. Some people may experience bloating, digestive discomfort, or headaches, especially when taken on an empty stomach.

How to take creatine for weight loss safely?

According to Harchandrai, creatine monohydrate is safe for healthy individuals when taken in recommended doses of 3–5 grams per day. Staying hydrated is crucial, as creatine draws water into muscle cells. Aim for at least 2.5–3 liters of water daily. Creatine works best when taken with:

Whey protein

A full meal

Electrolytes li ke Enerzal or Electral

It can be consumed post-workout or post-meal with carbohydrates. People with kidney conditions should consult a doctor before use.

Other benefits of creatine

weight loss indirectly by improving lean muscle building and enhancing exercise performance. Helps increase muscle mass, according to a study published in Nutrients.

Reduces muscle damage, soreness, and inflammation after intense or prolonged workouts.

Improves muscle strength and endurance, making training more effective.

May support the management of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s; research published in Springer also highlights its potential role in ALS.

Aids short-term memory and cognitive function, as reported by studies from the National Institutes of Health.

Supports heart function and may help recovery after a stroke, suggests research published in Amino Acids.

Creatine is not a magic weight-loss solution, but when used wisely, it can help you lose weight.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

