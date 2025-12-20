Hyderabad oncologist shares 5 habits to stop in your 20s to reduce long term cancer risk: ‘Even occasional smoking…’

Your 20s are often spent building careers, chasing goals, and enjoying newfound freedom, but this is also the decade when lifelong health patterns are formed. Many everyday habits that feel harmless now can quietly increase the risk of serious illnesses later in life. From what you eat and drink to how you sleep and manage stress, small choices can have a lasting impact. Avoid sitting too long and smoking to lower cancer risk, advises Dr Raghuram. (Unsplash)

Dr Saadvik Raghuram Y, medical oncologist, Arete Hospital, Hyderabad, shares in his December 2 Instagram post 5 things you should stop doing in your 20s to reduce your risk of cancer. (Also read: Pune nutritionist shares 5 foods you should avoid this winter to stay healthy and fit: Chyawanprash, amla candy and more )

“Your 20s feel invincible, but your cells remember everything,” he wrote in the caption. Dr Saadvik further lists 5 research-backed things every young adult should stop doing today to reduce long-term cancer risk:

1. Stop chronic sleep deprivation

Dr Saadvik Raghuram explains, “Your circadian rhythm controls immune surveillance. If it is disrupted for long enough, the body’s ability to repair DNA mutations weakens.”

2. Stop making ultra-processed food a daily habit

“High additives and low fibre intake lead to chronic inflammation and poor gut health, which are linked to a higher long-term cancer risk,” says Dr Raghuram.

3. Stop being sedentary

Dr Raghuram points out, “Sitting for eight to ten hours a day has been associated with an increased risk of colon and breast cancers. It is important to move every 60 minutes.”

4. Stop ignoring Vitamin D deficiency

“Low Vitamin D levels have been linked to a higher risk of multiple cancers. The approach should be simple - test, correct and maintain,” Dr Raghuram advises.

5. Stop vaping and ‘social’ smoking

Warning against casual smoking habits, Dr Raghuram says, “Even occasional or weekend smoking increases DNA damage much faster than most people realise.”

Dr Raghuram emphasises that cancer is not a sudden disease; it is built over decades, and adopting healthier lifestyle choices early can play a key role in long-term prevention.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.