Pune nutritionist shares 5 foods you should avoid this winter to stay healthy and fit: Chyawanprash, amla candy and more

As the temperatures drop and winter sets in, our cravings tend to shift toward comforting, hearty foods. While it’s tempting to indulge in rich and heavy dishes, not everything we eat is beneficial for our bodies during the colder months. From digestive issues to weight gain and sluggishness, some foods can do more harm than good. Amita Gadre advises avoiding high-calorie dry fruit laddus and sodium-heavy ready-made soups this winter.(Freepik)

To help navigate your winter diet wisely, clinical nutritionist Amita Gadre, based in Pune, Maharashtra, shares in her December 15 Instagram post 5 things you should avoid eating this season.

1. Amla candy

“Amla is great, amla candy is not,” Amita explains. “It’s loaded with sugar.” Instead, she suggests adding fresh grated amla to your chutneys, dal, sabzis, and salads to reap the benefits without the extra sugar.

2. Chyawanprash

“I know this is an unpopular opinion, but chyawanprash is something you don’t really need,” says Amita. “A vegetable soup has far more antioxidants than chyawanprash, and it’s also packed with sugar. No one needs it, not even kids.”

3. Dry fruit laddus

While nutrient-dense, dry fruit laddus can be extremely high in calories. “One laddu can easily have around 200 calories. If you’re trying to lose fat, a tight fistful of nuts is more than enough,” she advises.

4. Ready-packaged soups

“Ready-package soups are a lot of sodium with barely any other nutrients,” Amita warns. She recommends sticking to homemade soups instead.

5. Ghee overload

“In winters, we tend to move less, want to stay cosy, and are naturally a bit lazy,” Amita notes. “The last thing we need is extra calories from fat.” She suggests moderating ghee intake, even during the colder months.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.