Hydrafacials to ice globe massages: Skincare treatments that men want in summer

It's been a hot, gruelling summer and skin issues have been on the rise over the last few weeks or more. But it's not just women who are heading to the spa and salon to get rid of the tan and do cleanups. Men are also going for a bunch of summer skincare treatments. Says Dr Manu S. Walia, Head of Dermatology, Myrah Dermamed, "With temperatures on a high, men too are increasingly seeking out ways to perfect their skin to maintain a healthy look and tackle common summer skincare concerns. From evening out the skin tone to hair loss and staying hydrated, there’s a solution for everyone.”

Men are opting for a variety of skin grooming regimens in summer (Shutterstock)

Q-switch and carbon lasers

It is not only women that feel insecure about skin concerns like acne scars, uneven skin tone, and spots. Men also face these insecurities. This powerful laser is extremely effective at solving these skin concerns in two different ways: the Q-Switch laser breaks down pigmentation and stimulates collagen production and the carbon laser which uses activated carbon to cleanse pores and exfoliate the skin, leaving it refreshed and renewed.

Laser hair reduction and beard shaping

With summer on, many men get vacation-ready and opt for laser hair reduction on their chest, back, and shoulders. This results in smoother skin and easier maintenance of unwanted hair growth. Additionally, laser hair reduction can also help with beard shaping, which creates clean lines and contours for a well-groomed appearance.



Hair PRP for hair loss

On the other hand, hair loss can be exacerbated in the summer season due to the harsh temperatures and excessive sweating, as well as exposure to chemicals like chlorine. Platelet-rich Plasma or PRP, offers a non-surgical, non-invasive alternative to stimulate hair follicles and encourage hair growth. PRP injections are rich in growth factors and improve hair density and thickness while nourishing the scalp.



Hydrafacials

Skin hydration is one of the most crucial factors to even and healthy skin in the summer. Here's where Hydrafacial comes in. This is a popular medi-facial that refreshes and rejuvenates the skin and has a multi-step process that includes cleansing, exfoliating, hydrating, and infusing serums and antioxidants. It leaves skin feeling revitalized and even tone.



IV boosters

With the hot weather and increased temperatures coupled with outdoor activities and sweating, staying hydrated becomes crucial not only for the appearance, but also for overall health. Sports IV boosters are used to deliver essential electrolytes, fluids, and vitamins directly into the bloodstream, replenishing hydration levels and restoring energy for everyone. But they should be done by an expert only.





WHAT ELSE IS POPULAR



Cryotherapy and ice globe massages

Another regimen that is gaining ground is Cryotherapy. It involves a treatment where the body is exposed to freezing or near-freezing temperatures. Explaining about this, Dr Niti Gaur, Board Certified Dermatologist and Founder of Citrine Clinic, Gurgaon, says, “Cryotherapy encourages rapid constriction of blood vessels followed by robust dilation, enhancing blood circulation and flooding cells with oxygen. It also reduces inflammation, and enhances the body’s natural healing process. These benefits are anecdotal, and have need further research to validate them. But ice globes or cryotherapy massage globes are even more in demand with men than before." She shares their key benefits:



Ice globes can help reduce inflammation and puffiness and boost lymphatic drainage (Shutterstock)

The chilled globes reduce puffiness and swelling under the eyes.

They reduce the appearance of dark circles, which are caused by dilation of blood vessels. The low temperatures in ice globes constrict the blood vessels, which reduces the circulation to the area and thereby the pigmentation.

Leads to tightening and firming of the skin, thereby reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Reduces inflammation by constricting the blood vessels.

Promotes lymphatic drainage and removal of toxins.



Clay cleansing

Little comes close to good ol' natural clay for an effective skin cleanse. Here's why.

French green clay helps to cleanse the skin, tighten pores and give it an even tone (Shutterstock)





Says Dr Pallavi Sule, Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician, “Clay masks have become popular as a part of skincare routine. Some common ones are Kaolin clay, bentonite, French clay masks.” Sharing its benefits, she adds, “They help to reduce excess oil from the skin. Its gentle exfoliating effect helps remove the impurities by degreasing the pores. They are very useful to soothen out inflammatory skin conditions like active acne. These masks also help in over all texture development.”