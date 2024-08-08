Currently, many people opt for different chemical hair treatments to up their mane-game but before you finalise on it, it is crucial to know various types of hair treatment and vital tips to manage chemically treated hair. Chemical hair treatments help transform the experience for those seeking to enhance their look hence, men and women are often looking out for various options to elevate their tresses game. Chemical hair treatments: Types, trends and vital tips for maintaining healthy, stylish locks (Photo by PureWow)

Over the years, chemical hair treatments have evolved beyond mere aesthetics and now cater to diverse hair needs and lifestyles. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics in Mumbai, shared, “There are a large number of people who are choosing various types of treatments to change their hair look. One popular type of treatment is permanent waving to enhance the curls and add texture to straight hair, allowing for greater styling versatility.”

She revealed, “Nowadays, conditioning agents are used that reduce damage and help maintain the natural luster of your locks. Keratin treatments have also gained popularity for their ability to transform frizzy, unruly hair into sleek perfection. This semi-permanent solution tames waves and helps to manage fussy hair. Many people also color their hair with different spicy copper reds, rich caramel brunettes, and soft honey blondes colors such as creamy blondes and metallic brunettes, the zippy reds and toasty ash hues that make one look younger and chic. Hair texturizer is done to maintain the natural curls and manage frizzy hair. These chemical treatments to some extent can damage the hair.”

This is how you MUST take care of your chemically treated hair

Follow a good hair care routine: Chemicals used on hair can change the hair texture, damage it, and cause problems such as dandruff, itching, hair fall, and scalp irritation. To take care of the chemically treated hair, one will have to follow a well-structured routine by an expert. The routine will be customized as per one’s need.

Chemicals used on hair can change the hair texture, damage it, and cause problems such as dandruff, itching, hair fall, and scalp irritation. To take care of the chemically treated hair, one will have to follow a well-structured routine by an expert. The routine will be customized as per one’s need. Use a sulfate-free shampoo: Opting for traditional cleansers can strip the hair of its necessary oils and moisture. Stick to products enriched with natural ingredients like argan oil or aloe vera, which work wonders in restoring hydration while preserving color vibrancy. Over-washing your hair is not recommended at all. Avoid hot showers that strip natural oil from your hair.

Opting for traditional cleansers can strip the hair of its necessary oils and moisture. Stick to products enriched with natural ingredients like argan oil or aloe vera, which work wonders in restoring hydration while preserving color vibrancy. Over-washing your hair is not recommended at all. Avoid hot showers that strip natural oil from your hair. Deep condition the hair: Choosing a weekly deep conditioning mask will penetrate the hair shaft and provide the intense moisture needed to combat dryness often caused by chemicals. Hairstyles such as braids or buns will be a good option to avoid hair breakage. Avoid styling your hair with the help of straighteners or curling irons, and use always a high-quality heat protectant beforehand. The heat protectant will help to minimize hair damage and trauma. Use a hair serum only after consulting your doctor.

Choosing a weekly deep conditioning mask will penetrate the hair shaft and provide the intense moisture needed to combat dryness often caused by chemicals. Hairstyles such as braids or buns will be a good option to avoid hair breakage. Avoid styling your hair with the help of straighteners or curling irons, and use always a high-quality heat protectant beforehand. The heat protectant will help to minimize hair damage and trauma. Use a hair serum only after consulting your doctor. Trim your hair at regular intervals: It will be essential to trim hair every three months by taking care of split ends. This will ensure that your chemically treated locks look healthy and vibrant.

It will be essential to trim hair every three months by taking care of split ends. This will ensure that your chemically treated locks look healthy and vibrant. If you are a frequent styler due to occupational or other reasons and want to protect your hair against damage, weakening, and thinning, you can also opt for the new plant-based QR678 therapy for hair rejuvenation. Your dermatologist can tell you about the same.

With dedication and the right techniques, you will be able to manage your chemically treated hair. Adhere to these foolproof tips and you will be able to elevate the health and resilience of his chemically treated hair. What are you waiting for? Get going now!