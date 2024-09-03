Love corn? From crispy cutlets to creamy soup, here are some creative recipes to try

With the monsoon showers drenching the landscape, there's no better time to savour the comforting flavours of corn. Its golden hue and tantalizing sweetness make corn the perfect food for cosy, rainy days. Although corn is a year-round staple, it's especially delightful during the monsoon when it's at its peak. Picture sinking your teeth into a juicy corncob, enhanced by the cool breeze drifting through your window. These corn recipes offer a warm embrace, transforming dreary days into gourmet celebrations. Discover must-try creative corn recipes to elevate your monsoon menu. (Also read: Tired of your same old coffee? Try these trending recipes for a delicious upgrade ) Embrace the versatility of corn with these creative recipes that go beyond the usual.(Pinterest)

Corn Pakodas

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Corn Pakoda Recipe(Tarla Dalal)

Ingredients:

1 cup grated sweet corn kernels (makai ke dane)

2 tbsp sweet corn kernels (makai ke dane)

1/4 cup finely chopped coriander (dhania)

2 tsp green chilli paste

2 1/2 tbsp rice flour (chawal ka atta)

salt to taste

oil for deep-frying

For Serving

green chutney

tomato ketchup

Method:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well.

2. Heat the oil in a deep kadhai, drop a little mixture and deep-fry 8 to 10 at a time on a high flame till they turn golden brown in colour from all the sides.

3. Repeat step 2 to make more pakodas.

4. Serve immediately with green chutney and tomato ketchup.

Tandoori Corn

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Tandoori Corn recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

4 corns on the cob

½ cup hung yogurt

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

4 tsps red chilli powder

½ tsp garam masala powder

½ tsp black salt

Salt to taste

¼ tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) powder

½ lemon

1½ tbsps mustard oil

2 tsps oil + for drizzling

2 tsps butter

Melted butter for brushing

Chopped fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

1. Peel the corns on the cob.

2. Bring sufficient water to a boil in a deep pan.

3. Add the corns and cook for 10-12 minutes. Drain and allow to cool completely.

4. To make the marinade, take hung yogurt in a bowl. Add ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, black salt, salt, dried fenugreek leaves powder, squeeze the juice of lemon and add mustard oil and mix till well combined.

5. Brush the marinade over the boiled corns. Take a few hot pieces of charcoal in a small stainless steel bowl and place it over the corn.

6. Drizzle a few drops of oil, immediately cover and let the flavour infuse for 1-2 minutes. Remove the bowl and let the corns marinate for 30-40 minutes.

7. Heat butter and oil in a non-stick grill pan. Place the corns over it and grill for 1-2 minutes on each side or till well grilled on all sides.

8. Place a wire rack over direct flame and place the corns over it and char for a few seconds on each side.

9. Brush some butter over the charred corns and garnish with coriander leaves. Serve hot.

Sweet Corn Salad

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Sweet Corn Salad recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 cups sweet corn kernels

1½ tbsps butter

1 tsp olive oil

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

50 grams tofu, cut into small cubes

1 medium red capsicum, cut into small pieces

1 cucumber, cut into ½ inch cubes

1 small white onion, chopped

Dressing

½ cup fresh cream

1½ tbsps lemon juice

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

½ tsp dried mango powder (amchur)

½ tsp red chilli powder

1-2 green chillies, chopped

Lollo rosso lettuce leaves as require

Method:

1. Heat 1 tbsp butter and olive oil in a non-stick pan. Add sweet corn kernels, salt and crushed black peppercorns and sauté for 3-4 minutes. Take the pan off the heat and transfer into a bowl and allow to cool completely.

2. Heat remaining butter in the same pan. Ad tofu, salt and crushed black peppercorns powder and mix well. Sauté for 2-3 minutes. Transfer into the same bowl and allow to cool completely.

3. To make the dressing, take fresh cream in a bowl. Add lemon juice, salt, crushed black peppercorns, dried mango powder, and red chilli powder and mix well.

4. Add green chillies and mix.

5. Add red capsicum, cucumber and white onion into the sweet corn-tofu mixture. Add the dressing and mix till well combined.

6. Arrange the lollo rosso lettuce leaves on a serving plate. Place the salad on it. Garnish with mint leaves and serve immediately.

Sweet Corn Soup

(Recipe by Chef Sanjyot Keer)

Sweet Corn Soup recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Homemade cream style corn as required

Vegetable stock/hot water 1 litre

Green chilli paste ½ tsp

Ginger garlic paste 1 tsp

Carrots ½ cup (chopped)

French beans ½ cup (chopped)

White pepper powder to taste

Salt to taste

Sugar to taste

Vinegar 1 tsp

Spring onion greens 2 tbsp

Method:

1. Add vegetable stock or hot water in a stock pot, further add green chilli paste, ginger garlic paste, chopped carrots & beans, stir and cook for 3-4 minutes on high flame.

2. Now add the prepared homemade cream style sweet corn & white pepper powder, stir well & bring to a boil.

3. Further add cornflour and water slurry, stir while adding the slurry, mix well and cook until the soup thickens.

4. Discard the scum formed on the surface while cooking the soup. Check for the seasoning and adjust the salt and sugar accordingly.

5. Further add vinegar and spring onion greens, cook on high flame for a minute. Your sweet corn soup is ready, serve hot.