Monsoon delights: 3 delectable corn recipes to savour and celebrate rainy days
From corn cheese balls to crispy corn chaat, these delectable corn recipes promise to bring joy and flavour to your monsoon moments.
With showers lashing the landscape, there is no better time to enjoy the comforting flavours of corn. Thanks to its golden hue and tantalising sweetness, corn is the ideal food for the cosy atmosphere of the monsoon. Although corn is a year-round food, it is much more enjoyable to eat during the monsoon, when it is readily available and at its finest. Imagine sinking your teeth into a succulent corncob, its juiciness enhanced by the cool breeze blowing through your windows. These recipes with corn fulfil the natural need to seek warmth and comfort indoors when the rain clouds the world outside, transforming mundane days into gourmet celebrations. (Also read: 3 healthy and delicious recipes for the monsoon season to strengthen your immunity )
Delectable corn recipes for monsoons
Check out some mouthwatering corn recipes curated by celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor that are sure to elevate your rainy-day culinary experience.
1. Crispy Corn Cheese Balls
Ingredients:
Sweet Corn crushed ¾ cup
Sweet corn (cream style) ½ cup
Mozzarella cheese grated 2-3 tablespoons
Spring onion chopped 1
Fresh coriander leaves chopped 1 tablespoon
Red chilli flakes ½ teaspoon
Salt to taste
Cornflour/cornstarch 1 tablespoon
Oil for deep-frying
Corn flakes coarsely crushed for coating
Method:
1. Take sweet corn in a bowl. Add cream-style corn, spring onion with greens, coriander leaves, chilli flakes, salt, cheese and cornflour and mix well.
2. Heat sufficient oil in a pan.
3. Divide the corn-cheese mixture into equal portions and shape them into small balls.
4. Coat the balls with the cornflakes and deep-fry in hot oil till golden and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper.
5. Serve hot.
2. Tandoori Corn
Ingredients:
4 corns on the cob
½ cup hung yogurt
1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
4 tsps red chilli powder
½ tsp garam masala powder
½ tsp black salt
Salt to taste
¼ tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) powder
½ lemon
1½ tbsps mustard oil
2 tsps oil + for drizzling
2 tsps butter
Melted butter for brushing
Chopped fresh coriander leaves for garnish
Method:
1. Peel the corns on the cob.
2. Bring sufficient water to a boil in a deep pan.
3. Add the corns and cook for 10-12 minutes. Drain and allow to cool completely.
4. To make the marinade, take hung yogurt in a bowl. Add ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, black salt, salt, dried fenugreek leaves powder, squeeze the juice of lemon and add mustard oil and mix till well combined.
5. Brush the marinade over the boiled corns. Take a few hot pieces of charcoal in a small stainless steel bowl and place it over the corn. Drizzle a few drops of oil, immediately cover and let the flavour infuse for 1-2 minutes. Remove the bowl and let the corns marinate for 30-40 minutes.
6. Heat butter and oil in a non-stick grill pan. Place the corns over it and grill for 1-2 minutes on each side or till well grilled on all sides.
7. Place a wire rack over direct flame and place the corns over it and char for a few seconds on each side.
8. Brush some butter over the charred corns and garnish with coriander leaves. Serve hot.
3. Buttery Corn Chaat
Ingredients:
2 cups corn kernel
4 tbsps butter
Salt to taste
1 tsp red chilli powder
½ tsp chaat masala
1 tsp black salt
Crushed black peppercorns to taste
2 tbsps freshly chopped coriander leaves
1 green chilli, chopped
1 lemon
Coriander sprig for garnish
Method:
1. Heat sufficient water in non-stick pan, add corn kernels, salt, mix well and cook till corn kernels are completely done.
2. Combine together cooked corn kernels, butter, red chilli powder, chaat masala, sprinkle black salt, salt crushed black, coriander, green chillies, squeeze lemon and mix well.
3. Garnish with coriander spring and serve immediately.