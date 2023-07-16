3 healthy and delicious recipes for the monsoon season to strengthen your immunity

The monsoon season has finally made its grand entrance, and our excitement knows no bounds as we yearn for a steaming cup of chai and some sizzling pakoras. However, numerous illnesses are brought on by the monsoon. For instance, dengue, viral fever, the common cold, cough, and the flu. Therefore, it's equally important to prioritize our health during this time, bolstering our immunity to fend off pesky colds, coughs, and digestive issues. Not only can a robust immune system lessen the consequences of diseases, but it also helps avoid many infections. Rather than indulging in unhealthy snacks, let's embark on a healthier path and satiate our cravings with a selection of nutritious and delectable recipes. (Also read: Monsoon delights: 6 lip-smacking snacks to savour during rainy season ) As the monsoon season arrives, it's crucial to prioritise our immune health.(Freepik )

Healthy Monsoon Recipes to Boost Immunity

Dr. Nardi Parekh, Naturopath Doctor and creator on ShareChat shared with HT Lifestyle some healthy recipes that will not only tantalize our taste buds but will also provide a much-needed immune system boost.

1. A Tikki of Jowar Bajra

A nutritious and delicious tikki made with a blend of millet and bajra flour, yogurt, jaggery, ginger-chilli paste, and fenugreek leaves is all you need!

Mix these ingredients together and let the flavours melt into a harmonious medley

Add millet flour and fenugreek bhaji to the mix, kneading it into a soft dough

Fry them in a non-stick pan until they turn into crispy, round cutlet-like delights

2. Carrot ginger soup recipe

A unique soup recipe that combines the goodness of carrots and ginger, resulting in a symphony of flavours that will delight your senses.

The natural sweetness of carrots blends with the subtle spiciness of ginger, creating a soothing and nourishing dish

Sip on this soul-warming soup to give your immune system a gentle yet effective boost.

3. Atukula Upma Recipe

Andhra-style upma is made with a millet also known as Atukulu, and turns it into a wholesome meal that is both filling and nutritious.

● Sauté some chopped onions and chillies in oil until they turn golden brown

● Add tomatoes and cook until the vegetables are tender

● Sprinkle some salt, chilli powder, and garam masala for an added kick

● Then, mix in the Atukulu and let it absorb all the flavours

● Finally, garnish with cashew nuts and fresh coriander leaves

This quick and easy recipe is perfect for a cosy breakfast or a light dinner, providing you with the energy you need to keep your immune system strong.

Remember, good health begins in the kitchen, so make the most of the rainy season by savouring these immune-boosting treats.