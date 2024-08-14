Monk fruit sugar and stevia not safe anymore? Try these natural sweetener alternatives instead

Sugar is bad. Necessarily so. This happens to be the mainstream perspective doing the rounds of health circles for years now. While this may sound like an extreme statement, people have increasingly been gravitating towards natural alternatives, opting to consciously abstain from refined white sugar. Top picks in this regard have been monk fruit sugar and stevia, among other options, which have taken the markets by storm. Amid reports of monk fruit sugar and stevia leading to blood clots, give these natural sweeteners a shot instead(Photo: Freepik)

Their growing popularity is not unfounded. As per a Healthline report, monk fruit sugar extract is 150 to 200 times sweeter than sugar and has zero calories, carbohydrates, sodium or fat. Additionally, they don't impact blood sugar levels. The same report asserts how stevia, made from an extract of the stevia plant, is 200 to 300 times sweeter than sugar and is exceptionally low in calories, also not seriously impacting blood sugar. From the perspective of those prudent about their calorie intake and weight, these options seem like absolute winners, and they have been so, for years now. But what if we were to say monk fruit sugar and stevia could potentially cause much serious health complications in the future?

For context, erythritol, an artificial sweetener, is used to add bulk to both stevia and monk fruit sugar. Additionally, it is also a popular pick to add sweetness to low-carb keto treats. As per a study conducted by the Center for Cardiovascular Diagnostics and Prevention at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute, erythritol, and by proxy monk fruit sugar and stevia, more than doubles the risk of blood clotting. This conclusion comes after a subject group of 10 'healthy people' were screened for a pilot study. As per study author Dr. Stanley Hazen, every single subject recorded a spike in clotting after ingesting erythritol. No such thing occurred when a similar drink with an equal amount of sugar or glucose was ingested, as recorded on a separate group of 10 people. As alarming as these findings are, this is a good time to remind you that there truly is no dearth of natural sweeteners which can replace your monk fruit sugar and stevia intake. Read on to know your options.

Coconut sugar

Coconut sugar is extracted from the sap of coconut palm trees and for starters, has a low glycemic index making it a great option for those with diabetes. It is also rich in minerals, comprising of iron, zinc, calcium, and potassium along with phytonutrients such as polyphenols and antioxidants, as stated by a Healthline report. That being said, coconut sugar is very calorie-dense and so, must be consumed in measured quantities.

Dates

Both dates and date syrup have for long been voraciously used to add sweetness to dishes. Though dates are mostly carb-heavy, they also happen to be storehouse of disease-fighting antioxidants, fibres and minerals such as phosphorus, calcium, and magnesium. Dates are also known for amply propping up bone health, making them truly multi-pronged in their nutritional benefits.

Maple syrup

Maple syrup is extracted from the sap of maple trees and is best known for being generously slathered on a fat stack of pancakes. Keeping the food porn imagery aside, maple syrup, if consumed in reasonable quantities, can actually be a worthy replacement to your current sugar pick. Its nutty notes and dense texture adds an elevated flavour profile to whatever you chose to add it to. On the nutritional front, it provides a good dose of manganese and zinc. Diabetics however, should only indulge in maple syrup once in a while.

Agave nectar

Fun fact: Agave tops the charts when it comes to vegan sweeteners. Not only is it sweeter than sugar but agave nectar also boasts of a low glycemic index, ensuring it is a good fit for diabetics. One thing to note about agave however, is that while it has zero fat, cholesterol or even sodium, most of it's make-up comprises of carbohydrates. Agave nectar should present no cause for concern if consumed in reasonable measures.

Allulose

Allulose is found in wheat and certain fruits like figs. A great thing about allulose is the fact that its absorption in the blood stream is slow, which then ensures that one's blood sugar levels don't spike. A Healthline report also indicates that it may aid fat loss — particularly stubborn belly fat alongside helping protect against fatty liver.

