Meditation expert shares 8 simple practices to nurture mind and body: ‘Self-care boils down to the basics’

Self-care is often portrayed as luxury retreats, pricey skincare, or elaborate rituals. In reality, true self-care is about tuning in, understanding your needs, and nurturing your body and mind from within. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ma Dhyan Prachi, Osho Dham Meditation facilitator said, “On a busy day, self-care boils down to the basics. And here’s the funny thing: those basics are often free, simple, and surprisingly effective.” Also read | Stop scrolling: Do these 3 self-care rituals to boost your productivity today Self-care practices are usually simple.(Unsplash)

The meditation facilitator shared 7 self-care practices that can help in relaxing body and mind, and make us feel better:

1. Regular bowel movement

A healthy bowel movement each day keeps your body light and your mood brighter. The gut is deeply connected to the brain through the gut-brain axis. Digestive issues can actually mess with your mood. Consider this routine as housekeeping for your body, like taking out the trash.

2. Deep breathing

If coffee wakes you up, deep breathing calms you down. Practices like box breathing or humming breath may sound fancy, but really, it’s just you, air, and a little bit of patience.

3. Fresh air

Stuck inside all day? Stepping out into fresh air is like hitting refresh for your brain. A quick walk under trees, or simply standing on the balcony, can lower anxiety and boost mood.

4. Get some sunlight

Natural sunlight is your friend. Just 15 minutes a day can improve mood by boosting serotonin and help your body generate vitamin D. Think of it as mood therapy sponsored by the universe. Also read | Busy working woman with no time for self-care? Health coach shares 7 day seed infused morning ritual for a healthy start

Practice mindfulness.(Unsplash)

5. Move your body

Our bodies were not designed to fold into office chairs for 10 hours. Movement keeps blood flowing, joints happy, and minds sharp. A 20-minute walk, a few stretches, or dancing in your living room works too.

6. Express gratitude

Gratitude is like a vitamin for the mind, often skipped but essential. The practice doesn’t need to be fancy. Write one thing you’re thankful for daily: your morning chai, a call from a friend, or just someone’s presence.

7. Love and share

Love isn’t just about grand gestures. Smiling at a stranger, holding open a door, or sending a text that says, thinking of you, counts.

8. Creativity

You don’t need to paint landscapes or write a novel. Creativity can mean dressing in fun colors, trying a new recipe, or writing an email that’s not painfully boring. Also read | 5 quick and easy morning self-care rituals for a positive start to your day

