Stop scrolling: Do these 3 self-care rituals to boost your productivity today

When life gets busy, self-care is often the first thing to slip – but it is also what we need the most to show up with grace and clarity. The truth is, you do not need hours carved out of your day to take care of yourself to be more productive. Boost productivity without burning out with these 3 self-care rituals.(Image by Pixabay)

What you need is intention. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Taylor Elizabeth, emotional intelligence and etiquette Coach, shared three powerful ways to create space for self-care, even in the busiest of schedules:

1. Integrate micro-moments of recalibration

Self-care doesn’t always require a full break; it can take just 30 seconds. I encourage clients to practice the3 R’s:Respire, Regulate, Re-center. Whether it be in a parked car, right before walking into a meeting or even just on your way to the restroom; take a deep breath to release tension and come back to the present. These small gestures can lower stress levels and improve energy exponentially.

For starters, go for endorphin-boosters like a quick dance session, breathwork or a power pose. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

2. Prioritise boundaries as a daily practice

Being busy often leads to feeling frazzled. The antidote? Clear boundaries. Saying no is not rude, it’s a radical act of self-care. Protecting your calendar from over-scheduling allows you to be more present in the things you say yes to. Boundaries create balance and balance creates space for calm.

It's important to remember that setting boundaries are not about being selfish or rigid. It's about taking care of yourself and creating a healthy and fulfilling connection with others.(Pexels)

3. Be intentionally present

Many people think they don’t have time for self-care, but what they really lack is presence. Put your phone down during lunch. Walk without checking emails. Have one meaningful conversation without multitasking. When you understand how to use your time and energy with purpose, even mundane moments become restorative.

Self-care does not mean you are selfish, it means you know what you need. When you protect your peace and learn how use your time for you, you can show up truly and fully for yourself and only through that you could show up for other people.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.