Chronic inflammation troubles? Doctor shares 6 foods that may help calm the body naturally

“Fresh ginger in tea, vegetables, or pulses reduces cytokines and eases joint/muscle inflammation,” said Dr Meenakshi. Its warming properties support digestion and overall wellness in Indian diets. You can add ginger to a cup of warm water along with lemon as a detox drink, first thing in the morning.

Dr Meenakshi highlighted that a cornerstone of Indian cooking, its curcumin powerfully inhibits inflammatory pathways. She recommends using it generously in curries, dal, or as turmeric milk. Black pepper and a bit of fat enhance absorption.

Chronic inflammation contributes to many lifestyle diseases prevalent in India, such as heart conditions, diabetes, and joint issues. Fortunately, India’s rich culinary tradition offers abundant anti-inflammatory foods and spices. These everyday ingredients, packed with curcumin , gingerols, antioxidants, and fiber, help lower inflammatory markers when included regularly. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meenakshi Jain, principal director - internal medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, reveals nutrient-rich foods that may naturally support an anti-inflammatory diet.

Ground alsi in roti dough, smoothies , or curd offers omega-3s. Almonds and walnuts add healthy fats and vitamin E. Roast or soak for daily snacks. You can add these seeds in your everyday diet with yoghurt and other meals.

According to Dr Meenaskshi, high-fibre dals like moong, masoor, and chana provide polyphenols and protein while supporting a healthy microbiome. Khichdi or dal preparations form the anti-inflammatory base of many Indian meals.

These everyday vegetable ingredients are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and polyphenols. They combat oxidative stress and support gut health, key to reducing systemic inflammation. You can consume these leafy greens as a vegetable, salad, or in the form of juices.

6. Garlic and onions Staples in tadka and gravies contain sulphur compounds and quercetin that suppress inflammation. “Regular use in home cooking provides cumulative benefits,” said Dr Meenakshi.

Dr Meenakshi said, “Embrace a balanced Indian plate: plenty of dals, seasonal sabzis, whole grains like millets or brown rice, and spices. Limit excessive fried foods, sugar, and refined carbs.” She also advises pairing this with walking, yoga, and stress management for best results. Consult your healthcare provider before major dietary changes, especially with existing conditions. These traditional foods make fighting inflammation both tasty and culturally familiar.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.