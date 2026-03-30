Struggling with lumpy smoothies? Try these 10 powerful juicer mixers from Sujata, Prestige, Philips, more

A juicer mixer isn’t another appliance sitting in your kitchen. It’s a powerful tool that can mix fruits, vegetables and seeds to make a nutrient-rich, high-fiber and easy to digest meal within seconds. While there are a lot of juicer blenders and juicer mixers available in the market right now, the right machine can make a world of difference not just in the texture but also the taste of your smoothie. A powerful motor coupled with razor sharp blades can help you in making silky smooth smoothies within seconds while cutting through dry fruits, frozen fruits and even green leafy vegetables. Some of these mixer juicers also come with additional attachments that can be used for grinding food. (Gemini) So, if you are planning to prepare healthier meals for your family and yourself and introducing a juicer mixer to your kitchen, we have curated a list of top 10 powerful juicer mixers for you. Some of these appliances also come with grinders for added functionality. Check out our detailed list here: Top 10 most powerful juicer mixers for making smoothies

This juicer mixer by Kuvings is powered by a 1000W powerful motor that is ideal for blending fruits, frozen fruits and seeds for making smoothies. It comes with two jars -- one for making smoothies and the other for dry grinding food items such as spices. It's ideal for small families and can also be used for making milkshakes, dosa batter, chutneys and crushed ice. This juicer mixer has received 3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Motor 1000W Capacity 700mL Jars 2 jars Special features Dry grinding blade Reasons to buy - Build quality - Easy to use and clean - Performance Reason to avoid - Noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its build quality and its blending performance, especially in case of frozen fruits and nuts. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this appliance for its build quality and blending performance.

2. NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (3 Jars & 2 Blades, Gold) - 2 Year Warranty Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This juicer mixer grinder by NutriPro is powered by a 500W motor that is ideal for making smoothies, chutneys, juices, milkshakes and for grinding spices. It comes with three jars -- one for dry grinding ingredients, one for wet grinding and the third one for storing milkshakes and juices. It's ideal for small families and great for making juices and chutneys. This juicer mixer has received 3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Motor 500W Capacity 500mL Jars 3 jars Special features Dry grinding blade Reasons to buy - Build quality - Easy to use and clean - Performance Reason to avoid - Noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its build quality and its blending performance, especially in case of frozen fruits and nuts. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this appliance for its build quality and blending performance.

This juicer mixer grinder comes with a 45W motor that is ideal for making smoothies, blending juices and making crushed ice. It comes with two jars -- one for making milkshakes and juices and the other for storing liquids. What's good about this juicer and blender is that it is power by a 1,500mAh battery, which makes it portable to use. It offers three levels of speed controls. This juicer mixer has received 3.4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Motor 45W Capacity 500mL Jars 2 jars Special features Safety Lock, three-levels of speed controls Reasons to buy - Portability - Easy to use - Blending performance Reason to avoid - Battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its blending efficiency. They find that it's efficient at blending fruits and ice without leaving chunks. They also like its portability. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this appliance for its portability and blending performance.

This juicer mixer comes with a 150W motor that is ideal for making smoothies and blending juices. Buyers can also blend milkshakes and crush ice cubes in it. It features a portable design and its body can store up to 400mL of liquid. It features a cordless design that is powered by a 2,000mAh large battery. It can easily be charged using a USB port. This juicer mixer has received 4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Motor 150W Capacity 400mL Jars 1 jar Special features Large battery Reasons to buy - Portability - Easy to use and clean - Blending performance Reason to avoid - Battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its blending efficiency and its portability. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this appliance for its portability and performance.

This juicer mixer comes with a 300W motor that is ideal for making smoothies, blending juices and mixing baby food. It comes with a single jar that can store up to 500mL of liquid and can also be used as a sipper bottle. Users also get access to features such as safety lock and a separate sipper cap. This appliance features a corded design and it has received 4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Motor 300W Capacity 500mL Jars 1 jar Special features Safety lock Reasons to buy - Portability - Easy to use and clean - Blending performance Reason to avoid - Battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its blending efficiency and its portability. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this appliance for its portability and performance.

This juicer mixer comes with a 300W motor that is ideal for making smoothies, blending juices and even mixing baby food. It comes with two jars that can store up to 800mL of juice or smoothies. Additionally, buyers get two special lids for storage with this juicer and blender. This appliance features a corded design and it has received 3.9 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Motor 300W Capacity 800mL Jars 2 jar Special features Includes sipper lids and storage jars Reasons to buy - Portability - Blending performance Reason to avoid - Performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its easy-to-use design and its powerful motor. Buyers have also appreciated its blending performance. However, overall build quality has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this product for its portability and blending performance.

This mixer grinder and juicer comes with a 500W motor that can be used for a variety of purposes including making chutneys and smoothies and grinding spices. It comes with a capacity of 300mL and it is ideal for small families. Buyers get two blades for dry and wet grinding and a seasoning lid with this machine. It features a corded design and it has received 3.9 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Motor 300W Capacity 300mL Jars 3 jar Special features Includes a grinder and a seasoning lid Reasons to buy Performance Quality Reason to avoid Capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers overall performance and product quality. However, its lids have received mixed feedback. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this product for its overall performance.

This mixer grinder and juicer comes with a 750W motor and it's ideal for medium-sized families. It comes with four jars, which includes a liquidizing jar for making milkshakes and smoothies, a chutney jar, a grinding jar for grinding spices and a fruit filter jar for extracting fruit juices. It offers three levels of speed controls. It has received 3.8 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Motor 750W Capacity 1.5L Jars 4 jar Special features Includes a grinder Reasons to buy - Design - Motor power Reason to avoid - Durability - Noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its overall design and its powerful motor. However, durability and noise levels have received mixed feedback. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this product for its performance and features.

This mixer grinder and juicer comes with a 750W motor and it's ideal for medium-sized families. It comes with four jars, which includes a juicing and blending jar, a chutney jar, a wet grinding jar and a grinding jar. Together, these accessories can handle almost anything that you throw at them, including grinding spices and coffee, blending juices, and making smoothies and milkshakes. It is ideal for large families. It offers three levels of speed controls along with a pulse function. It has received 3.8 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Motor 750W Capacity 1.5L Jars 4 jar Special features Includes two grinding jars Reasons to buy - Good mixer and juicer - Durable built - Easy-to-use Reason to avoid - Durability - Noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its durable build and its mixing and juicing performance. However, durability and noise levels have received mixed feedback. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this product for its performance and features.

This mixer grinder and juicer comes with a 900W motor and it's ideal for medium-sized families. It includes a tall 700mL jar that can be used for making milk shakes and smoothies. This machine also includes an extractor blade that can be used for grinding spices and coffee beans. Additionally, it includes two short cups with handles. It has received 4.6 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Motor 900W Capacity 700L Jars 3 jar Special features Reasons to buy - Quality and durability - Performance - Blending Reason to avoid - Occasional leakage - Noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers like its build quality and powerful motor. They find it useful for making smoothies. However, some buyers reported occasional leakage. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this product for its powerful performance. Top 3 features of best juicer mixers in India

NAME MOTOR CAPACITY JARS Kuvings New 2025 Nutri Blender PRO 2.0 1000W 700mL 2 NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder 500W 500mL 3 Portable Blender Electric Juicers Fruit Mixers 45W 500mL 2 InstaCuppa Portable Blender 150W 400mL 1 Pigeon By Stovekraft Pure 300W 500mL 1 Preethi MiniBlend - Compact Blender & Juicer 500W 800mL 2 Wonderchef Nutri-blend 500W Mixer Grinder, 22000 RPM Motor, Smoothie Maker 300W 300mL 3 Crompton Ameo 750W 1.5L 4 Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder Juicer 750W 1.5L 4 Nutribullet Pro 900W Champagne Gold 900W 700mL 3

FAQs for buying juicer mixers in India Which are the popular juicer mixer brands available in India? Top brands in this category include NutriPro, Preethi, Wonderchef and Prestige. What is the average motor capacity of juicer mixers in India? The average motor capacity of juicer mixers in India is around 500W? What is the average cost of juicer mixers in India? The average cost of juicer mixers in India can range between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>600 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7000 based on features, storage capacity and motor capacity. Can juicers be used for making smoothies? Yes, juicers can be used for making smoothies. Juicer mixer or mixer grinder and juicer -- which one should I buy? If you already have a mixer grinder, buying a juicer mixer is preferable. But if you don't have a mixer grinder, a 3-in-1 setup is better.