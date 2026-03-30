Struggling with lumpy smoothies? Try these 10 powerful juicer mixers from Sujata, Prestige, Philips, more
These appliances come with powerful motors that are ideal for extracting fruit juice and crushing ice for making smoothies.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Kuvings New 2025 Nutri Blender PRO 2.0 Ferrari Red, Powerful 1000 W Motor, Upgraded 2 Blade Set for Wet & Dry, 2 Jars, Longest Warranty 7 Yrs, Mixer/Grinder/Smoothie MakerView Details
₹4,999
NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (3 Jars & 2 Blades, Gold) - 2 Year WarrantyView Details
₹1,799
Qlect Portable Blender Electric Juicers Fruit Mixers USB Rechargeable Smoothie Mini Personal Juicer 6 Blades 3Gears With 1500 Mah Rechargeable Battery-Smoothie BlenderView Details
₹684
InstaCuppa Portable Blender for Smoothie and Juices, Milk Shakes, Crushing Ice, USB Rechargeable Blender Machine for Kitchen with 2000 mAh Battery, 150 W Motor, 400 ML, Built-in Jar (Normal Edition)View Details
₹2,199
Pigeon By Stovekraft Pure | Grinder Juicer Blender Smoothie Maker All-in-1 Machine | 300 Watt | 1 Jars- Multiuse Jar 500ml, 1 Sipper, 1 Cap |1 Blades|1 Year WarrantyView Details
₹1,099
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
A juicer mixer isn’t another appliance sitting in your kitchen. It’s a powerful tool that can mix fruits, vegetables and seeds to make a nutrient-rich, high-fiber and easy to digest meal within seconds. While there are a lot of juicer blenders and juicer mixers available in the market right now, the right machine can make a world of difference not just in the texture but also the taste of your smoothie. A powerful motor coupled with razor sharp blades can help you in making silky smooth smoothies within seconds while cutting through dry fruits, frozen fruits and even green leafy vegetables.
So, if you are planning to prepare healthier meals for your family and yourself and introducing a juicer mixer to your kitchen, we have curated a list of top 10 powerful juicer mixers for you. Some of these appliances also come with grinders for added functionality. Check out our detailed list here:
Top 10 most powerful juicer mixers for making smoothies
This juicer mixer by Kuvings is powered by a 1000W powerful motor that is ideal for blending fruits, frozen fruits and seeds for making smoothies. It comes with two jars -- one for making smoothies and the other for dry grinding food items such as spices. It's ideal for small families and can also be used for making milkshakes, dosa batter, chutneys and crushed ice. This juicer mixer has received 3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Build quality
- Easy to use and clean
- Performance
Reason to avoid
- Noise levels
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its build quality and its blending performance, especially in case of frozen fruits and nuts. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should pick this appliance for its build quality and blending performance.
2. NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (3 Jars & 2 Blades, Gold) - 2 Year Warranty
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This juicer mixer grinder by NutriPro is powered by a 500W motor that is ideal for making smoothies, chutneys, juices, milkshakes and for grinding spices. It comes with three jars -- one for dry grinding ingredients, one for wet grinding and the third one for storing milkshakes and juices. It's ideal for small families and great for making juices and chutneys. This juicer mixer has received 3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Build quality
- Easy to use and clean
- Performance
Reason to avoid
- Noise levels
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its build quality and its blending performance, especially in case of frozen fruits and nuts. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should pick this appliance for its build quality and blending performance.
This juicer mixer grinder comes with a 45W motor that is ideal for making smoothies, blending juices and making crushed ice. It comes with two jars -- one for making milkshakes and juices and the other for storing liquids. What's good about this juicer and blender is that it is power by a 1,500mAh battery, which makes it portable to use. It offers three levels of speed controls. This juicer mixer has received 3.4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Portability
- Easy to use
- Blending performance
Reason to avoid
- Battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its blending efficiency. They find that it's efficient at blending fruits and ice without leaving chunks. They also like its portability. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should pick this appliance for its portability and blending performance.
This juicer mixer comes with a 150W motor that is ideal for making smoothies and blending juices. Buyers can also blend milkshakes and crush ice cubes in it. It features a portable design and its body can store up to 400mL of liquid. It features a cordless design that is powered by a 2,000mAh large battery. It can easily be charged using a USB port. This juicer mixer has received 4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Portability
- Easy to use and clean
- Blending performance
Reason to avoid
- Battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its blending efficiency and its portability. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should pick this appliance for its portability and performance.
This juicer mixer comes with a 300W motor that is ideal for making smoothies, blending juices and mixing baby food. It comes with a single jar that can store up to 500mL of liquid and can also be used as a sipper bottle. Users also get access to features such as safety lock and a separate sipper cap. This appliance features a corded design and it has received 4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Portability
- Easy to use and clean
- Blending performance
Reason to avoid
- Battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its blending efficiency and its portability. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should pick this appliance for its portability and performance.
This juicer mixer comes with a 300W motor that is ideal for making smoothies, blending juices and even mixing baby food. It comes with two jars that can store up to 800mL of juice or smoothies. Additionally, buyers get two special lids for storage with this juicer and blender. This appliance features a corded design and it has received 3.9 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Portability
- Blending performance
Reason to avoid
- Performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its easy-to-use design and its powerful motor. Buyers have also appreciated its blending performance. However, overall build quality has received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should pick this product for its portability and blending performance.
This mixer grinder and juicer comes with a 500W motor that can be used for a variety of purposes including making chutneys and smoothies and grinding spices. It comes with a capacity of 300mL and it is ideal for small families. Buyers get two blades for dry and wet grinding and a seasoning lid with this machine. It features a corded design and it has received 3.9 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Performance
Quality
Reason to avoid
Capacity
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers overall performance and product quality. However, its lids have received mixed feedback.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should pick this product for its overall performance.
This mixer grinder and juicer comes with a 750W motor and it's ideal for medium-sized families. It comes with four jars, which includes a liquidizing jar for making milkshakes and smoothies, a chutney jar, a grinding jar for grinding spices and a fruit filter jar for extracting fruit juices. It offers three levels of speed controls. It has received 3.8 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Design
- Motor power
Reason to avoid
- Durability
- Noise levels
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its overall design and its powerful motor. However, durability and noise levels have received mixed feedback.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should pick this product for its performance and features.
This mixer grinder and juicer comes with a 750W motor and it's ideal for medium-sized families. It comes with four jars, which includes a juicing and blending jar, a chutney jar, a wet grinding jar and a grinding jar. Together, these accessories can handle almost anything that you throw at them, including grinding spices and coffee, blending juices, and making smoothies and milkshakes. It is ideal for large families. It offers three levels of speed controls along with a pulse function. It has received 3.8 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Good mixer and juicer
- Durable built
- Easy-to-use
Reason to avoid
- Durability
- Noise levels
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its durable build and its mixing and juicing performance. However, durability and noise levels have received mixed feedback.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should pick this product for its performance and features.
This mixer grinder and juicer comes with a 900W motor and it's ideal for medium-sized families. It includes a tall 700mL jar that can be used for making milk shakes and smoothies. This machine also includes an extractor blade that can be used for grinding spices and coffee beans. Additionally, it includes two short cups with handles. It has received 4.6 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Quality and durability
- Performance
- Blending
Reason to avoid
- Occasional leakage
- Noise levels
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers like its build quality and powerful motor. They find it useful for making smoothies. However, some buyers reported occasional leakage.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should pick this product for its powerful performance.
Top 3 features of best juicer mixers in India
|NAME
|MOTOR
|CAPACITY
|JARS
|Kuvings New 2025 Nutri Blender PRO 2.0
|1000W
|700mL
|2
|NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder
|500W
|500mL
|3
|Portable Blender Electric Juicers Fruit Mixers
|45W
|500mL
|2
|InstaCuppa Portable Blender
|150W
|400mL
|1
|Pigeon By Stovekraft Pure
|300W
|500mL
|1
|Preethi MiniBlend - Compact Blender & Juicer
|500W
|800mL
|2
|Wonderchef Nutri-blend 500W Mixer Grinder, 22000 RPM Motor, Smoothie Maker
|300W
|300mL
|3
|Crompton Ameo
|750W
|1.5L
|4
|Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder Juicer
|750W
|1.5L
|4
|Nutribullet Pro 900W Champagne Gold
|900W
|700mL
|3
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Ganjoo
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More