Stop mounting huge TVs: These 5 smart 4K projectors can turn any blank wall into a 120-inch home theatre
These projectors deliver 4K Ultra resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels along with high brightness and smart features for an immersive experience.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Crossbeats Lumex Solis Projector 4k Ultra HD, [Google TV Official],1080p Native, Android 14 WiFi, 1000 ANSI, Smart Mini Projector for Room, Portable Home Theater Cinema, Built-in Apps, 300''DisplayView Details
Wzatco Yuva Horizon, Google TV Official, Native 1080P, Projector 4k Ultra HD, 1500 ANSI Ultra Bright, Fully Automatic, Dust Free, Smart Mini Theater for Room, Home Cinema, 2GB-32GBView Details
Zebronics Android Smart Projector, 4K UHD Support, 12000 Lumens, 250" Screen, 90° Tiltable, Auto Focus & Keystone, OTT Apps (Netflix, Prime, Hotstar), BT v5.4, HDMI, Miracast, WiFi (PixaPlay 38)View Details
₹12,998
XElectron iProjector 1 Plus Electric Focus Auto Keystone Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD | Native 1080P Full HD Resolution, HDMI ARC, Android 12, BT 5.4, WiFi 6 | 20000 Lumens, 2GB+32GBView Details
₹15,990
Crossbeats Lumex Vista Projector 4K Ultra HD [Dolby Audio Official] Android TV, 1080p Native, 1200 ANSI, 300'' Display, WiFi, Smart Mini Projector for Room, Portable Home Theater Cinema, Built-in AppsView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Mounting a huge TV screen on your wall is no longer the only way to get a home theatre experience in the comfort of your home. High costs, space constraints and limited flexibility has made it less practical for a lot of modern households to install a large TV in their homes. This is where smart 4K projectors step in and make a difference as they let you turn any wall into a canvas for a perfect home theatre experience.
Smart 4K projectors not only let users turn any blank wall into a large display but they also offer support for technologies such as 4K HDR for crisper visuals, Dolby Audio support for an immersive sound experience, and Wi-Fi 6 for high-speed connectivity. In addition to this, smart 4K projectors also get features such as support for voice commands via Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast and support for Google TV for easy access to content from OTT platforms such as Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video. All these features and more let users enjoy a cinematic experience in the comfort of their homes without the bulk and hefty price tag of a large-screen TV.
So, if you are looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup on a budget and without drilling a single hole in the wall of your home, we have curated a list of the best smart 4K projectors for you. These projectors deliver 4K Ultra resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels along with high brightness and smart features for an immersive experience. They have been selected based on their features, customer reviews and global ratings on Amazon. Here are our top five picks for you.
Best smart 4K projectors to buy in India
This projector by Crossbeats offers a maximum image size of 300-inches with a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a peak brightness of 16000 Lumens. Meaning? You get bright and sharp visuals. It has a maximum throw distance of 6 meters and for audio it has dual-stereo Hi-Fi speakers with support for Dolby Surround Sound. Additionally, it has Google TV built-in, which lets users access over 10,000 apps and over 800 channels. It also means users can easily stream content from popular platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, Jio Cinema, Hotstar, Prime Video, Zee5 and more. It has received 4.3 ratings out of 5 on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Picture quality
Sound quality
Performance
Brightness
Reason to avoid
4K quality dips after 130-inch screen size mark
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its image and sound quality. They also like its brightness. However, some that that the 4K resolution takes a slight dip after the 130-inch screen size mark is crossed.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smart 4K projector for its display and sound quality.
2. Wzatco Yuva Horizon, Google TV Official, Native 1080P, Projector 4k Ultra HD, 1500 ANSI Ultra Bright, Fully Automatic, Dust Free, Smart Mini Theater for Room, Home Cinema, 2GB-32GB
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This projector by Wzatco offers a maximum image size of 150-inches with a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a peak brightness of 1500 Lumens -- making it ideal for movie nights. It has a maximum throw distance of 4 meters and for audio it has two 5W speakers with support for Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience. Apart from this, it runs on the Google TV platform, which lets users easily stream content from popular platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, Jio Cinema, Hotstar, Prime Video, and Zee5. It has received 4.3 ratings out of 5 on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Picture quality
Sound quality
Brightness
Reason to avoid
Functionality
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its image and sound quality. They also appreciate its brightness and its ease of use. However, its functionality has received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should pick this projector for its bright display and sound quality.
This projector by Zebronics offers a maximum image size of 250-inches with a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a maximum brightness of 12000 Lumens. It has a maximum throw distance of 30 meters and on the audio front it has built-in speakers. Users can watch their favorite content by projecting via Miracast and iOS screen casting. It also supports popular OTT apps such as Netflix, Prime, and Jio Hotstar. It has received 3.9 ratings out of 5 on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Value for money
Image quality
Reason to avoid
Service quality
Speakers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its image quality and value it being a value for money proposition. However, its sound quality and service quality has received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should pick this projector for its bright visuals and its smart features.
This projector by XElectrons offers a maximum image size of 300-inches with a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a maximum brightness of 20000 Lumens. This combination makes it ideal for an immersive cinematic experience at home. It has a maximum throw distance of 20 meters, which means users can place at a decent distance to project content on a wall. On the audio front it comes with two 10W speakers with Dolby Audio support and DTS encoding for an immersive experience. It comes pre-loaded with apps such as JioHotstar, Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube. Users can also watch their favorite content by projecting via Miracast and iOS screen casting. It has received 4.4 ratings out of 5 on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Image quality
Brightness
Sound quality
Reason to avoid
Service quality
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its image quality, performance and sound quality. However, some users reported issues with its service quality.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should pick this projector for its overall performance.
This projector by Crossbeats offers a maximum image size of 300-inches with a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a maximum brightness of 1200 Lumens. It has a maximum throw distance of 6 meters and it has two 24W speakers with Dolby Audio support for an immersive experience. It runs Android OS that gives users access to over 10,000 apps such as JioHotstar, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Voot Kids, Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube. Users can also wirelessly stream content using their Android and iOS devices. It has received 4.3 ratings out of 5 on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Image quality
Brightness
Sound quality
Performance
Reason to avoid
4K quality dips after 130-inch screen size mark
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its image quality, performance and sound quality. They also like its brightness. However, some users report that 4K quality dips after the 130-inch screen size mark.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should pick this projector for its performance and image and sound quality.
Top 3 features of best smart 4K projectors in India
|NAME
|PLATFORM
|CONNECTIVITY
|SOUND
|Crossbeats Lumex Solis Projector
|Google TV
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth
|Dual-stereo Hi-Fi speakers with Dolby Audio
|Wzatco Yuva Horizon
|Google TV
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
|Two 5W speakers with Dolby Audio
|Zebronics PixaPlay 38 Projector
|Android
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4
|Built-in speakers
|XElectron iProjector
|Android 12
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4
|Two 10W full-frequency Hi-Fi speakers with Dolby Audio support and DTS encoding
|Crossbeats Lumex Vista Projector
|Android
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth
|Two 24W speakers with Dolby Audio support and DTS encoding
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Ganjoo
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More