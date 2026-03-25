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    Best-selling monitors starting at ₹7,490 that are worth adding to your home or office setup

    Best-selling monitors from Samsung, LG and more offer good display quality, essential features and reliable usage.

    Published on: Mar 25, 2026 10:00 AM IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Samsung 24" (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|BlackView Details...

    ₹7,490

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Samsung 32" (80cm) M5 Smart Monitor with Smart TV Experience|FHD 1920 x 1080|Screen Mirroring TV Plus|Speakers|Adaptive Sound|Wi-Fi|HDMI|Bluetooth|LS32FM500EWXXL|BlackView Details...

    ₹16,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    LG 24GS65F 60.47cm (23.8 Inch) UltraGear FHD (1920x1080) IPS Gaming Monitor with 180Hz, 1ms (GtG), HDR10, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync, HDMI, Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustable, Anti-Glare (Black)View Details...

    ₹10,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    LG 32MR50C 80 cm (31.5 Inch) Full HD Curved (1920x1080) VA PC Monitor w/ 100Hz, 5ms (GtG), AMD FreeSync, D-Sub, 2xHDMI, Tilt Adjustable Anti-Glare, 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design, NTSC 72% (Black)View Details...

    ₹13,499

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    BenQ GW2790Q, 27 Inch (68.58 cm), IPS, 2K QHD 2560x1440, 100Hz, Black, 99% sRGB, 1500:1 CR, Eye-Careu, Dual HDMI, DisplayPort, Bezel-Less, Eyesafe, Wall Mountable MonitorView Details...

    ₹14,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Monitors have become an essential part of both work and entertainment setups, especially with more users relying on larger screens for productivity and comfort. From office tasks to casual streaming, a good monitor can make a noticeable difference in daily usage.

    Affordable monitors that balance performance and everyday usability.
    Affordable monitors that balance performance and everyday usability.
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    With best-selling monitors now starting at 7,490, buyers have access to budget-friendly options that still deliver decent display quality and essential features. This price range makes it easier to upgrade from smaller screens or older displays without overspending.

    This Samsung 24-inch S3 monitor is designed for everyday productivity with a clean, borderless design and IPS panel for consistent colours and wide viewing angles. The Full HD resolution ensures sharp visuals for work, browsing, and media consumption. A 100 Hz refresh rate adds smoother scrolling and motion compared to standard 60 Hz panels, while Eye Saver Mode and flicker reduction help reduce strain during long usage sessions. With HDMI and VGA connectivity, along with wall-mount support, it offers flexibility for both home and office setups.

    Specifications

    Display
    24-inch IPS
    Resolution
    1920 × 1080 (FHD)
    Refresh Rate
    100 Hz
    Response Time
    5 ms
    Ports
    HDMI, VGA

    2. Samsung 32" (80cm) M5 Smart Monitor with Smart TV Experience|FHD 1920 x 1080|Screen Mirroring TV Plus|Speakers|Adaptive Sound|Wi-Fi|HDMI|Bluetooth|LS32FM500EWXXL|Black

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    The Samsung M5 32-inch Smart Monitor blends a traditional monitor with smart TV functionality, making it ideal for both work and entertainment. It features built-in apps, Wi-Fi connectivity, and screen mirroring, allowing users to stream content without a PC. The Full HD display delivers decent clarity, while built-in speakers and Adaptive Sound enhance the viewing experience. With Samsung Knox security and multiple connectivity options, it becomes a versatile all-in-one solution for modern setups where productivity and streaming go hand in hand.

    Specifications

    Display
    32-inch LED
    Resolution
    FHD
    Refresh Rate
    60 Hz
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI
    Audio
    10 W speakers

    This LG UltraGear 24-inch gaming monitor is built for high-performance gaming with a 180 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, ensuring ultra-smooth visuals and minimal motion blur. The IPS panel delivers accurate colours and wide viewing angles, while HDR10 enhances contrast and brightness. With NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync support, it reduces screen tearing effectively. Additional gaming tools like Black Stabiliser and Crosshair improve gameplay precision, making it a strong choice for competitive gamers.

    Specifications

    Display
    23.8-inch IPS
    Resolution
    FHD
    Refresh Rate
    180 Hz
    Response Time
    1 ms
    Sync
    G-SYNC & FreeSync

    The LG 32MR50C is a large 31.5-inch curved monitor designed for immersive viewing and multitasking. The curved VA panel enhances depth and viewing comfort, while the 100 Hz refresh rate provides smoother visuals. With AMD FreeSync support, it reduces screen tearing during casual gaming. Its high contrast ratio ensures deeper blacks, making it suitable for media consumption. Combined with eye-care features and versatile connectivity, it works well for both productivity and entertainment.

    Specifications

    Display
    31.5-inch VA Curved
    Resolution
    FHD
    Refresh Rate
    100 Hz
    Response Time
    5 ms
    Ports
    HDMI, VGA

    The BenQ GW2790Q offers a 27-inch QHD display with 100 Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for productivity and content creation. With 99% sRGB coverage, it delivers accurate colours for editing tasks. BenQ’s Eye-Care technology, including Brightness Intelligence, adjusts brightness based on ambient light to reduce strain. Special modes like Coding and ePaper enhance readability for long sessions. With multiple connectivity options and a slim design, it is well-suited for professionals.

    Specifications

    Display
    27-inch IPS
    Resolution
    2560 × 1440
    Refresh Rate
    100 Hz
    Colour
    99% sRGB
    Ports
    HDMI, DisplayPort

    The Acer EK240Y is a budget-friendly gaming monitor offering a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, delivering smooth gameplay. Its IPS panel ensures consistent colours and wide angles. AMD FreeSync helps eliminate screen tearing, improving gaming fluidity. The frameless design gives a modern look, while Acer VisionCare technology reduces eye strain during long sessions. It is a strong entry-level option for gamers.

    Specifications

    Display
    23.8-inch IPS
    Resolution
    FHD
    Refresh Rate
    144 Hz
    Response Time
    1 ms
    Sync
    FreeSync

    The Dell S2725QC is a premium 27-inch 4K monitor offering stunning clarity and vibrant colours with 99% sRGB coverage. With a 120 Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium, it balances productivity and entertainment. USB-C connectivity enhances convenience, while built-in speakers and ergonomic adjustments improve usability. ComfortView Plus reduces blue light without affecting colour accuracy, making it suitable for long work sessions.

    Specifications

    Display
    27-inch IPS
    Resolution
    4K UHD
    Refresh Rate
    120 Hz
    Audio
    Dual 5 W speakers
    Ports
    HDMI, USB-C

    The Zebronics 32-inch curved monitor offers a budget-friendly large-screen experience with FHD resolution and a 75 Hz refresh rate. The curved display improves immersion for movies and casual use. Built-in speakers add convenience, while HDMI and VGA inputs ensure compatibility. Its high dynamic contrast ratio enhances visual depth, making it suitable for entertainment-focused users.

    Specifications

    Display
    32-inch curved
    Resolution
    FHD
    Refresh Rate
    75 Hz
    Brightness
    250 nits
    Audio
    Built-in speakers

    This Acer Nitro 34-inch ultrawide monitor delivers an immersive 21:9 viewing experience with UWQHD resolution. With a 200 Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms response time, it is ideal for competitive gaming. The curved panel enhances immersion, while HDR10 and wide colour gamut improve visuals. AMD FreeSync Premium ensures smooth gameplay, making it a top-tier gaming display.

    Specifications

    Display
    34-inch curved ultrawide
    Resolution
    3440 × 1440
    Refresh Rate
    200 Hz
    Response Time
    0.5 ms
    Sync
    FreeSync Premium

    The Acer Nitro XV272U X1 is a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor featuring a 200 Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms response time. The IPS panel ensures colour accuracy, while HDR400 enhances contrast. With 90% DCI-P3 coverage, it offers vibrant colours suitable for both gaming and content creation. The ergonomic stand allows flexible adjustments, making it comfortable for extended use.

    Specifications

    Display
    27-inch IPS
    Resolution
    2560 × 1440
    Refresh Rate
    200 Hz
    Response Time
    0.5 ms
    Colour
    90% DCI-P3

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    FAQs
    Most monitors in this range offer Full HD resolution, which is suitable for everyday tasks and basic media consumption.
    They can handle casual gaming, but may not offer high refresh rates needed for competitive gaming.
    Yes, most models come with HDMI or VGA ports for easy connectivity.
    Yes, larger screens improve comfort and productivity, especially for long working hours.
    Anyone looking for an affordable display upgrade for work, study or basic entertainment should consider these options.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

    News/Technology/Best-selling Monitors Starting At ₹7,490 That Are Worth Adding To Your Home Or Office Setup
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