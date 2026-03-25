Best-selling monitors starting at ₹7,490 that are worth adding to your home or office setup

Monitors have become an essential part of both work and entertainment setups, especially with more users relying on larger screens for productivity and comfort. From office tasks to casual streaming, a good monitor can make a noticeable difference in daily usage. Affordable monitors that balance performance and everyday usability. By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less With best-selling monitors now starting at ₹7,490, buyers have access to budget-friendly options that still deliver decent display quality and essential features. This price range makes it easier to upgrade from smaller screens or older displays without overspending.

This Samsung 24-inch S3 monitor is designed for everyday productivity with a clean, borderless design and IPS panel for consistent colours and wide viewing angles. The Full HD resolution ensures sharp visuals for work, browsing, and media consumption. A 100 Hz refresh rate adds smoother scrolling and motion compared to standard 60 Hz panels, while Eye Saver Mode and flicker reduction help reduce strain during long usage sessions. With HDMI and VGA connectivity, along with wall-mount support, it offers flexibility for both home and office setups.

Specifications Display 24-inch IPS Resolution 1920 × 1080 (FHD) Refresh Rate 100 Hz Response Time 5 ms Ports HDMI, VGA

2. Samsung 32" (80cm) M5 Smart Monitor with Smart TV Experience|FHD 1920 x 1080|Screen Mirroring TV Plus|Speakers|Adaptive Sound|Wi-Fi|HDMI|Bluetooth|LS32FM500EWXXL|Black Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung M5 32-inch Smart Monitor blends a traditional monitor with smart TV functionality, making it ideal for both work and entertainment. It features built-in apps, Wi-Fi connectivity, and screen mirroring, allowing users to stream content without a PC. The Full HD display delivers decent clarity, while built-in speakers and Adaptive Sound enhance the viewing experience. With Samsung Knox security and multiple connectivity options, it becomes a versatile all-in-one solution for modern setups where productivity and streaming go hand in hand.

Specifications Display 32-inch LED Resolution FHD Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Audio 10 W speakers

This LG UltraGear 24-inch gaming monitor is built for high-performance gaming with a 180 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, ensuring ultra-smooth visuals and minimal motion blur. The IPS panel delivers accurate colours and wide viewing angles, while HDR10 enhances contrast and brightness. With NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync support, it reduces screen tearing effectively. Additional gaming tools like Black Stabiliser and Crosshair improve gameplay precision, making it a strong choice for competitive gamers.

Specifications Display 23.8-inch IPS Resolution FHD Refresh Rate 180 Hz Response Time 1 ms Sync G-SYNC & FreeSync

The LG 32MR50C is a large 31.5-inch curved monitor designed for immersive viewing and multitasking. The curved VA panel enhances depth and viewing comfort, while the 100 Hz refresh rate provides smoother visuals. With AMD FreeSync support, it reduces screen tearing during casual gaming. Its high contrast ratio ensures deeper blacks, making it suitable for media consumption. Combined with eye-care features and versatile connectivity, it works well for both productivity and entertainment.

Specifications Display 31.5-inch VA Curved Resolution FHD Refresh Rate 100 Hz Response Time 5 ms Ports HDMI, VGA

The BenQ GW2790Q offers a 27-inch QHD display with 100 Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for productivity and content creation. With 99% sRGB coverage, it delivers accurate colours for editing tasks. BenQ’s Eye-Care technology, including Brightness Intelligence, adjusts brightness based on ambient light to reduce strain. Special modes like Coding and ePaper enhance readability for long sessions. With multiple connectivity options and a slim design, it is well-suited for professionals.

Specifications Display 27-inch IPS Resolution 2560 × 1440 Refresh Rate 100 Hz Colour 99% sRGB Ports HDMI, DisplayPort

The Acer EK240Y is a budget-friendly gaming monitor offering a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, delivering smooth gameplay. Its IPS panel ensures consistent colours and wide angles. AMD FreeSync helps eliminate screen tearing, improving gaming fluidity. The frameless design gives a modern look, while Acer VisionCare technology reduces eye strain during long sessions. It is a strong entry-level option for gamers.

Specifications Display 23.8-inch IPS Resolution FHD Refresh Rate 144 Hz Response Time 1 ms Sync FreeSync

The Dell S2725QC is a premium 27-inch 4K monitor offering stunning clarity and vibrant colours with 99% sRGB coverage. With a 120 Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium, it balances productivity and entertainment. USB-C connectivity enhances convenience, while built-in speakers and ergonomic adjustments improve usability. ComfortView Plus reduces blue light without affecting colour accuracy, making it suitable for long work sessions.

Specifications Display 27-inch IPS Resolution 4K UHD Refresh Rate 120 Hz Audio Dual 5 W speakers Ports HDMI, USB-C

The Zebronics 32-inch curved monitor offers a budget-friendly large-screen experience with FHD resolution and a 75 Hz refresh rate. The curved display improves immersion for movies and casual use. Built-in speakers add convenience, while HDMI and VGA inputs ensure compatibility. Its high dynamic contrast ratio enhances visual depth, making it suitable for entertainment-focused users.

Specifications Display 32-inch curved Resolution FHD Refresh Rate 75 Hz Brightness 250 nits Audio Built-in speakers

This Acer Nitro 34-inch ultrawide monitor delivers an immersive 21:9 viewing experience with UWQHD resolution. With a 200 Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms response time, it is ideal for competitive gaming. The curved panel enhances immersion, while HDR10 and wide colour gamut improve visuals. AMD FreeSync Premium ensures smooth gameplay, making it a top-tier gaming display.

Specifications Display 34-inch curved ultrawide Resolution 3440 × 1440 Refresh Rate 200 Hz Response Time 0.5 ms Sync FreeSync Premium

The Acer Nitro XV272U X1 is a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor featuring a 200 Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms response time. The IPS panel ensures colour accuracy, while HDR400 enhances contrast. With 90% DCI-P3 coverage, it offers vibrant colours suitable for both gaming and content creation. The ergonomic stand allows flexible adjustments, making it comfortable for extended use.

Specifications Display 27-inch IPS Resolution 2560 × 1440 Refresh Rate 200 Hz Response Time 0.5 ms Colour 90% DCI-P3

FAQs What resolution is common in monitors under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,490? Most monitors in this range offer Full HD resolution, which is suitable for everyday tasks and basic media consumption. Are these monitors suitable for gaming? They can handle casual gaming, but may not offer high refresh rates needed for competitive gaming. Do these monitors support laptops and desktops? Yes, most models come with HDMI or VGA ports for easy connectivity. Is it worth upgrading from a laptop screen to a monitor? Yes, larger screens improve comfort and productivity, especially for long working hours. Who should prioritise buying these monitors now? Anyone looking for an affordable display upgrade for work, study or basic entertainment should consider these options.