Best 24-inch monitors in July 2025: Top picks with slim design and smart display
24-inch monitors are the perfect size for setting up your work desk or gaming unit. Check out our top picks for best 24 inch monitors in july 2025.
Our Pick
Best 24 inch monitor
Best value for money
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best 24 inch monitorZEBRONICS PA124 24 LED Monitor, 75Hz Refresh Rate, HDMI, VGA, FHD 1920x1080, 250nits Brightness, Built-in Speakers, Slim Design View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Samsung 24 (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|Black View Details
|
|
|
|
BenQ GW2490 24 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black) View Details
|
₹8,250
|
|
|
Best value for moneyLG 24 Inch (60.4cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 24MR400(Black) View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Acer EK240Y G0 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD 1920x1080 Backlit LED LCD Monitor View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 24 (59.8 cm) 1800R Curved Monitor|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|4ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA,Headphone|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D362GAWXXL|Black View Details
|
₹7,699
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS EA124 LED Monitor, 24 inch (60.4cm), 250 nits, 100Hz, FHD, 1920x1080, HDMI, VGA, Ultra Slim Bezel, Built-in Speakers, Metal Stand, Wall Mountable View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
FRONTECH 24 Inch Ultima Series Curved LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 100Hz, 1800R Curve| Full HD 1080p,Slim Bezel Less Design |Triple Ports- HDMI, VGA & Type-C Port (MON-0077, White) View Details
|
₹5,579
|
|
|
Lenovo L-Series 24 inch (60.45cm) FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz, 1ms, FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 3Wx2 Speakers, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x VGA, Tilt, Smart Display Customization Artery Cloud Grey, L24i-4A View Details
|
₹8,199
|
|
A 24-inch monitor is just the right size for most desks, big enough for a clear view, yet compact enough to fit into tight spaces. If you’re setting up a home office, diving into online classes, or simply need a clean, minimal setup, a 24 inch computer monitor strikes that sweet spot between performance and practicality.
This July 2025, the market is packed with sleek, smart, and ultra-slim 24 inch displays that go beyond just looking good. Expect sharp Full HD resolution, flicker-free screens, thin bezels, and adaptive sync support for smoother visuals.
From clean aesthetics to clever features, today’s 24 inches monitor options are designed for people who want style and functionality in one package. In this list, we’ve picked the best 24 inch TVs worth buying right now.
If you're looking for a 24 inch computer monitor that keeps things simple but functional, the ZEBRONICS PA124 checks many boxes for daily use. With its Full HD 24 inch display, you get a sharp screen that's easy on the eyes, especially during long hours.
Built-in speakers save you desk space, and the 75Hz refresh rate makes scrolling feel smoother, small things that matter when you're spending hours on a screen. For anyone building a budget home office or looking for a second monitor screen, this is one of the best 24 inch monitors in July 2025 that delivers on practicality.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Great value for basic work or learning needs
Built-in speakers reduce the need for external ones
Reasons to avoid
Not ideal for colour-sensitive tasks
Limited ergonomics and no height adjustment
ZEBRONICS PA124 24 LED Monitor, 75Hz Refresh Rate, HDMI, VGA, FHD 1920x1080, 250nits Brightness, Built-in Speakers, Slim Design
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the monitor works well initially, but build, picture, sound, and accessories like HDMI cables receive mixed or poor feedback.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it covers your daily needs affordably without compromising on essential features.
For those who spend long hours on screens—be it for office tasks, gaming, or online classes, this 24 inches monitor from Samsung brings together comfort, speed, and clarity. The 100Hz refresh rate gives smoother scrolling and better motion handling, which makes a big difference during extended usage or light gaming sessions.
The Eye Saver Mode helps reduce strain, especially during late-night work. Thanks to its super slim borderless design, it fits beautifully into compact setups without compromising on screen presence.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
100Hz refresh rate gives smoother visuals for daily tasks and games
Eye Saver Mode reduces fatigue during long screen hours
Reasons to avoid
No height adjustment feature
Built-in speakers are missing
Samsung 24 (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the display and price, calling it great for work and entertainment. Build, brightness, and lack of speakers get mixed feedback.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers smooth visuals and eye comfort in a clean, space-saving design.
This 24 inch computer monitor by BenQ focuses on comfort, colour clarity, and real usability, three things that matter most if you're someone who spends hours coding, designing, reading, or switching between work and entertainment.
The 99% sRGB colour accuracy ensures your visuals look rich and real, while BenQ’s Brightness Intelligence (B.I.) tech adjusts screen brightness based on your surroundings. It’s one of the best 24 inch monitors in July 2025 for people who need performance and comfort bundled into a screen.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smart brightness adjustment eases eye fatigue during long sessions
Dual HDMI and DisplayPort add flexibility for multitasking setups
Reasons to avoid
No USB-C port for modern device connections
Colour modes are more useful for professionals than casual users
BenQ GW2490 24 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the build, sharp display, and developer-friendly value. Eye care is handy, but sound and performance reliability get mixed reviews.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it balances comfort, accuracy, and usability for real-world everyday productivity.
This 24 inch display from LG is designed for people who want their monitor to handle everyday work, entertainment, and light gaming without fuss. With Reader Mode and Flicker Safe, it helps reduce eye strain when you're glued to the screen for hours. The 100Hz refresh rate paired with AMD FreeSync gives you smoother motion while streaming or gaming.
What truly adds value is LG’s OnScreen Control, letting you customise the setup based on your task, be it editing, browsing, or reading.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Great for long use with eye-comfort modes
Reliable color output with 99% sRGB
Reasons to avoid
No built-in speakers
Stand has limited adjustability
LG 24 Inch (60.4cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 24MR400(Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the IPS display, 100Hz refresh rate, and value. But build quality, brightness, and non-functional speakers draw criticism.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it’s designed to keep up with your work and screen time without tiring your eyes.
This 24 inch computer monitor from Acer delivers smooth visuals and sharp clarity without burning a hole in your pocket. he BlueLight Shield and Flickerless tech make long work sessions easier on your eyes, while the Zero Frame design helps it blend into compact desks.
If you're looking for the best 24 inch monitors in July 2025 for daily multitasking with the occasional gaming break, this model packs in practical value where it matters.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast refresh and response make it suitable for light gaming
Built-in eye care features reduce strain during long use
Reasons to avoid
No built-in speakers
Glossy screen may reflect in brightly lit rooms
Acer EK240Y G0 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD 1920x1080 Backlit LED LCD Monitor
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the colour accuracy, 120Hz performance, and gaming value. A few report panel issues like screen spots and defects.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it’s fast, affordable, and easy on the eyes for daily work and casual play.
This 24 inch curved monitor might be the comfort your eyes and posture need. The curved display gently pulls your field of vision inward, helping you focus better while reducing neck and eye strain.
Features like Eye Saver Mode and 100 Hz refresh rate aren’t just technical—they’re practical, help reduce screen fatigue and give smoother visuals when scrolling or switching tabs. For under ₹8,000, it brings real-world comfort and reliable day-to-day performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Comfortable viewing with reduced eye strain
Strong value for everyday users and casual gamers
Reasons to avoid
No DisplayPort for advanced setups
Speakers not included
Samsung 24 (59.8 cm) 1800R Curved Monitor|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|4ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA,Headphone|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D362GAWXXL|Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find it great for work and entertainment, with smooth performance and solid value. Build, brightness, and no speakers get mixed reactions.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it’s easy on the eyes, affordable, and practical for work and play.
If you're looking for a simple, budget-friendly 24 inch computer monitor that gets the job done without fuss, the Zebronics EA124 delivers just that. Built for people who want clean visuals, plug-and-play setup, and some sound without extra purchases, this 24 inch display fits easily into a home office, student setup, or casual gaming corner.
The 100Hz refresh rate and ultra-slim bezel make everything feel more fluid and less cluttered, while the built-in speakers keep your desk cable-free and tidy.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Great value for money with audio and video in one unit
Easy setup with HDMI, VGA, and audio ports
Reasons to avoid
Lower 12ms response time isn’t ideal for fast-paced gaming
Limited colour accuracy compared to premium IPS panels
ZEBRONICS EA124 LED Monitor, 24 inch (60.4cm), 250 nits, 100Hz, FHD, 1920x1080, HDMI, VGA, Ultra Slim Bezel, Built-in Speakers, Metal Stand, Wall Mountable
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the monitor works well initially, but build, picture, sound, and missing accessories like HDMI cables receive mixed or poor feedback.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it’s affordable, all-in-one, and functional for basic daily computing and casual entertainment.
If you want a curved screen experience on a tight budget, the FRONTECH Ultima Series delivers solid value. This 24-inch Full HD monitor features a 1800R curvature for immersive viewing and a 100Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync, ideal for smoother visuals in casual gaming or video playback. It also stands out in its segment with triple connectivity options—HDMI, VGA, and a Type-C port.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Curved design at an entry-level price
Type-C port for modern connectivity
Smooth visuals with 100Hz refresh rate & Adaptive Sync
Reasons to avoid
No built-in speakers
Not ideal for colour-sensitive work
FRONTECH 24 Inch Ultima Series Curved LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 100Hz, 1800R Curve| Full HD 1080p,Slim Bezel Less Design |Triple Ports- HDMI, VGA & Type-C Port (MON-0077, White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the excellent picture quality, solid build, and feel it's a good value for money overall.
Why choose this product?
Choose this monitor if you're looking for an affordable, stylish, curved display with triple-port flexibility and smooth refresh rates—perfect for casual users and students.
Looking for one of the best 24 inch monitors in July 2025 that doesn’t just sit on your desk but works smartly around your daily life? This Lenovo monitor makes long working hours less tiring with vibrant colour accuracy and wide viewing angles.
The fast refresh rate and low response time are perfect if you juggle between creative work and quick gaming breaks. Even the built-in speakers make sure you don’t have to reach for extra gear while working or attending meetings.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Eye-friendly design with anti-glare and IPS panel
Excellent value for casual creators, professionals, and students
Reasons to avoid
Glossy screen can reflect light in bright rooms
Speakers are basic and may not suit all needs
Lenovo L-Series 24 inch (60.45cm) FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz, 1ms, FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 3Wx2 Speakers, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x VGA, Tilt, Smart Display Customization Artery Cloud Grey, L24i-4A
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the crisp display, vibrant colours, and ideal size for home office use. Functionality, sound, and value also impress.
Why choose this product?
It balances work, entertainment, and colour performance smartly for everyday use without stretching your budget.
Is a 24-inch monitor good for work or productivity?
Yes, a 24-inch monitor is ideal for work and productivity tasks. It offers ample screen space for multitasking without overwhelming your desk setup. Most models come with Full HD resolution, which is perfect for reading, writing, spreadsheets, and video calls. If you frequently use split-screen mode or need a second display alongside a laptop, a 24-inch monitor balances size and comfort well, making it a solid choice for remote work, students, and professionals.
What resolution is best for a 24-inch monitor?
Full HD (1920x1080) is the most common and suitable resolution for a 24-inch monitor. It offers sharp visuals and enough clarity for everyday use like web browsing, office work, streaming, and casual gaming. Since the screen size isn’t too large, 1080p resolution delivers excellent pixel density, making text and images appear crisp. Higher resolutions like 1440p or 4K aren’t necessary at this size and may even lead to interface scaling issues on some setups.
Can I use a 24-inch monitor for gaming?
Absolutely. A 24-inch monitor works well for casual and even competitive gaming, especially in titles like FPS or racing games where a tighter screen focus helps. Look for features like a high refresh rate (75Hz or 144Hz), low response time (under 5ms), and AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync support. These make your gameplay smoother and reduce screen tearing. While not as immersive as larger screens, 24-inch displays offer a great budget-friendly option for most gamers.
Factors to consider while buying 24 inch monitors in July 2025
- Display Panel Type (IPS vs VA vs TN): Choose an IPS panel for better colour accuracy and wide viewing angles, ideal for design work and general use. VA panels offer deeper contrast, great for media consumption, while TN panels are faster in response time, preferred by budget-conscious gamers.
- Refresh Rate and Response Time: Look for at least a 75Hz refresh rate and a 5ms or lower response time if you're into casual gaming or fast-paced visuals. Higher refresh rates (up to 144Hz) offer smoother motion and reduce screen tearing.
- Resolution and Screen Quality: For a 24-inch screen, Full HD (1920x1080) is the sweet spot. It gives sharp visuals and doesn’t strain the eyes. Also check for anti-glare coating, brightness levels (at least 250 nits) and colour accuracy for better viewing comfort.
- Connectivity Options: Ensure the monitor includes HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB-C ports, based on your device compatibility. Extra USB ports, headphone jacks, or built-in speakers are bonuses for an all-in-one setup.
- Ergonomics and Mounting: Consider monitors with tilt, swivel, and height adjustment features for a comfortable viewing angle. If desk space is tight, VESA mount compatibility lets you wall-mount the screen easily.
Top 3 features of the best 24 inch monitors in July 2025
Best 24 inch monitors in July 2025
Display
Refresh Rate
Connectivity
|ZEBRONICS PA124
|24", Full HD (1920x1080)
|75Hz
|HDMI, VGA
|Samsung 24" (Flat IPS Model)
|24", Full HD (1920x1080), IPS
|100Hz
|HDMI, VGA
|BenQ 24" Monitor
|24", Full HD (1920x1080), IPS, 99% sRGB
|100Hz
|Dual HDMI, DisplayPort
|LG 24" IPS Monitor
|24", Full HD (1920x1080), IPS, 99% sRGB
|100Hz
|HDMI, VGA
|Acer 24" Monitor
|23.8", Full HD (1920x1080), IPS
|120Hz
|HDMI, VGA
|Samsung 24" Curved Monitor
|24", Full HD (1920x1080), 1800R Curved VA Panel
|100Hz
|HDMI, VGA, Headphone Jack
|ZEBRONICS EA124
|24", Full HD (1920x1080)
|100Hz
|HDMI, VGA, Audio In
|FRONTECH Ultima Series Curved
|24", Full HD (1920x1080), 1800R Curved
|100Hz with Adaptive Sync
|HDMI, VGA, Type-C
|Lenovo L24i-4A
|23.8", Full HD (1920x1080), IPS, 99% sRGB
|48Hz to 100Hz
|HDMI 1.4, VGA
FAQs in 24 inch monitors
- Is a 24-inch monitor enough for office work?
Yes, it’s ideal for office tasks like emails, documents, browsing, and video calls.
- What resolution is best for a 24-inch monitor?
Full HD (1920x1080) offers crisp visuals and is the most suitable for this size.
- Can I use a 24-inch monitor with a laptop?
Absolutely. Most 24-inch monitors connect easily via HDMI, USB-C, or DisplayPort.
- Are 24-inch monitors good for students?
Yes, they’re great for online classes, research, and multitasking in limited space.
- Do 24-inch monitors support gaming?
Many do—look for models with 75Hz+ refresh rate and low response time.
