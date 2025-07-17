Best 24-inch monitors in July 2025: Top picks with slim design and smart display

A 24-inch monitor is just the right size for most desks, big enough for a clear view, yet compact enough to fit into tight spaces. If you’re setting up a home office, diving into online classes, or simply need a clean, minimal setup, a 24 inch computer monitor strikes that sweet spot between performance and practicality. Check out the best 24-inch monitors you can buy right now.

This July 2025, the market is packed with sleek, smart, and ultra-slim 24 inch displays that go beyond just looking good. Expect sharp Full HD resolution, flicker-free screens, thin bezels, and adaptive sync support for smoother visuals.

From clean aesthetics to clever features, today’s 24 inches monitor options are designed for people who want style and functionality in one package. In this list, we’ve picked the best 24 inch TVs worth buying right now.

Loading Suggestions...

If you're looking for a 24 inch computer monitor that keeps things simple but functional, the ZEBRONICS PA124 checks many boxes for daily use. With its Full HD 24 inch display, you get a sharp screen that's easy on the eyes, especially during long hours.

Built-in speakers save you desk space, and the 75Hz refresh rate makes scrolling feel smoother, small things that matter when you're spending hours on a screen. For anyone building a budget home office or looking for a second monitor screen, this is one of the best 24 inch monitors in July 2025 that delivers on practicality.

Specifications Screen Size 24 inches Resolution Full HD (1920x1080) Refresh Rate 75Hz Brightness 250 nits Ports HDMI, VGA Reasons to buy Great value for basic work or learning needs Built-in speakers reduce the need for external ones Reasons to avoid Not ideal for colour-sensitive tasks Limited ergonomics and no height adjustment Click Here to Buy ZEBRONICS PA124 24 LED Monitor, 75Hz Refresh Rate, HDMI, VGA, FHD 1920x1080, 250nits Brightness, Built-in Speakers, Slim Design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the monitor works well initially, but build, picture, sound, and accessories like HDMI cables receive mixed or poor feedback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it covers your daily needs affordably without compromising on essential features.

Loading Suggestions...

For those who spend long hours on screens—be it for office tasks, gaming, or online classes, this 24 inches monitor from Samsung brings together comfort, speed, and clarity. The 100Hz refresh rate gives smoother scrolling and better motion handling, which makes a big difference during extended usage or light gaming sessions.

The Eye Saver Mode helps reduce strain, especially during late-night work. Thanks to its super slim borderless design, it fits beautifully into compact setups without compromising on screen presence.

Specifications Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 100Hz Resolution Full HD (1920x1080) Connectivity HDMI, VGA Special Features Eye Saver Mode, Game Mode, Wall Mountable Reasons to buy 100Hz refresh rate gives smoother visuals for daily tasks and games Eye Saver Mode reduces fatigue during long screen hours Reasons to avoid No height adjustment feature Built-in speakers are missing Click Here to Buy Samsung 24 (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the display and price, calling it great for work and entertainment. Build, brightness, and lack of speakers get mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers smooth visuals and eye comfort in a clean, space-saving design.

Loading Suggestions...

This 24 inch computer monitor by BenQ focuses on comfort, colour clarity, and real usability, three things that matter most if you're someone who spends hours coding, designing, reading, or switching between work and entertainment.

The 99% sRGB colour accuracy ensures your visuals look rich and real, while BenQ’s Brightness Intelligence (B.I.) tech adjusts screen brightness based on your surroundings. It’s one of the best 24 inch monitors in July 2025 for people who need performance and comfort bundled into a screen.

Specifications Panel Type IPS, 99% sRGB Refresh Rate 100Hz Resolution Full HD (1920x1080) Connectivity Dual HDMI, DisplayPort Features Brightness Intelligence, Coding/ePaper modes, Built-in Speakers, VESA wall mount Reasons to buy Smart brightness adjustment eases eye fatigue during long sessions Dual HDMI and DisplayPort add flexibility for multitasking setups Reasons to avoid No USB-C port for modern device connections Colour modes are more useful for professionals than casual users Click Here to Buy BenQ GW2490 24 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the build, sharp display, and developer-friendly value. Eye care is handy, but sound and performance reliability get mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it balances comfort, accuracy, and usability for real-world everyday productivity.

Loading Suggestions...

This 24 inch display from LG is designed for people who want their monitor to handle everyday work, entertainment, and light gaming without fuss. With Reader Mode and Flicker Safe, it helps reduce eye strain when you're glued to the screen for hours. The 100Hz refresh rate paired with AMD FreeSync gives you smoother motion while streaming or gaming.

What truly adds value is LG’s OnScreen Control, letting you customise the setup based on your task, be it editing, browsing, or reading.

Specifications Display Full HD (1920x1080) IPS Refresh Rate 100Hz Color Coverage 99% sRGB (Typ.) Connectivity HDMI, VGA Special Modes Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, Black Stabiliser Reasons to buy Great for long use with eye-comfort modes Reliable color output with 99% sRGB Reasons to avoid No built-in speakers Stand has limited adjustability Click Here to Buy LG 24 Inch (60.4cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 24MR400(Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the IPS display, 100Hz refresh rate, and value. But build quality, brightness, and non-functional speakers draw criticism.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s designed to keep up with your work and screen time without tiring your eyes.

Loading Suggestions...

This 24 inch computer monitor from Acer delivers smooth visuals and sharp clarity without burning a hole in your pocket. he BlueLight Shield and Flickerless tech make long work sessions easier on your eyes, while the Zero Frame design helps it blend into compact desks.

If you're looking for the best 24 inch monitors in July 2025 for daily multitasking with the occasional gaming break, this model packs in practical value where it matters.

Specifications Display 23.8-inch IPS, Full HD (1920x1080) Refresh Rate 120Hz Response Time 1ms VRB Brightness 250 nits Ports HDMI, VGA (HDMI cable included) Reasons to buy Fast refresh and response make it suitable for light gaming Built-in eye care features reduce strain during long use Reasons to avoid No built-in speakers Glossy screen may reflect in brightly lit rooms Click Here to Buy Acer EK240Y G0 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD 1920x1080 Backlit LED LCD Monitor

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the colour accuracy, 120Hz performance, and gaming value. A few report panel issues like screen spots and defects.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s fast, affordable, and easy on the eyes for daily work and casual play.

Loading Suggestions...

This 24 inch curved monitor might be the comfort your eyes and posture need. The curved display gently pulls your field of vision inward, helping you focus better while reducing neck and eye strain.

Features like Eye Saver Mode and 100 Hz refresh rate aren’t just technical—they’re practical, help reduce screen fatigue and give smoother visuals when scrolling or switching tabs. For under ₹8,000, it brings real-world comfort and reliable day-to-day performance.

Specifications Display Type 1800R Curved VA Panel, Full HD (1920 x 1080) Refresh Rate 100 Hz Response Time 4 ms Connectivity HDMI, VGA, Headphone Jack Other Features Eye Saver Mode, Game Mode, Wall Mount Support Reasons to buy Comfortable viewing with reduced eye strain Strong value for everyday users and casual gamers Reasons to avoid No DisplayPort for advanced setups Speakers not included Click Here to Buy Samsung 24 (59.8 cm) 1800R Curved Monitor|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|4ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA,Headphone|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D362GAWXXL|Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it great for work and entertainment, with smooth performance and solid value. Build, brightness, and no speakers get mixed reactions.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s easy on the eyes, affordable, and practical for work and play.

Loading Suggestions...

If you're looking for a simple, budget-friendly 24 inch computer monitor that gets the job done without fuss, the Zebronics EA124 delivers just that. Built for people who want clean visuals, plug-and-play setup, and some sound without extra purchases, this 24 inch display fits easily into a home office, student setup, or casual gaming corner.

The 100Hz refresh rate and ultra-slim bezel make everything feel more fluid and less cluttered, while the built-in speakers keep your desk cable-free and tidy.

Specifications Display Size 24 inches, Full HD (1920 x 1080) Refresh Rate 100 Hz Brightness 250 nits Connectivity HDMI, VGA, Audio In Extras Built-in speakers, Metal Stand, Wall Mountable Reasons to buy Great value for money with audio and video in one unit Easy setup with HDMI, VGA, and audio ports Reasons to avoid Lower 12ms response time isn’t ideal for fast-paced gaming Limited colour accuracy compared to premium IPS panels Click Here to Buy ZEBRONICS EA124 LED Monitor, 24 inch (60.4cm), 250 nits, 100Hz, FHD, 1920x1080, HDMI, VGA, Ultra Slim Bezel, Built-in Speakers, Metal Stand, Wall Mountable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the monitor works well initially, but build, picture, sound, and missing accessories like HDMI cables receive mixed or poor feedback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s affordable, all-in-one, and functional for basic daily computing and casual entertainment.

Loading Suggestions...

If you want a curved screen experience on a tight budget, the FRONTECH Ultima Series delivers solid value. This 24-inch Full HD monitor features a 1800R curvature for immersive viewing and a 100Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync, ideal for smoother visuals in casual gaming or video playback. It also stands out in its segment with triple connectivity options—HDMI, VGA, and a Type-C port.

Specifications Display 24 inches, Curved, Full HD (1920x1080), 1800R Refresh Rate 100 Hz with Adaptive Sync Design Slim bezel-less, white finish Ports HDMI, VGA, Type-C Warranty 1 Year Reasons to buy Curved design at an entry-level price Type-C port for modern connectivity Smooth visuals with 100Hz refresh rate & Adaptive Sync Reasons to avoid No built-in speakers Not ideal for colour-sensitive work Click Here to Buy FRONTECH 24 Inch Ultima Series Curved LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 100Hz, 1800R Curve| Full HD 1080p,Slim Bezel Less Design |Triple Ports- HDMI, VGA & Type-C Port (MON-0077, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the excellent picture quality, solid build, and feel it's a good value for money overall.

Why choose this product?

Choose this monitor if you're looking for an affordable, stylish, curved display with triple-port flexibility and smooth refresh rates—perfect for casual users and students.

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for one of the best 24 inch monitors in July 2025 that doesn’t just sit on your desk but works smartly around your daily life? This Lenovo monitor makes long working hours less tiring with vibrant colour accuracy and wide viewing angles.

The fast refresh rate and low response time are perfect if you juggle between creative work and quick gaming breaks. Even the built-in speakers make sure you don’t have to reach for extra gear while working or attending meetings.

Specifications Display Size 23.8-inch Full HD (1920x1080) Refresh Rate 48Hz to 100Hz Color Accuracy 99% sRGB, 16.7M Colors Connectivity 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x VGA Software Lenovo Smart Artery with scenario modes and split-screen multitasking Reasons to buy Eye-friendly design with anti-glare and IPS panel Excellent value for casual creators, professionals, and students Reasons to avoid Glossy screen can reflect light in bright rooms Speakers are basic and may not suit all needs Click Here to Buy Lenovo L-Series 24 inch (60.45cm) FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz, 1ms, FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 3Wx2 Speakers, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x VGA, Tilt, Smart Display Customization Artery Cloud Grey, L24i-4A

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the crisp display, vibrant colours, and ideal size for home office use. Functionality, sound, and value also impress.

Why choose this product?

It balances work, entertainment, and colour performance smartly for everyday use without stretching your budget.

Is a 24-inch monitor good for work or productivity?

Yes, a 24-inch monitor is ideal for work and productivity tasks. It offers ample screen space for multitasking without overwhelming your desk setup. Most models come with Full HD resolution, which is perfect for reading, writing, spreadsheets, and video calls. If you frequently use split-screen mode or need a second display alongside a laptop, a 24-inch monitor balances size and comfort well, making it a solid choice for remote work, students, and professionals.

What resolution is best for a 24-inch monitor?

Full HD (1920x1080) is the most common and suitable resolution for a 24-inch monitor. It offers sharp visuals and enough clarity for everyday use like web browsing, office work, streaming, and casual gaming. Since the screen size isn’t too large, 1080p resolution delivers excellent pixel density, making text and images appear crisp. Higher resolutions like 1440p or 4K aren’t necessary at this size and may even lead to interface scaling issues on some setups.

Can I use a 24-inch monitor for gaming?

Absolutely. A 24-inch monitor works well for casual and even competitive gaming, especially in titles like FPS or racing games where a tighter screen focus helps. Look for features like a high refresh rate (75Hz or 144Hz), low response time (under 5ms), and AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync support. These make your gameplay smoother and reduce screen tearing. While not as immersive as larger screens, 24-inch displays offer a great budget-friendly option for most gamers.

Factors to consider while buying 24 inch monitors in July 2025

Display Panel Type (IPS vs VA vs TN): Choose an IPS panel for better colour accuracy and wide viewing angles, ideal for design work and general use. VA panels offer deeper contrast, great for media consumption, while TN panels are faster in response time, preferred by budget-conscious gamers. Refresh Rate and Response Time: Look for at least a 75Hz refresh rate and a 5ms or lower response time if you're into casual gaming or fast-paced visuals. Higher refresh rates (up to 144Hz) offer smoother motion and reduce screen tearing. Resolution and Screen Quality: For a 24-inch screen, Full HD (1920x1080) is the sweet spot. It gives sharp visuals and doesn’t strain the eyes. Also check for anti-glare coating, brightness levels (at least 250 nits) and colour accuracy for better viewing comfort. Connectivity Options: Ensure the monitor includes HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB-C ports, based on your device compatibility. Extra USB ports, headphone jacks, or built-in speakers are bonuses for an all-in-one setup. Ergonomics and Mounting: Consider monitors with tilt, swivel, and height adjustment features for a comfortable viewing angle. If desk space is tight, VESA mount compatibility lets you wall-mount the screen easily.

Top 3 features of the best 24 inch monitors in July 2025

Best 24 inch monitors in July 2025 Display Refresh Rate Connectivity ZEBRONICS PA124 24", Full HD (1920x1080) 75Hz HDMI, VGA Samsung 24" (Flat IPS Model) 24", Full HD (1920x1080), IPS 100Hz HDMI, VGA BenQ 24" Monitor 24", Full HD (1920x1080), IPS, 99% sRGB 100Hz Dual HDMI, DisplayPort LG 24" IPS Monitor 24", Full HD (1920x1080), IPS, 99% sRGB 100Hz HDMI, VGA Acer 24" Monitor 23.8", Full HD (1920x1080), IPS 120Hz HDMI, VGA Samsung 24" Curved Monitor 24", Full HD (1920x1080), 1800R Curved VA Panel 100Hz HDMI, VGA, Headphone Jack ZEBRONICS EA124 24", Full HD (1920x1080) 100Hz HDMI, VGA, Audio In FRONTECH Ultima Series Curved 24", Full HD (1920x1080), 1800R Curved 100Hz with Adaptive Sync HDMI, VGA, Type-C Lenovo L24i-4A 23.8", Full HD (1920x1080), IPS, 99% sRGB 48Hz to 100Hz HDMI 1.4, VGA

Similar stories for you

Best 4K computer monitors for sharp visuals and smooth multitasking: 6 picks to upgrade your desk setup in 2025

Top 5 monitors under ₹5000 in 2025 that prove a tight budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise on clarity

UHD 4K monitors in 2025 with sharp visuals, wide viewing angles, and a screen that’s easy on the eyes

Top 7 best business monitors in 2025 for multitasking professionals needing sharp visuals and long hours comfort

Best LCD computer monitors in 2025 for multitasking, sharp visuals, and smooth user experience: Top 10 monitors revealed

Best desktop monitor in 2025: Top 10 options for work, entertainment and creativity

FAQs in 24 inch monitors Is a 24-inch monitor enough for office work? Yes, it’s ideal for office tasks like emails, documents, browsing, and video calls.

What resolution is best for a 24-inch monitor? Full HD (1920x1080) offers crisp visuals and is the most suitable for this size.

Can I use a 24-inch monitor with a laptop? Absolutely. Most 24-inch monitors connect easily via HDMI, USB-C, or DisplayPort.

Are 24-inch monitors good for students? Yes, they’re great for online classes, research, and multitasking in limited space.

Do 24-inch monitors support gaming? Many do—look for models with 75Hz+ refresh rate and low response time.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.