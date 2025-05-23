Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
Best LCD computer monitors in 2025 for multitasking, sharp visuals, and smooth user experience: Top 10 monitors revealed

ByKanika Budhiraja
May 23, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Say goodbye to blurry screens with the best LCD computer monitors in 2025 offering crisp visuals, smooth multitasking and comfort for daily use.

Dell SE2725H 27/68.58cm FHD Monitor,Aspect Ratio 16:9, 75Hz, Tilt, Brightness 300 cd/m2(Typical), 5ms, 3000:1 Contrast Ratio, 1xHDMI, 1xVGA, 1x Power Connector, 1x Security Lock, Comfortview Plus

₹8,999

Best LCD gaming monitor

LG 32 (80 CM) Ultragear QHD Monitor (2560 X 1440 Pixels), 165 Hz, 1Ms, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, Freesync Premium, HDR 10, Hdmi, Tilt, Height, Pivot Stand, Gaming LCD Monitor, 32GN650 Black

₹28,990

BenQ GW2283 22 (55 cm) 1920x1080p 60Hz IPS Full HD|Dual HDMI| Eye-Care| Low Blue Light| Bezel-Less Monitor|Anti-Glare|1WX2 Speakers| Brightness Intelligence| VESA Wall Mountable (Black)

₹7,298

Affordable monitor

MSI PRO MP223 E2 21.45-Inch Full HD Office Monitor - 1920 x 1080 Resolution, 100Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Tilt-Adjustable - HDMI 1.4b, DisplayPort 1.2a

₹5,699

Top LCD computer monitor

Samsung 27-Inch(68.5Cm) FHD, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LCD Monitor, 75Hz, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LS27C366EAWXXL, Black)

₹9,250

Curved gaming display

Acer ED270R S3 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) Full HD 1500 R Curved Gaming LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1MS VRB, 180Hz Refresh Rate I AMD Freesync Premium I 2 x HDMI 1 x Display Port I HDR 10 I Black

₹12,999

BenQ GW2490 24 Inches 1920X1080P FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black)

₹8,250

LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor 80 cm (31.5 Inches), LCD FHD 1920 x 1080, 1ms, 165Hz, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium, HDR 10, sRGB 95% (Typ.), DP, HDMI, Headphone Out, 32GN50R (Black)

₹17,380

best monitor brand

Dell -E2423H (60.96 Cm) 24 Full Hd LCD Monitor 1920X1080 at 75 Hz, Va Panel, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, 5Ms (Fast), Anti-Glare, 3 Year Warranty, Grey

₹9,999

LG Ultragear IPS Gaming Monitor 60 cm (24 Inches), FHD 1920 x 1080, 1ms, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Compatible, HDR 10, sRGB 99% (Typ.), DP, HDMI, Height, Tilt & Pivot Adjust Stand, 24GN65R (Black)

₹11,790

Choosing the best LCD computer monitors in 2025 can make a big difference in how you work or relax at your desk. A good monitor means clearer pictures, less eye strain, and smoother handling of everything from emails to movies. If you’re juggling work projects or gaming after hours, having the right screen helps you stay comfortable and focused.

Clarity meets comfort with the best LCD computer monitors in 2025.
Clarity meets comfort with the best LCD computer monitors in 2025.

The monitors on this list are picked for their sharp displays and easy use. They’re great for people who want a hassle-free way to see everything clearly without any annoying glitches. If you want your computer setup to feel just right, these top 10 LCD monitors are worth checking out.

Top 10 best LCD computer monitors in 2025:

If you’re looking for one of the best LCD computer monitors in 2025, the Dell FHD monitor stands out with its clear 27 inch Full HD display and smooth 75Hz refresh rate. It makes daily tasks and casual gaming feel smooth and easy on the eyes.

This monitor also includes Comfort View Plus technology, which reduces harmful blue light, making it easier to work for long hours without straining your eyes. It’s a good pick for those who want simple but reliable screen quality for work or entertainment.

Specifications

Resolution
Full HD (1920x1080)
Refresh Rate
75Hz
Response Time
5ms
Brightness
300 cd/m² (Typical)
Features
Tilt adjustment, ComfortView Plus, Security Lock

Reasons to buy

Large 27 inch FHD screen

Comfort View Plus for eye care

Reasons to avoid

No USB ports

Basic stand with tilt only

Click Here to Buy

Dell SE2725H 27/68.58cm FHD Monitor,Aspect Ratio 16:9, 75Hz, Tilt, Brightness 300 cd/m2(Typical), 5ms, 3000:1 Contrast Ratio, 1xHDMI, 1xVGA, 1x Power Connector, 1x Security Lock, Comfortview Plus

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked the sharp visuals and eye comfort for long work sessions. Some want more ports but it works well daily.

Why choose this product?

Clear display and eye care make it one of the best LCD computer monitors in 2025 for everyday use.

LG 32 Ultragear offers clear QHD visuals and a smooth 165 Hz refresh rate, making it one of the best LCD computer monitors in 2025. Its quick 1ms response helps cut down motion blur for gaming and fast work.

This monitor also supports Nvidia G Sync and Free Sync Premium, reducing screen tearing during fast action scenes. With adjustable stand options, it’s built for comfortable long hours, fitting well in any setup.

Specifications

Screen Size
32 inches (80 cm)
Resolution
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
Refresh Rate
165 Hz
Response Time
1ms
Sync Technology
Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, FreeSync Premium

Reasons to buy

Smooth 165 Hz refresh rate

Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync

Crisp QHD resolution

Reasons to avoid

Limited HDMI ports

No USB-C connectivity

Click Here to Buy

LG 32 (80 CM) Ultragear QHD Monitor (2560 X 1440 Pixels), 165 Hz, 1Ms, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, Freesync Premium, HDR 10, Hdmi, Tilt, Height, Pivot Stand, Gaming LCD Monitor, 32GN650 Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the sharp visuals and smooth gameplay with minimal lag. Some wish for more ports but love the ergonomic stand.

Why choose this product?

It offers smooth gaming visuals and sharp display quality, making it among the best LCD computer monitors in 2025.

BenQ monitor delivers crisp Full HD visuals with an IPS panel, making it one of the best LCD computer monitors in 2025 for clear and consistent viewing angles. Its Eye Care technology helps reduce eye strain during long hours in front of the screen.

This monitor also features dual HDMI ports and built-in speakers, offering practical connectivity and sound without extra clutter. Its anti-glare screen keeps your work easy to see in bright rooms.

Specifications

Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Panel Type
IPS
Ports
Dual HDMI
Special Features
Eye-Care, Low Blue Light, Anti-Glare

Reasons to buy

Eye Care tech reduces strain

Dual HDMI for multiple devices

Anti-glare screen

Reasons to avoid

Only 60Hz refresh rate

No USB-C port

Basic built-in speakers

Click Here to Buy

BenQ GW2283 22 (55 cm) 1920x1080p 60Hz IPS Full HD|Dual HDMI| Eye-Care| Low Blue Light| Bezel-Less Monitor|Anti-Glare|1WX2 Speakers| Brightness Intelligence| VESA Wall Mountable (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sharp image quality and comfortable viewing experience. Some want faster refresh rates but value its eye-friendly features.

Why choose this product?

It protects your eyes and delivers clear visuals, making it one of the best LCD computer monitors in 2025.

The MSI Pro full HD monitor is one of the best LCD computer monitors in 2025 for anyone looking for a clear full HD display with smooth visuals. Its 100Hz refresh rate offers a noticeably smoother experience compared to standard monitors, making daily work and light multimedia tasks easier on the eyes.

The monitor also features an eye friendly screen that helps reduce strain during long hours in front of your desk. With HDMI and display port support, it connects easily to most setups, making it a great pick for everyday use.

Specifications

Screen Size
21.45 inches
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Refresh Rate
100 Hz
Features
Eye-Friendly Screen, Tilt-Adjustable Stand

Reasons to buy

Smooth 100Hz refresh rate

Eye-friendly screen for comfort

Multiple connection options

Reasons to avoid

No USB-C port

Smaller screen size

Click Here to Buy

MSI PRO MP223 E2 21.45-Inch Full HD Office Monitor - 1920 x 1080 Resolution, 100Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Tilt-Adjustable - HDMI 1.4b, DisplayPort 1.2a

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked the smooth display and comfort for long work hours. It’s great for office tasks but not meant for heavy gaming.

Why choose this product?

Smooth visuals and eye comfort make this one of the best LCD computer monitors in 2025 for daily use.

The Samsung 27 inch FHD curved monitor is one of the best LCD computer monitors in 2025, offering a gentle curve that helps reduce eye strain during long hours. With a 75 Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support, it ensures smooth visuals and fewer screen tears, making daily work and casual gaming enjoyable.

This monitor also features a flicker-free display and an audio port, adding comfort and convenience for extended use. Its slim design fits easily on any desk, making it a worthy option among the best LCD computer monitors in 2025.

Specifications

Screen Size
27 inches (68.5 cm)
Resolution
Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels
Refresh Rate
75Hz
Features
AMD FreeSync, Flicker-Free Technology
Connectivity
HDMI, Audio Port

Reasons to buy

Smooth visuals with 75Hz refresh

Comfortable curved display

Flicker-free reduces eye strain

Reasons to avoid

Not suitable for high-end gaming

Lacks USB ports

No built-in speakers

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 27-Inch(68.5Cm) FHD, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LCD Monitor, 75Hz, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LS27C366EAWXXL, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the curved screen comfort and smooth visuals. It’s praised for office work but not for hardcore gaming.

Why choose this product?

The Samsung curved display keeps your eyes comfortable and delivers clear visuals, making it one of the best LCD computer monitors in 2025 for work and casual use.

The Acer curved gaming LCD monitor ranks among the best LCD computer monitors in 2025 for gaming fans. With a 180Hz refresh rate and a 1500R curved screen, it keeps visuals smooth and pulls you right into the action. It's built for fast-paced games and long hours at the screen without missing a beat.

With AMD Free Sync Premium and HDR 10 support, this monitor reduces screen tearing and offers better contrast for richer visuals. It’s a reliable pick among the best LCD computer monitors in 2025 for anyone who wants sharp and responsive display quality.

Specifications

Screen Size
27 inches (68.58 cm)
Resolution
Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels
Refresh Rate
180Hz
Sync Technology
AMD FreeSync Premium
Product Features
180Hz Refresh Rate, Tilt Adjustment, Curved, Eye Care, High Dynamic Range

Reasons to buy

High refresh rate at 180Hz

Curved display for immersive gaming

Reasons to avoid

No built-in speakers

Limited resolution to Full HD

Click Here to Buy

Acer ED270R S3 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) Full HD 1500 R Curved Gaming LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1MS VRB, 180Hz Refresh Rate I AMD Freesync Premium I 2 x HDMI 1 x Display Port I HDR 10 I Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the smooth gameplay and vivid visuals. Some wish for higher resolution but praise its fast response time.

Why choose this product?

This monitor offers a fast, immersive gaming experience and clear visuals, making it one of the best LCD computer monitors in 2025 for gamers and everyday use.

If you're after clarity and comfort, the BenQ IPS monitor is one of the best LCD computer monitors in 2025 to consider. Its 100Hz refresh rate keeps movement smooth, while eye care tech reduces eye strain, even after hours of use.

The 99% sRGB delivers sharp, vivid display quality for daily work and streaming. This monitor fits right in for anyone who wants solid features and a screen that's easy on the eyes.

Specifications

Screen Size
24 inches
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
Panel Type
IPS
Refresh Rate
100Hz
Features
Eye-CareU, Low Blue Light+, Brightness Intelligence

Reasons to buy

Clear display with 99% sRGB

Eye-Care tech for long screen time

Reasons to avoid

No height adjustment in stand

Built-in speakers are basic

Click Here to Buy

BenQ GW2490 24 Inches 1920X1080P FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the vibrant screen and say it's easy on the eyes during long hours. Some feel the speakers could be better, but most agree it’s dependable for daily use.

Why choose this product?

This monitor balances smooth visuals and eye protection—why it's counted among the best LCD computer monitors in 2025.

Gamers who want speed and screen clarity will like what the LG Ultragear LCD monitor offers. With a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, this is among the best LCD computer monitors in 2025 for smooth visuals during fast-paced action.

It’s also NVIDIA G Sync compatible and supports AMD Free Sync Premium, keeping gameplay fluid and screen tearing in check. This monitor suits those who value consistent motion and wide, clear viewing.

Specifications

Screen Size
31.5 inches (80 cm)
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
Panel Type
LCD
Refresh Rate
165Hz
Response Time
1ms
Sync Tech
NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium
Connectivity
2x HDMI, DisplayPort, Headphone Out

Reasons to buy

Fast 165Hz refresh rate

1ms response time for low blur

Reasons to avoid

No built-in speakers

Full HD may not suit all users

Click Here to Buy

LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor 80 cm (31.5 Inches), LCD FHD 1920 x 1080, 1ms, 165Hz, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium, HDR 10, sRGB 95% (Typ.), DP, HDMI, Headphone Out, 32GN50R (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked the high refresh rate and say it's ideal for gaming. Some mention they wish it came with speakers, but the display quality wins praise overall.

Why choose this product?

It blends high speed and screen sync—why it's listed among the best LCD computer monitors in 2025 for gamers.

If you're someone who needs a simple, no-fuss display for daily office or home use, the Dell HD LCD monitor stands out as one of the best LCD computer monitors in 2025. It’s equipped with a Full HD VA panel and a 75Hz refresh rate, offering clear visuals for work or browsing.

Its anti-glare screen reduces reflections during long hours, and the fast 5ms response time keeps motion blur under control. It’s dependable for everyday tasks.

Specifications

Screen Size
24 inches (60.96 cm)
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Panel Type
VA LCD
Refresh Rate
75Hz
Response Time
5ms (fast)

Reasons to buy

Clean anti-glare screen

Reliable Full HD clarity

Reasons to avoid

No HDMI port included

Basic design, no speakers

Click Here to Buy

Dell -E2423H (60.96 Cm) 24 Full Hd LCD Monitor 1920X1080 at 75 Hz, Va Panel, 16:9 Aspect Ratio, 5Ms (Fast), Anti-Glare, 3 Year Warranty, Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its crisp screen and minimal glare. Many say it's reliable for regular work but note that the lack of HDMI is a limitation.

Why choose this product?

It delivers clear visuals with a smooth 75Hz refresh—why it ranks among the best LCD computer monitors in 2025 for daily users.

If you're into gaming that looks smooth and feels fast, this LG Ultragear monitor deserves your attention. With a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, it keeps fast-paced action sharp and stutter-free.

It also supports HDR10 and covers 99% sRGB, which makes everything look more lifelike. It’s one of the best LCD computer monitors in 2025 if you want sharp visuals and responsive play in a compact 24-inch setup.

Specifications

Resolution
Full HD 1920 x 1080
Panel Type
IPS LCD
Refresh Rate
144Hz
Response Time
1ms
HDR Support
HDR10

Reasons to buy

Fast 144Hz with 1ms for gaming

HDR10 and sRGB 99% for better visuals

Reasons to avoid

No built-in speakers

Stand takes up more space

Click Here to Buy

LG Ultragear IPS Gaming Monitor 60 cm (24 Inches), FHD 1920 x 1080, 1ms, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Compatible, HDR 10, sRGB 99% (Typ.), DP, HDMI, Height, Tilt & Pivot Adjust Stand, 24GN65R (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the screen quality and fast response during gaming. Many highlight its adjustable stand as useful, though a few wish it had audio.

Why choose this product?

This LG monitor stands among the best LCD computer monitors in 2025 for anyone who enjoys fluid gaming with detailed visuals.

What makes VA, IPS, and TN panels different in LCD monitors?

  • VA (Vertical Alignment) panels offer deep contrast ratios and better blacks, ideal for watching videos.
  • IPS (In-Plane Switching) panels provide better colour accuracy and wider viewing angles, making them popular for editing and content creation.
  • TN (Twisted Nematic) panels have the fastest response times, favored by competitive gamers, but they compromise on colour and angles.

What is the significance of response time in an LCD monitor, like 1ms vs 5ms?

Response time indicates how quickly pixels shift from one colour to another. A 1ms response time minimises ghosting during fast transitions, which is essential for competitive gaming. 5ms is fine for general use but may produce trailing effects in action-heavy scenes.

Why do some monitors list 'Eye safe' or 'Low Blue Light+' technology?

These features reduce blue light emission, which helps lower eye strain during long usage. 'Eye safe' certified displays adhere to specific industry health standards. Low Blue Light+ monitors maintain colour accuracy while filtering out harmful wavelengths, crucial for professionals and late-night users.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best LCD computer monitors in 2025:

  • Panel type (IPS vs VA vs TN): IPS panels offer better viewing angles and colour accuracy, ideal for editing and design work.VA panels provide deeper contrast, making them suitable for media consumption. TN panels have faster response times but lower colour quality, typically used in entry-level gaming monitors.
  • Refresh rate and response time: For gaming, a refresh rate of 120Hz or higher such as 144Hz, 165Hz, or 180Hz and a 1ms response time deliver smooth visuals and reduce input lag. For regular use, 75Hz is adequate.
  • Resolution and screen size: Match resolution with screen size for clarity. Full HD (1920x1080) works well up to 24 inches. QHD or 4K is better suited for 27 inches and above to maintain sharp image quality.
  • Adaptive sync support (FreeSync or G-SYNC): These technologies prevent screen tearing and stuttering by syncing the monitor's refresh rate with the GPU. They are essential for smoother gaming experiences.
  • HDR capability: HDR10 support is common in 2025, but not all monitors provide true HDR brightness. Look for Display HDR 400 or 600 certification if HDR viewing is important.
  • Connectivity ports: Choose a monitor with HDMI 2.0 or 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 or higher, and USB-C if needed. This ensures compatibility with modern PCs, consoles, and docking stations.
  • Ergonomics and mounting options: Features like height adjustment, tilt, pivot, and VESA wall mounting improve comfort and flexibility during long use.
  • Colour accuracy (sRGB or Adobe RGB): Monitors with sRGB 99 percent or higher are best for content creation. Some monitors also include factory calibration for accurate out-of-the-box colours.
  • Eye care features: Flicker-free technology, low blue light filters, and Eye safe certification help reduce eye strain during extended use.

Top 3 features of the best LCD computer monitors in 2025:

Best LCD computer monitors in 2025Panel TypeRefresh Rate (Hz)Special Features
Dell SE2725H FHD MonitorIPS75Anti-glare, 3 Year Warranty, LED Backlight, Comfort View, Tilt Adjustment
LG Ultragear QHD MonitorIPS165QHD 2560x1440, 1ms, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium, HDR10, sRGB 95%, Tilt Stand
BenQ GW2283 FHD IPS MonitorIPS60Eye-Care Tech, Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, 2x HDMI, Built-in Speakers, Cable Management
MSI PRO MP223 E2 FHD Office MonitorIPS100Anti-glare, Low Blue Light, Tilt Adjustable, VESA Mount, Business Ready, TÜV Certified
Samsung Curved FHD LCD MonitorVA751800R Curved, AMD FreeSync, Flicker-Free, Game Mode, Eye Saver Mode, Slim Design
Acer ED270R S3 1500R Curved Gaming MonitorVA1801500R Curved, AMD FreeSync Premium, 1ms VRB, HDR10, HDMI + DP, ZeroFrame, BlueLightShield
BenQ GW2490 FHD IPS MonitorIPS10099% sRGB, Dual HDMI, Eye-Care, Eyesafe, B.I.+, Low Blue Light+, DisplayPort, VESA Mountable
LG Ultragear FHD Gaming Monitor (31.5 inch)VA165FHD 1920x1080, 1ms, AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, HDR10, sRGB 95%, Headphone Out
Dell E2423H Full HD LCD MonitorVA75Anti-glare, 3 Year Warranty, 5ms Response Time (Fast Mode), VESA Mount, ComfortView, LED Backlight
LG Ultragear IPS FHD Gaming Monitor (24GN65R)IPS1441ms, AMD FreeSync Compatible, HDR10, sRGB 99%, Height/Tilt/Pivot Stand, HDMI + DP

FAQs on best LCD computer monitors in 2025

  • What panel types are common in the best LCD computer monitors in 2025?

    IPS, VA, and TN panels are popular, with IPS offering the best colour and viewing angles.

  • What refresh rate should I look for in a gaming LCD monitor?

    Look for at least 120Hz, with 144Hz or higher preferred for smooth gameplay.

  • Is Full HD resolution enough for a 27 inch monitor?

    For 27 inches, QHD or 4K resolutions provide sharper images than Full HD.

  • What is Adaptive Sync and why is it important?

    Adaptive Sync synchronises the monitor’s refresh rate with the GPU to prevent screen tearing.

  • Which connectivity ports are essential on a 2025 LCD monitor?

    HDMI 2.0/2.1, Display Port 1.4 or higher, and USB-C are key ports for compatibility.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
