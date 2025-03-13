External monitor for laptop to have a multi-monitor setup: 8 USB-C options for your home and office setup

Gone are the days when a single monitor setup could meet the demands of multitaskers. Today’s laptop users, especially professionals and creatives, require bigger displays with faster refresh rates to boost productivity and enhance visual experiences. Enter USB-C external monitors for laptop—a game-changer for multi-monitor setups. External monitors for laptops can help you sort out your multitasking.

With plug-and-play convenience, USB-C eliminates the clutter of multiple cables, offering power delivery, data transfer, and video output through a single connection. Choosing the right monitor depends on your needs: screen size, resolution, refresh rate, and ergonomic design. If you’re overwhelmed by the options, don’t worry—we’ve curated a list of 8 standout USB-C monitors that cater to both home and office environments, ensuring seamless performance without the hassle.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG UltraWide 29-inch monitor is an excellent external monitor for laptops, offering a vibrant display and ultra-wide screen perfect for multitasking. Its 100Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, while the USB-C connectivity simplifies setup with plug-and-play convenience. The built-in speakers add value, though sound quality is average. Ideal for professionals and gamers alike, this monitor delivers great resolution and colour accuracy at an affordable price. However, some users note that its size might feel limiting for certain tasks.

Specifications of LG UltraWide 29 inch Monitor:

Specifications Screen Size 29 inches (73 cm) Resolution 2560x1080 Pixels (FHD) Refresh Rate 100Hz Panel Type IPS Connectivity USB-C, DisplayPort, HDMI Speakers Dual 7W inbuilt speakers Features Colour calibrated, height-adjustable stand Reasons to buy Vibrant display with accurate colours Ultra-wide screen enhances multitasking USB-C connectivity for easy plug-and-play Reasons to avoid Speakers are decent but not ideal for entertainment Mixed opinions on functionality Some users find the size restrictive Click Here to Buy LG UltraWide 29 inch (73 cm) IPS FHD, 2560x1080 Pixels, Color Calibrated, 100Hz, 7W x 2 Inbuilt Speaker, USB-C, Display Port, HDMI, White Color-29WQ600

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the monitor's picture quality, ultra-wide design, and affordability. Many appreciate its performance for office use and multitasking. However, some mention average sound quality and mixed opinions about functionality.

Why Choose This Product?

If you need an external monitor for laptops that boosts productivity without breaking the bank, the LG UltraWide offers exceptional value with its vibrant display, wide aspect ratio, and USB-C convenience.

Loading Suggestions...

The BenQ GW2790QT is a versatile external monitor for laptops, featuring a stunning 2K QHD display and USB-C connectivity for seamless integration. Its coding mode and ergonomic adjustments make it a favorite among professionals. While the build quality and picture clarity impress, the weak speakers disappoint. Despite minor drawbacks, it’s an excellent choice for those seeking a high-quality monitor with advanced features like daisy chaining and eye-care technology.

Specifications of BenQ GW2790QT Monitor:

Specifications Screen Size 27 inches Resolution 2560x1440 Pixels (QHD) Refresh Rate 75Hz Panel Type IPS Connectivity USB-C (65W PD), HDMI, DisplayPort Features Coding mode, daisy chain, height adjustability, eye-safe certification Reasons to buy Sharp 2K QHD display with 99% sRGB coverage Ergonomic adjustments enhance usability USB-C hub adds versatility Reasons to avoid Weak speakers unsuitable for entertainment Limited functionality via non-USB-C ports Mixed feedback on durability Click Here to Buy BenQ GW2790QT 27 IPS 2k QHD Monitor| USB-C (65W PD)| Coding Mode| 99%sRGB|Daisy Chain| Height Adjust| 75Hz| Eye Safe Certified| Brightness Intelligence| Noise Filter Speakers| HDMI|DP|USB Hub (White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the monitor’s picture quality and premium look. Many appreciate the coding mode and eye-care features, but some criticize the weak speakers and occasional connectivity quirks.

Why choose this product?

This monitor combines sharp visuals, ergonomic flexibility, and USB-C convenience, making it perfect for professionals who demand both form and function from their external monitor for laptops.

Loading Suggestions...

The Dell S2722DC is a top-notch external monitor for laptops, boasting a crisp QHD display and robust USB-C hub functionality. It charges your laptop while providing power delivery up to 65W, reducing cable clutter. The adjustable stand and vibrant display make it highly adaptable. However, the speaker quality is underwhelming, and older laptops lacking USB-C may face compatibility issues.

Specifications of Dell S2722DC Monitor:

Specifications Screen Size 27 inches (68.58 cm) Resolution 2560x1440 Pixels (QHD) Refresh Rate 75Hz Panel Type IPS Connectivity USB-C (65W PD), HDMI, DisplayPort, 2xUSB 3.2 Features AMD FreeSync, dual speakers, fully adjustable stand Reasons to buy Crisp QHD display with rich colour accuracy USB-C charging simplifies workspace setup Fully adjustable stand enhances comfort Reasons to avoid Speakers lack volume and bass Dated laptops may struggle with USB-C Limited functionality via HDMI port Click Here to Buy Dell S2722DC 27/68.58 cm QHD (2560x1440) Monitor |75Hz IPS Panel | 4ms | 99% Srgb | 350 cd/m2|Dual Speakers & USB-C Hub | AMD Freesync|1xHDMI, 1xUSB-C, 2xUSB 3.2 | Height Pivot Swivel Tilt

What are buyers saying on amazon?

Users rave about the monitor’s display quality and USB-C hub, which doubles as a docking station. However, some report frustration with the weak speakers and dependency on USB-C connectivity.

Why choose this product?

With its stunning QHD display, USB-C docking capabilities, and ergonomic design, the Dell S2722DC is an ideal external monitor for laptops used in modern home or office setups.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo L-Series 27-inch monitor serves as a reliable external monitor for laptops, combining vibrant FHD visuals with practical USB-C connectivity. Its tilt-swivel-pivot-height adjustability ensures ergonomic comfort, while AMD FreeSync reduces screen tearing during gaming. Although the speakers are functional, they’re not suited for immersive audio. Overall, it’s a solid mid-range option for work and casual use.

Specifications of Lenovo L-Series Monitor:

Specifications Screen Size 27 inches (68.58 cm) Resolution 1920x1080 Pixels (FHD) Refresh Rate 60Hz Panel Type IPS Connectivity USB-C, HDMI, VGA Features AMD FreeSync, adjustable stand, 3Wx2 speakers Reasons to buy Vibrant FHD display with 16.7m colours Adjustable stand improves ergonomics USB-C and docking capability simplify setup Reasons to avoid Speakers are adequate but not impressive Build quality feels slightly plasticky No advanced gaming features Click Here to Buy Lenovo L-Series 27 inch (68.58cm) FHD IPS Monitor |16.7m Colors, AMD FreeSync, USB-C Port, 3Wx2 Speakers, HDMI, VGA, PD-45W, Tilt Swivel Pivot Height Adjust Stand for Home & Office, L27m-30 Black

What are buyers saying on amazon?

Buyers commend the monitor’s display quality and USB-C docking feature. However, some note that the build quality and speakers could be better.

Why choose this product?

For those seeking an affordable yet functional external monitor for laptops, the Lenovo L-Series offers excellent value with its vibrant display and ergonomic flexibility.

Loading Suggestions...

The ViewSonic VA1655 is a compact and portable external monitor for laptops, perfect for on-the-go professionals. Its lightweight design and foldable stand make it highly travel-friendly, while the USB-C connectivity ensures hassle-free setup. The IPS panel delivers clear visuals, though the dual speakers are underwhelming. While some users praise its portability, others report concerns about durability, particularly with the screen’s fragility.

Specifications of ViewSonic VA1655 Monitor:

Specifications Screen Size 16 inches (40.64 cm) Resolution 1920x1080 Pixels (FHD) Panel Type IPS Connectivity 2x USB-C, 1x Mini HDMI Features Eye-care technology, foldable stand, sleeve case included Reasons to buy Lightweight and portable design USB-C connectivity for easy plug-and-play Eye-care technology reduces strain Reasons to avoid Fragile screen prone to damage Weak speakers unsuitable for media Mixed opinions on overall value Click Here to Buy ViewSonic (USA Brand) - VA1655 16”(40.64 Cm) FHD Portable Monitor | IPS Panel | USB Type-C | Dual Speakers | Eye-Care Technology | Foldable Stand | Sleeve Case Included | 2 x USB-C 1 x Mini HDMI

What are buyers saying on amazon?

Customers appreciate the monitor’s portability and convenience but note that the build quality could be sturdier. Some also mention issues with functionality during extended use.

Why choose this product?

If you need a portable external monitor for laptops, the ViewSonic VA1655 is a practical choice, offering a balance of portability, usability, and eye-care features.

Loading Suggestions...

The MSI PRO MP161 E2 is a sleek and portable external monitor for laptops, designed for users who need flexibility without compromising on display quality. Its Full HD IPS panel ensures sharp visuals, while the enhanced chassis and kickstand add stability. The USB-C ports simplify connectivity, making it compatible with laptops, PCs, and even mobile devices. However, the built-in speakers are mediocre, and some users feel the price is slightly high for the features offered.

Specifications of MSI PRO MP161 E2 Monitor:

Specifications Screen Size 15.6 inches Resolution 1920x1080 Pixels (FHD) Refresh Rate 60Hz Panel Type IPS Connectivity 2x USB-C, Mini-HDMI 2.0b Features Eye-friendly screen, kickstand, portable design Reasons to buy Compact and highly portable Sharp Full HD display with wide compatibility USB-C and Mini-HDMI ensure versatile use Reasons to avoid Built-in speakers lack depth and clarity Price may seem steep for some users Limited refresh rate for gaming Click Here to Buy MSI PRO MP161 E2 15.6 Inch Full HD Portable Monitor - 1920 x 1080 IPS Panel, 60Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen (PC, Laptop, Mobile), Speakers, Enhanced Chassis & Kickstand - Mini-HDMI 2.0b, 2 x USB Type-C

What are buyers saying on amazon?

Buyers love the monitor’s portability and picture quality but point out that the speakers are subpar and the price tag feels slightly inflated.

Why choose this product?

For professionals seeking a portable external monitor for laptops, the MSI PRO MP161 E2 combines convenience, sharp visuals, and broad device compatibility in a sleek package.

Loading Suggestions...

The ViewSonic TD1655 is a unique external monitor for laptops, featuring a 10-point touchscreen and touch pen for added interactivity. Its slim and lightweight design makes it ideal for portability, while the dual USB-C ports simplify connectivity. However, the built-in speakers are underwhelming, and some users report mixed experiences with the touch functionality. Despite these drawbacks, it’s a solid option for creative professionals or multitaskers.

Specifications of ViewSonic TD1655 Monitor:

Specifications Screen Size 16 inches (40.64 cm) Resolution 1920x1080 Pixels (FHD) Panel Type IPS Connectivity Dual USB-C (60W), Mini HDMI Features 10-point touchscreen, touch pen, built-in speakers, slim design Reasons to buy Interactive touchscreen enhances productivity Lightweight and portable design Dual USB-C ports for seamless connectivity Reasons to avoid Touch functionality can be inconsistent Built-in speakers are weak Mixed opinions on build quality Click Here to Buy ViewSonic (from USA) - TD1655 16 (40.64 cm) FHD Portable Touch Monitor | 10-Point Touchscreen | Touch Pen | Dual USB-C (60W) | Mini HDMI | Built-in Speakers | 940g | Slim Design (6.1mm)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the touchscreen feature and portability but note that the sound quality and touch responsiveness could be improved.

Why choose this product?

The ViewSonic TD1655 is perfect for creative professionals who need an interactive external monitor for laptops, combining portability with innovative touch capabilities.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 32-inch UHD HDR monitor is a powerhouse external monitor for laptops, delivering stunning 4K visuals and vibrant colours thanks to its 90% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The USB-C connectivity with 90W power delivery simplifies setup, while the adjustable stand ensures ergonomic comfort. However, the fixed bracket limits flexibility, and some users feel the price doesn’t fully justify the features. Despite this, it remains a top choice for professionals seeking exceptional image quality.

Specifications of LG 32-inch UHD HDR Monitor:

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches (81.28 cm) Resolution 3840x2160 Pixels (UHD) Panel Type IPS Connectivity USB-C (90W PD), HDMI, DisplayPort Features HDR10, AMD FreeSync, adjustable stand, 90% DCI-P3 colour gamut Reasons to buy Stunning 4K resolution with vibrant colors USB-C with 90W power delivery simplifies setup Ergonomic stand enhances usability Reasons to avoid Fixed bracket limits flexibility Price may feel steep for some buyers Limited height/tilt adjustments Click Here to Buy LG Electronics 32 (81.28Cm) Uhd HDR Monitor with USB-C Connectivity 90W Power Delivery,3840 X 2160 Pixels,Dci-P3 90% Colour Gamut & Hdr10,Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustable Stand,AMD Freesync (32Up550N-W)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the monitor’s 4K resolution and color accuracy but mention that the fixed bracket and limited adjustability are downsides.

Why choose this product?

For professionals who demand exceptional image quality from their external monitor for laptops, the LG 32-inch UHD HDR monitor offers unparalleled visuals and USB-C convenience at a competitive price.

Best 3 features of the top external monitors for laptops

Best external monitors for laptop Display quality Connectivity Portability/Adjustability LG UltraWide 29-inch 2560x1080 FHD, 100Hz refresh rate, IPS panel USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort Height-adjustable stand, fixed orientation BenQ GW2790QT 2560x1440 QHD, 75Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB USB-C (65W PD), HDMI, DisplayPort Height adjustment, pivot, swivel, tilt Dell S2722DC 2560x1440 QHD, 75Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB USB-C (65W PD), HDMI, 2x USB 3.2 hub Fully adjustable stand (height, tilt, pivot) Lenovo L-Series 27-inch 1920x1080 FHD, AMD FreeSync, IPS panel USB-C, HDMI, VGA Tilt, swivel, pivot, height adjustment ViewSonic VA1655 1920x1080 FHD, IPS panel, eye-care tech 2x USB-C, Mini HDMI Portable design, foldable stand, lightweight MSI PRO MP161 E2 1920x1080 FHD, IPS panel, eye-friendly tech 2x USB-C, Mini HDMI Ultra-portable, kickstand included ViewSonic TD1655 1920x1080 FHD, touchscreen, IPS panel Dual USB-C (60W), Mini HDMI Portable, slim design, touch pen included LG 32-inch UHD HDR 3840x2160 UHD, 90% DCI-P3, HDR10 USB-C (90W PD), HDMI, DisplayPort Adjustable stand (tilt, height, pivot)

Do I need a portable monitor or a stationary one?

If you travel frequently or work in multiple locations, a portable monitor like the ViewSonic VA1655 is lightweight and compact. For desk-bound setups, opt for larger stationary monitors like the LG UltraWide 29-inch for better productivity.

What screen size and resolution suit my workload?

For multitasking and detailed visuals, choose a 27-inch QHD monitor like the BenQ GW2790QT. If portability matters, a 15-16 inch FHD monitor such as the MSI PRO MP161 E2 is ideal for basic tasks and travel.

How important is USB-C connectivity?

USB-C simplifies connectivity by combining power delivery, data transfer, and video output into one cable. If your laptop supports USB-C, models like the Dell S2722DC or Lenovo L-Series offer seamless plug-and-play functionality.

Should I prioritize refresh rate and gaming features?

For gaming or fast-paced tasks, prioritize monitors with higher refresh rates like the LG UltraWide (100Hz) or BenQ GW2790QT (75Hz). For general office use, standard 60Hz monitors like the MSI PRO MP161 E2 suffice without added cost.

Similar articles for you

Monitor buying guide: Get all relevant details like refresh rate, screen resolution, screen size before you pick one

Become a pro gamer with these high refresh rate gaming monitors: Top 10 options from LG, Acer, BenQ and more

Best desktop monitors: Top 10 picks that deliver crisp displays, fast response and are ideal for any setup

Best 4K monitors: Experience ultra HD resolution, stunning colours, and crisp detail with our top 10 selections

Best HP monitors you can buy today: Top 6 high-definition, ultra-wide and stylish options

FAQs about external monitors for laptops Can i use an external monitor for gaming? Yes, but it depends on the monitor’s specs. For gaming, choose a monitor with a high refresh rate (e.g., LG UltraWide 100Hz ) and features like AMD FreeSync. Portable monitors like the MSI PRO MP161 E2 are better suited for casual gaming due to their lower refresh rates.

How do I calibrate my external monitor for accurate colours? Most monitors, like the BenQ GW2790QT , come pre-calibrated, but you can fine-tune settings using the monitor’s OSD menu. Adjust brightness, contrast, and color temperature or use software tools like Windows Calibration for precise results.

Is a touchscreen monitor worth it for laptops? Touchscreen monitors like the ViewSonic TD1655 are great for creative professionals who use stylus-based workflows or multitaskers who prefer interactive controls. However, for general use, they may not offer significant advantages over non-touch models.

What should i look for in a monitor stand or mount? Look for adjustable stands that offer tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments, like those on the Dell S2722DC . Ergonomic flexibility reduces strain during long hours of use. If space is limited, consider VESA-compatible mounts for wall or desk mounting.

Can i connect multiple monitors to my laptop simultaneously? Yes, if your laptop supports multiple outputs (HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C). Monitors like the BenQ GW2790QT with daisy-chaining capabilities make multi-monitor setups easier. Ensure your laptop’s GPU can handle multiple displays for seamless performance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.