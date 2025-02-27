Become a pro gamer with these high refresh rate gaming monitors: Top 10 options from LG, Acer, BenQ and more

A great gaming experience starts with the right equipment, and gaming monitors play a crucial role in performance. Are you into fast-paced shooters? Or you enjoy immersive RPG games. Monitor with the right specs can enhance visuals, reduce lag and provide a competitive edge. From high refresh rates to fast response times, features like adaptive sync and panel technology make a huge difference. With so many options from brands like LG, Acer, and BenQ, finding the perfect match can be overwhelming. This list narrows down the top choices on Amazon, ensuring you get a gaming monitor that meets your needs and elevates your setup. Boost your gameplay with the best high-refresh rate gaming monitors.

The LG 27UP650-W is a 27-inch UHD 4K IPS gaming monitor designed for gamers and content creators. With DCI-P3 95% colour accuracy and VESA DisplayHDR 400, it delivers vibrant visuals and lifelike details. AMD FreeSync ensures smooth, tear-free gameplay, while the ergonomic stand allows tilt, height, and pivot adjustments for added comfort. Multiple connectivity options make it versatile, though its 60Hz refresh rate may not suit competitive gaming.

Specifications Display 24 inches Resolution 1920x1080 (FHD) Refresh Rate 165Hz Response Time 1ms MPRT Panel Type VA Reasons to buy Stunning 4K visuals with great colour accuracy Ergonomic design for comfortable use Reasons to avoid 60Hz refresh rate may not suit competitive gamers No USB-C connectivity Click Here to Buy LG 27UP650-W 27 Inche (68.4 Cm) 27 (68.4cm) UHD (3840 x 2160 Pixels) 4K IPS Display, VESA DisplayHDR 400, Immersive Gaming Experience, AMD FreeSync, Ergonomic Design (Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the crisp display, good contrast, and colour depth. It’s great for productivity and multitasking, but opinions on build quality, brightness, and sound vary.

Why choose this product?

This 4K monitor offers excellent value, making it a strong choice for home use. Its sharp visuals enhance productivity, though sound quality may disappoint some buyers.

The Acer Nitro VG271U M3 is a 27-inch WQHD IPS gaming monitor designed for ultra-smooth gameplay with a 180Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time. DCI-P3 95% colour accuracy and HDR10 support ensure vibrant visuals, while AMD FreeSync minimises screen tearing for a seamless experience. Integrated stereo speakers and eye-care features enhance usability, though the built-in audio may not suit all users.

Specifications Display 27 inches Resolution 1920x1080 (FHD) Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1ms VRB Panel Type VA Reasons to buy High refresh rate and ultra-fast response time Vivid colours with HDR10 and DCI-P3 support Reasons to avoid Built-in speakers lack powerful sound quality No USB-C connectivity Click Here to Buy Acer Nitro Vg271U M3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560X1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|180Hz Refresh Rate|0.5 Ms Response|Dci-P3 95%,Hdr10 Support|2X Hdmi,1X Dp|Eye Care|Stereo Speakers,Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the monitor’s value, sharp pixels, and great contrast. They appreciate its accurate colour reproduction and 10-bit support, making it ideal for gaming.

Why choose this product?

With vibrant visuals and strong performance, this monitor is a solid investment for gamers seeking great colour accuracy and contrast at a competitive price.

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX240N is a 24-inch Full HD VA gaming monitor built for immersive gameplay with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT response time. HDR10 with BenQ HDRi technology enhances image clarity, while features like Black eQualizer, Light Tuner, and Colour Vibrance optimise visuals. treVolo 2.5W speakers provide decent audio, but the brightness is limited to 250 nits, which may affect HDR performance.

Specifications Display 24.5 inches Resolution 1920x1080 (FHD) Refresh Rate 240Hz (Overclock to 280Hz) Response Time 0.5ms Panel Type VA Reasons to buy Smooth performance with high refresh rate and fast response time Optimised image quality with gaming-focused enhancements Reasons to avoid 250 nits brightness may limit HDR impact No height adjustment for ergonomic flexibility Click Here to Buy BenQ MOBIUZ EX240N 24 VA Panel Full HD HDR Gaming Monitor| 165Hz| 1ms MPRT| FreeSync Premium| treVolo Speakers (2.5W x 2)| Bezel Less| Light Tuner| Color Vibrance| Black Equalizer| HDMI| DP (Gray)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the monitor’s good value, fast performance, and vibrant screen colours, making it a great choice for gaming and general use.

Why choose this product?

This monitor delivers smooth performance and rich colours at an affordable price, making it a solid option for gamers and everyday users alike.

The Acer ED270R S3 is a 27-inch Full HD curved gaming monitor designed for an immersive experience with a 1500R curvature. It features a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB response time for ultra-smooth, blur-free gameplay. AMD FreeSync Premium minimises screen tearing, while HDR10 support enhances visual depth. Though its Full HD resolution may not be the sharpest, the curved design offers a more engaging view.

Specifications Display 27 inches Resolution 2560x1440 (QHD) Refresh Rate 165Hz (Overclock to 180Hz) Response Time 0.5ms Panel Type IPS Reasons to buy High refresh rate and fast response for smooth gaming Curved design enhances immersion Reasons to avoid Full HD resolution may feel low for a 27-inch screen No height adjustment for ergonomic flexibility Click Here to Buy Acer ED270R S3 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) Full HD 1500 R Curved Gaming LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1MS VRB, 180Hz Refresh Rate I AMD Freesync Premium I 2 x HDMI 1 x Display Port I HDR 10 I Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the solid visuals, accurate colours, and 180Hz refresh rate on HDMI and DP. However, some find the speakers ineffective and colour accuracy inconsistent.

Why choose this product?

With a high refresh rate and strong visuals, this monitor offers good value. It’s great for gaming, though speaker quality and colour accuracy may vary.

The Lenovo Legion R25f-30 is a 25-inch Full HD gaming monitor built for competitive gamers, featuring an impressive 240Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 280Hz) and a 0.5ms response time for ultra-smooth, lag-free performance. With 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 colour accuracy, visuals appear vibrant and precise. AMD FreeSync eliminates screen tearing, while the ergonomic stand allows full adjustability. Though its VA panel offers deep contrast, viewing angles may not match IPS displays.

Specifications Display 23.6 inches Resolution 1920x1080 (FHD) Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1ms Panel Type VA Reasons to buy Ultra-high refresh rate and fast response for smooth gaming Excellent colour accuracy with wide coverage Reasons to avoid VA panel may have limited viewing angles compared to IPS Built-in speakers may lack powerful sound quality Click Here to Buy Lenovo Legion-R25f-30 | 25 Inch (63.50cm) | FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the monitor’s quality, performance, and curved display, making it great for work. However, some are unhappy with the HDMI cable, and opinions on value vary.

Why choose this product?

With strong build quality, colour accuracy, and a curved design, this monitor suits both work and gaming, though some buyers question its overall value.

The Lenovo Legion R27q-30 is a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor with an IPS panel for sharp visuals and wide viewing angles. It features a 165Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 180Hz) and a 0.5ms response time, ensuring ultra-smooth gameplay. 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 colour accuracy deliver vibrant visuals, while AMD FreeSync, VESA Adaptive Sync, and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility provide tear-free gaming. The adjustable stand enhances ergonomics, but its 350-nit brightness may not be ideal for HDR content.

Specifications Display 27 inches Resolution 2560x1440 (QHD) Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1ms (GtG) Panel Type IPS Reasons to buy High refresh rate and fast response for smooth gaming Excellent colour accuracy with wide coverage Reasons to avoid 350-nit brightness may limit HDR impact Built-in speakers may not offer powerful sound quality Click Here to Buy Lenovo Legion R27q-30 | 27 Inch (68.58cm) 165Hz 2K QHD Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99%sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP|Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand, Black, 67B4GAC1IN

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the monitor’s quality, performance, and curved display, making it ideal for work. However, some dislike the HDMI cable, and opinions on value and refresh rate vary.

Why choose this product?

With solid build quality, colour accuracy, and a curved design, this monitor is great for work and gaming, though some buyers have concerns about its value.

The MSI G2422C is a 23.6-inch Full HD curved gaming monitor designed for immersive gameplay with a 1500R curvature and a frameless design for minimal distractions. It boasts a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, ensuring ultra-smooth, lag-free performance. Adaptive Sync eliminates screen tearing, while Night Vision mode enhances visibility in dark scenes. The 108% sRGB wide colour gamut delivers rich visuals, but the lack of height adjustment may limit ergonomics.

Specifications Display 24.5 inches Resolution 1920x1080 (FHD) Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1ms (GtG) Panel Type IPS Reasons to buy High refresh rate and fast response for smooth gaming Wide colour gamut for vibrant visuals Reasons to avoid No height adjustment for ergonomic flexibility Full HD resolution may feel limited for some users Click Here to Buy MSI G2422C 23.6 Inch FHD Curved Gaming Monitor - 1500R 1920 x 1080 VA Panel, 180Hz / 1ms, Adaptive Sync - DP 1.2a, HDMI 2.0b CEC

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers praise the monitor’s quality, vibrant colours, and smooth performance. However, one buyer faced display issues and received an incompatible plug in the UK.

Why choose this product?

With excellent colour accuracy, smooth gameplay, and solid build quality, this monitor is a great choice for gamers, though UK buyers should check plug compatibility.

The Samsung Odyssey G5 (LS27DG502EWXXL) is a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor featuring a fast IPS panel for sharp visuals and wide viewing angles. With a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms GTG response time, it delivers ultra-smooth gameplay, complemented by AMD FreeSync for tear-free visuals. VESA DisplayHDR 400 enhances brightness and contrast, while ergonomic adjustments ensure comfort. Though it boasts 99% sRGB coverage, its 1,000:1 contrast ratio may not match VA panels for deep blacks.

Specifications Display 24 inches Resolution 1920x1080 (FHD) Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1ms (GtG) Panel Type IPS Reasons to buy High refresh rate and fast response for smooth gameplay Adjustable stand for ergonomic flexibility Reasons to avoid IPS contrast ratio may not be as deep as VA panels No USB-C connectivity Click Here to Buy Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming IPS Flat Monitor 68.5 cm (27) QHD (2,560 x 1,440), 180 Hz, 1ms(GTG), AMD FreeSync, DP, HDMI, Headphone Jack, Height, Tilt, Swivel, Pivot Adjust Stand, (LS27DG502EWXXL,Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the monitor’s excellent picture quality, resolution, and durability. Many find it a great value for money at an affordable price.

Why choose this product?

With its high-resolution display, durability, and budget-friendly pricing, this monitor is an excellent choice for those seeking quality performance without overspending.

The MSI G255F is a 24.5-inch Full HD gaming monitor featuring a Rapid IPS panel for sharp visuals and fast response times. With a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms GTG response, it delivers ultra-smooth gameplay, making it ideal for esports. 99% sRGB coverage ensures accurate colours, while Adaptive Sync eliminates screen tearing. Night Vision mode enhances visibility in dark scenes, but the 1000:1 contrast ratio may not provide deep blacks.

Specifications Display 32 inches Resolution 1920x1080 (FHD) Refresh Rate 165Hz Response Time 1ms Panel Type VA Reasons to buy High refresh rate and fast response for competitive gaming Excellent colour accuracy with wide sRGB coverage Reasons to avoid The contrast ratio may not be as deep as VA panels No height adjustment for ergonomic flexibility Click Here to Buy MSI G255F 24.5 Inch FHD Gaming Monitor - 1920 x 1080 Rapid IPS Panel, 180 Hz / 1ms (GtG), 99% sRGB Colour Gamut, Adaptive-Sync - DP 1.2a, HDMI 2.0b CEC

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the monitor’s crisp picture quality, 180Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. It offers good value for money with responsive performance and accurate colours.

Why choose this product?

With its high refresh rate, fast response time, and colour accuracy, this monitor is ideal for competitive gamers seeking smooth and immersive gameplay.

The LG UltraGear 24GS65F is a 24-inch Full HD gaming monitor designed for smooth, responsive gameplay with its 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms GTG response time. The IPS panel ensures vibrant colours with 99% sRGB coverage, while HDR10 support enhances contrast and brightness. NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility and AMD FreeSync eliminate screen tearing for a fluid experience. The borderless design and fully adjustable stand provide ergonomic flexibility, though its 1080p resolution may feel limited for some users.

Specifications Display 31.5 inches Resolution 1920x1080 (FHD) Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.5ms Panel Type VA Reasons to buy High refresh rate and fast response for smooth gaming Fully adjustable stand for ergonomic comfort Reasons to avoid 1080p resolution may not be ideal for all users No USB-C connectivity Click Here to Buy LG Ultragear 24GS65F IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor, 24 Inch, 1920 X 1080, 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Design, DP, HDMI

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the monitor’s solid build, stunning display, and great value. They find it user-friendly with a simple menu, responsive performance, and good audio output.

Why choose this product?

This monitor offers a combination of durability, vibrant display quality, and ease of use, making it a great option for both work and entertainment.

Factors to consider when buying a gaming monitor

Refresh rate and response time : Higher refresh rates (144Hz or more) and lower response times (1ms-5ms) ensure smooth, lag-free gameplay.

: Higher refresh rates (144Hz or more) and lower response times (1ms-5ms) ensure smooth, lag-free gameplay. Resolution : Choose 1080p for performance, 1440p for balance, and 4K for visuals. Higher resolutions provide sharper details but require powerful hardware.

: Choose 1080p for performance, 1440p for balance, and 4K for visuals. Higher resolutions provide sharper details but require powerful hardware. Panel type : IPS offers better colours and viewing angles, TN provides faster response times, and VA delivers deeper contrast.

: IPS offers better colours and viewing angles, TN provides faster response times, and VA delivers deeper contrast. Adaptive sync : G-SYNC (NVIDIA) and FreeSync (AMD) reduce screen tearing and stuttering.

: G-SYNC (NVIDIA) and FreeSync (AMD) reduce screen tearing and stuttering. Ergonomics and connectivity: Adjustable stands, multiple ports (HDMI, DP, USB), and VESA mount support improve usability.

Are gaming monitors worth the investment for casual gamers?

While gaming monitors offer high refresh rates, low response times, and adaptive sync, casual gamers may not fully utilise these features. If you mostly play slow-paced or single-player games, a standard monitor might suffice. However, for competitive gaming, even casual players benefit from smoother visuals.

How important is refresh rate compared to resolution in gaming monitors?

Refresh rate impacts gameplay fluidity, while resolution enhances visual clarity. For fast-paced games like FPS and racing titles, high refresh rates (144Hz+) improve responsiveness. However, for immersive, story-driven games, higher resolution (1440p or 4K) enhances detail. The ideal choice depends on your gaming priorities.

Top 3 features of best gaming monitors

Gaming monitor Screen size and resolution Refresh rate and response time Panel type BenQ MOBIUZ EX240N 24" FHD (1920x1080) 165Hz, 1ms MPRT VA Acer ED270R S3 27" FHD (1920x1080) 180Hz, 1ms VRB VA Lenovo Legion R25f-30 24.5" FHD (1920x1080) 240Hz (Overclock to 280Hz), 0.5ms VA Lenovo Legion R27q-30 27" QHD (2560x1440) 165Hz (Overclock to 180Hz), 0.5ms IPS MSI G2422C 23.6" FHD (1920x1080) 180Hz, 1ms VA Samsung Odyssey G5 27" QHD (2560x1440) 180Hz, 1ms (GtG) IPS MSI G255F 24.5" FHD (1920x1080) 180Hz, 1ms (GtG) IPS LG Ultragear 24GS65F 24" FHD (1920x1080) 180Hz, 1ms (GtG) IPS ZEBRONICS AC32FHD 32" FHD (1920x1080) 165Hz, 1ms VA AOC C32G2ZE 31.5" FHD (1920x1080) 240Hz, 0.5ms VA

FAQs on gaming monitors What is the ideal refresh rate for a gaming monitor? For smooth gameplay, 144Hz or higher is recommended. Competitive gamers benefit from 165Hz to 240Hz, while casual players can opt for 120Hz.

Does a higher resolution improve gaming performance? Higher resolution (1440p or 4K) enhances visuals but demands more GPU power. 1080p is ideal for high FPS, while 1440p offers a balance between clarity and performance.

Is IPS better than VA or TN for gaming? IPS panels provide better colours and viewing angles, TN offers the fastest response times, and VA has the best contrast.

Do gaming monitors reduce eye strain? Many include flicker-free technology, blue light filters, and ergonomic adjustments to reduce strain during long sessions.

Are curved gaming monitors better than flat ones? Curved monitors offer immersive gameplay and reduce eye movement strain, but flat screens are better for competitive gaming and multi-monitor setups.

