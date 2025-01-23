Best monitor brands for you in 2025: Top offerings to choose from brands like LG, Dell, Lenovo and more

In 2025, the demand for high-performance monitors continues to rise as users prioritize quality displays for work, gaming, and entertainment. Renowned brands such as LG, Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, and others have set the benchmark with innovative offerings that cater to a diverse range of requirements. From ultraslim designs to immersive 4K resolutions and high refresh rates, these monitors are designed to deliver crystal-clear visuals and enhanced productivity. Gaming enthusiasts can explore monitors with ultra-fast response times and adaptive sync technologies, while professionals benefit from ergonomic designs and colour-accurate displays. The market also features versatile options like USB-C connectivity and multi-monitor setups, ideal for multitasking. With top brands offering a mix of affordability, reliability, and advanced features, now is a great time to upgrade your display. Explore options tailored to your requirements and budget, ensuring a perfect fit for your needs. Choose from the best monitor brands of 2025 for your next upgrade.

The Dell SE2725H is an affordable 27-inch FHD monitor designed for office work and casual use. With a 16:9 aspect ratio, 75Hz refresh rate, and Comfortview Plus, it provides a good viewing experience while reducing eye strain. The monitor offers decent brightness and contrast levels, making it suitable for work-related tasks. While it’s value for money, some users find the built-in speaker quality subpar and have mixed feelings about the display and build quality.

Specifications Screen Size: 27 inches (68.58 cm) Resolution: FHD (1920 x 1080) Refresh Rate: 75Hz Brightness: 300 cd/m² (Typical) Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Ports: 1x HDMI, 1x VGA, 1x Power Connector, 1x Security Lock Additional Features: Comfortview Plus, Tilt Adjustment Reasons to buy Affordable price Decent brightness and contrast levels Reasons to avoid Subpar speaker quality Mixed opinions on display quality Click Here to Buy Dell SE2725H 27/68.58cm FHD Monitor,Aspect Ratio 16:9, 75Hz, Tilt, Brightness 300 cd/m2(Typical), 5ms, 3000:1 Contrast Ratio, 1xHDMI, 1xVGA, 1x Power Connector, 1x Security Lock, Comfortview Plus

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the monitor's affordability and suitability for office use. Many find the display quality sufficient for daily tasks. However, some have raised concerns about the speaker quality and durability.

Why choose this product?

The Dell SE2725H is a reliable choice for office work and casual use, offering a good balance of features and affordability. Its Comfortview Plus technology is ideal for prolonged usage, making it a practical option for professionals on a budget.

The ZEBRONICS AC32FHD is a curved 32-inch gaming monitor that combines style and performance at a reasonable price. With 165Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, and vibrant colours, it delivers an immersive gaming experience. Its metal stand and sleek design add to its appeal. However, some users have reported issues with speaker functionality and pixel quality. While opinions vary, the monitor's overall value for money and aesthetic design make it a competitive choice in its price range.

Specifications Screen Size: 32 inches (81.28 cm) Resolution: FHD (1920 x 1080) Refresh Rate: 165Hz Brightness: 300 nits Ports: HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Port Features: 1800R Curved Screen, Built-in Speakers, Wall Mountable Reasons to buy Immersive curved display High refresh rate for smooth gaming Reasons to avoid Reported speaker issues Mixed feedback on pixel quality Click Here to Buy ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED, Gaming Monitor, 32 inch (81.28cm), 300 nits, 165hz, 1800R Curved wide screen, FHD, 1080p, Wall Mountable, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Port, Metal stand, Built-in Speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the monitor’s vibrant colours, design, and high refresh rate, making it a good option for gaming. However, some users have faced technical issues with sound and pixel quality.

Why choose this product?

The ZEBRONICS AC32FHD is an excellent option for gamers seeking a curved screen experience with a high refresh rate. Its modern design and features make it ideal for casual gamers on a budget.

The LG 22MR410 is a compact yet powerful monitor offering great value for its price. With a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 100Hz refresh rate, and sRGB 99% colour gamut, it delivers sharp visuals and accurate colours. Its Reader Mode and Flicker Safe technology make it a good option for work and reading. While some users report issues with the tilt angle and speakers, it’s a great budget-friendly pick for productivity.

Specifications Screen Size: 22 inches (55 cm) Resolution: FHD (1920 x 1080) Refresh Rate: 100Hz Features: AMD FreeSync, sRGB 99%, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, Virtual Borderless Design Ports: HDMI, VGA Reasons to buy Accurate color reproduction Compact and affordable design Reasons to avoid Built-in speakers may not work properly Default tilt angle not user-friendly Click Here to Buy LG 22 Inch (55cm) FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080, AMD FreeSync, VA, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 22MR410(Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the monitor’s crisp display and affordability, considering it a worthwhile investment for work purposes. However, complaints about speaker issues and tilt settings are common.

Why choose this product?

The LG 22MR410 is a solid choice for professionals seeking a compact, high-performing monitor for work or casual use. Its colour accuracy and eye-care features stand out.

The MSI G255F is a performance-oriented gaming monitor that excels in responsiveness and colour accuracy. With a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, it’s perfect for gamers seeking smooth gameplay. The monitor’s 99% sRGB colour gamut and adaptive-sync technology enhance visual quality. Users praise its value for money and gaming performance, though its focus on gaming may limit its appeal for other purposes.

Specifications Screen Size: 24.5 inches Resolution: FHD (1920 x 1080) Refresh Rate: 180Hz Response Time: 1ms (GtG) Colour Gamut: 99% sRGB Features: Adaptive-Sync, Rapid IPS Panel Reasons to buy Excellent for gaming High refresh rate and low latency Reasons to avoid Limited for non-gaming purposes Click Here to Buy MSI G255F 24.5 Inch FHD Gaming Monitor - 1920 x 1080 Rapid IPS Panel, 180 Hz / 1ms (GtG), 99% sRGB Colour Gamut, Adaptive-Sync - DP 1.2a, HDMI 2.0b CEC

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers rave about the monitor’s smooth performance and vivid colours, considering it a top choice for gaming enthusiasts.

Why choose this product?

The MSI G255F is ideal for gamers looking for a responsive, high-quality display to enhance their gaming experience.

The Samsung 24-inch FHD monitor blends functionality and style with its bezel-less design and 100Hz refresh rate. AMD FreeSync and Flicker-Free technology ensure smooth visuals for work and casual use. While the monitor’s brightness and build quality are praised, issues with missing screws and sound quality have been reported. Overall, it’s a reliable option with a sleek look and good performance.

Specifications Screen Size: 24 inches (60.46 cm) Resolution: FHD (1920 x 1080) Refresh Rate: 100Hz Features: AMD FreeSync, Flicker-Free, Bezel-less Design Ports: HDMI, DisplayPort Reasons to buy Sleek and modern design Good brightness and refresh rate Reasons to avoid Missing screws reported Issues with sound quality Click Here to Buy Samsung 24-inch (60.46cm) FHD, IPS, 100 Hz, 1920 x 1080 Flat Monitor, Bezel Less Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Display Port (LS24C330GAWXXL, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the monitor’s attractive design and picture quality, but some mention issues with functionality and missing components.

Why choose this product?

The Samsung 24-inch monitor is perfect for those who value style and performance, offering a seamless display for both work and leisure.

The ViewSonic VA1655 is a compact and portable monitor designed for professionals and travelers. With an IPS panel, USB Type-C connectivity, and dual speakers, it offers vibrant visuals and versatility. Its lightweight build and foldable stand make it easy to carry. However, the screen’s fragility and mixed opinions on build quality may concern some users. It’s a practical choice for those seeking portability.

Specifications Screen Size: 16 inches (40.64 cm Resolution: FHD (1920 x 1080) Panel Type: IPS Connectivity: 2x USB-C, 1x Mini HDMI Features: Dual Speakers, Foldable Stand, Eye-Care Technology, Sleeve Case Included Reasons to buy Lightweight and portable USB Type-C for versatile connectivity Reasons to avoid Fragile screen build Mixed feedback on build quality Click Here to Buy ViewSonic (USA Brand) - VA1655 16”(40.64 Cm) FHD Portable Monitor | IPS Panel | USB Type-C | Dual Speakers | Eye-Care Technology | Foldable Stand | Sleeve Case Included | 2 x USB-C 1 x Mini HDMI

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the monitor's portability and display quality, making it a great companion for on-the-go tasks. However, some have experienced concerns about durability and the fragility of the screen.

Why choose this product?

The ViewSonic VA1655 is ideal for professionals seeking a portable, lightweight monitor for presentations or multitasking on the go. Its USB Type-C connectivity and included sleeve case add to its convenience.

The Lenovo L22i-40 is a stylish and reliable monitor offering excellent picture quality and clear resolution. With a 75Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB coverage, and AMD FreeSync, it’s a great choice for home and office use. While its sound quality and functionality receive mixed feedback, the 3-year warranty and sleek design make it a solid pick for users seeking a dependable monitor within a budget.

Specifications Screen Size: 22 inches (54.6 cm) Resolution: FHD (1920 x 1080) Panel Type: IPS Refresh Rate: 75Hz Colour Coverage: 99% sRGB Ports: HDMI 1.4, VGA Features: Tilt Stand, 2x3W Speakers, AMD FreeSync Reasons to buy Reliable brand with 3-year warranty Good picture quality Reasons to avoid Mixed reviews on sound quality Basic functionality Click Here to Buy Lenovo L-Series 22 inch (54.6cm) | FHD IPS Ultraslim Monitor| 75Hz, 99% sRGB, 4ms, AMD FreeSync, HDMI 1.4, VGA, 2X3W Speakers,Tilt Stand, for Home & Office use, 3 Year Warranty,Grey, L22i-40

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the monitor's stylish design and value for money, highlighting its clear resolution and solid build. Some, however, feel that sound quality could be improved.

Why choose this product?

The Lenovo L22i-40 offers a balance of performance and affordability, making it suitable for both work and entertainment. Its 3-year warranty and sleek design enhance its appeal for budget-conscious buyers.

The LG 27SR50F is a versatile smart monitor perfect for work and entertainment. With an FHD IPS display, webOS, ThinQ Home Dashboard, and AirPlay 2, it offers seamless multitasking and screen sharing. While the sound quality and brightness receive mixed feedback, the monitor stands out for its vibrant visuals, large screen, and stylish design, making it a practical choice for modern setups.

Specifications Screen Size: 27 inches (68.6 cm) Resolution: FHD (1920 x 1080) Panel Type: IPS Smart Features: webOS, ThinQ Home Dashboard, AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth Ports: HDMI, USB Additional Features: Flicker-Free, Stylish Design Reasons to buy Smart features for multitasking Large, vibrant display Reasons to avoid Mixed opinions on sound quality Average brightness levels Click Here to Buy LG 27SR50F MyView Smart Monitor (27, 68.6cm), FHD IPS Display (1920 x 1080) with webOS, Work & Play Smarter, ThinQ Home Dashboard, AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth, Stylish Design - White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love the monitor's vibrant visuals and multitasking capabilities, finding it suitable for both work and entertainment. However, feedback on sound quality and refresh rate is varied.

Why choose this product?

The LG 27SR50F is perfect for users seeking a feature-rich monitor for both productivity and leisure. Its smart functionalities and stylish design make it an excellent addition to any workspace.

The ViewSonic VA2708-4K-MHD offers stunning 4K UHD visuals with SuperClear IPS and HDR10 support. With dual speakers, sRGB 104% coverage, and Eye ProTech+, this monitor is designed for professionals and creatives who prioritize colour accuracy and screen quality. Its slim, frameless design adds to its aesthetic appeal. While it’s a new product with no customer feedback yet, its specifications make it a promising choice.

Specifications Screen Size: 27 inches (68.58 cm) Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Panel Type: SuperClear IPS Features: HDR10, sRGB 104%, Eye ProTech+, Dual Speakers Ports: Dual HDMI 2.0, DP Design: Slim, 3-sided Frameless Reasons to buy Stunning 4K resolution High color accuracy (sRGB 104%) Reasons to avoid Lack of customer reviews Premium price point Click Here to Buy ViewSonic (USA Brand) - VA2708-4K-MHD, 27-inch (68.58cm) 4K UHD Monitor, SuperClear® IPS, HDR10, sRGB 104%, 1.07B Colors, Dual Speakers, Dual HDMI 2.0, DP, Eye ProTech+, 3-Sided Frameless, Slim Design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

No customer feedback is available yet as this is a new product.

Why choose this product?

The ViewSonic VA2708-4K-MHD is ideal for professionals requiring exceptional colour accuracy and stunning 4K visuals. Its HDR10 support and sleek design make it a premium choice for work or entertainment.

The Acer ED270U S3 is a curved 27-inch monitor offering WQHD resolution and a 180Hz refresh rate, making it a fantastic choice for gamers. With HDR10, AMD FreeSync, and Eye Care technology, it delivers smooth and vibrant visuals while reducing eye strain. Despite being a new product with no customer feedback, its impressive specifications suggest it’s a strong contender in the gaming monitor market.

Specifications Screen Size: 27 inches Resolution: WQHD (2560 x 1440) Refresh Rate: 180Hz Features: HDR10, AMD FreeSync, Eye Care, 1500R Curved Screen Ports: 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort Speakers: Stereo Speakers Reasons to buy High refresh rate for gaming WQHD resolution and HDR10 support Reasons to avoid No customer feedback available Unknown long-term performance Click Here to Buy Acer ED270U S3 27 Inch WQHD 2560x1440 1500R Curved Gaming Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1MS VRB, 180Hz Refresh Rate I AMD FreeSync I 2 x HDMI 1 x Display Port I Stereo speakers I Eye Care I HDR 10 I Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

There is no customer feedback for this product yet as it is newly launched.

Why choose this product?

The Acer ED270U S3 is an excellent choice for gamers seeking a high-performance curved monitor. Its combination of WQHD resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support promises an immersive gaming experience.

How important is colour accuracy for my specific use case (e.g., professional design, gaming, or general use)?

If you are a graphic designer, video editor, or professional content creator, colour accuracy is critical, and you should opt for a monitor with 99% sRGB or AdobeRGB coverage. For gaming or general use, high colour accuracy may not be as essential, but a vibrant display enhances the experience.

Should I prioritize a higher refresh rate or higher resolution for my monitor needs?

For gaming, a higher refresh rate (120Hz or above) ensures smoother gameplay, while resolution can take a backseat. For content creation, productivity, or movie watching, a higher resolution (4K or WQHD) is better for sharper visuals.

What panel type (IPS, VA, or TN) best aligns with my daily tasks and visual preferences?

IPS panels offer excellent colour accuracy and wide viewing angles, perfect for professionals and casual users. VA panels provide better contrast ratios, suitable for movies and casual gaming. TN panels are budget-friendly with fast response times, ideal for competitive gaming.

Does the monitor have the necessary ports (HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C) to connect all my devices seamlessly?

Check the devices you plan to connect, such as laptops, gaming consoles, or desktops. HDMI and DisplayPort are common for most devices, while USB-C is essential for modern laptops and power delivery. Ensure the monitor supports your required connectivity options.

Best 3 features of models from best monitor brands

Best monitor brands (models) Screen Size Panel Type Special Features Dell SE2725H 27 inches VA ComfortView Plus, 3000:1 contrast ratio, Tilt functionality ZEBRONICS AC32FHD 32 inches LED 165 Hz refresh rate, 1800R curved screen, Built-in speakers LG 22MR410 22 inches VA AMD FreeSync, sRGB 99%, Reader Mode MSI G255F 24.5 inches Rapid IPS 180 Hz refresh rate, Adaptive-Sync, 99% sRGB colour gamut Samsung 24-inch FHD 24 inches IPS AMD FreeSync, Bezel-less design, Flicker-Free technology ViewSonic VA1655 16 inches IPS Portable design, USB Type-C, Eye-Care Technology Lenovo L22i-40 22 inches IPS Ultraslim design, 75 Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB colour gamut LG 27SR50F MyView Smart Monitor 27 inches IPS webOS, ThinQ Home Dashboard, AirPlay 2 ViewSonic VA2708-4K-MHD 27 inches IPS 4K UHD resolution, HDR10, sRGB 104% colour coverage Acer ED270U S3 27 inches Curved LED 180 Hz refresh rate, WQHD resolution, HDR10 support

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Monitor brands

When choosing the best monitor brand, several factors come into play to ensure a satisfying purchase. Start by considering screen size and resolution, as these determine the clarity and immersive experience. For general use, FHD (1920 x 1080) is sufficient, but higher resolutions like 4K are ideal for creatives and gamers. The panel type (IPS, VA, or TN) is critical for colour accuracy, viewing angles, and responsiveness—IPS is versatile for most tasks, while VA offers deeper contrasts, and TN excels in fast response times.

Refresh rate and response time are essential for gamers, with a minimum of 75Hz and 1ms response time providing smoother gameplay. Look for additional features like AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync for tear-free visuals. Connectivity options (HDMI, USB-C, DisplayPort) and ergonomic designs with adjustable stands add convenience. Finally, choose reputable brands like Dell, LG, or Lenovo that offer warranties and customer support to ensure reliability and after-sales service.

FAQs on best for gaming What size monitor is best for gaming? A 24- to 32-inch monitor is ideal for gaming, offering immersive visuals without requiring excessive desk space.

What is the difference between IPS and VA panels? IPS panels provide better colour accuracy and wider viewing angles, while VA panels offer deeper contrast ratios and darker blacks.

Why is refresh rate important in monitors? A higher refresh rate, such as 120Hz or 144Hz, ensures smoother visuals, especially during fast-paced games or action scenes.

What is AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync? These technologies synchronize the monitor's refresh rate with your GPU to reduce screen tearing and stuttering during gameplay.

Are curved monitors better than flat ones? Curved monitors enhance immersion by matching the natural curvature of the human eye, making them better for gaming and multitasking.

