Saturday, May 10, 2025
Best ultrawide monitors in 2025: Top 10 picks for gaming, editing, and immersive work setups from LG, Acer and Zebronics

May 10, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Looking to buy the best ultrawide monitor in 2025 but not sure where to start? We’ve done the work to help you pick the right one without the guesswork.

Best ultrawide monitor

LG 29WQ500 (29 inch) UltraWide FHD (2560 x 1080) IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™, 100Hz, 1ms, HDR10, OnScreen Control & Dual Controller, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, Dynamic Action Sync - Black View Details checkDetails

Budget friendly monitor

Acer XZ306CX 29.5 Inch Ultrawide 21:9 1500R Curve 2560 X 1080 Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1 MS VRB I 200Hz Refresh I HDR 400 I DCI-P3 93% I AMD FreeSync I 2xHDMI 1xDP I Stereo Speakers I Eye Care, White View Details checkDetails

ZEBRONICS N34A 34(86.4 cm) 1500R Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor, WQHD 3440x1440, 350Nits, 180Hz, 1ms MPRT, HDR10, 99% sRGB | 92% DCI-P3, Adaptive Sync, 2 x DP | 2 x HDMI | 1 x 3.5mm View Details checkDetails

LG 34WQ500 34 Inch 21:9 UltraWide Full HD (2560 x 1080) IPS Monitor, 100Hz, 5ms, VESA DisplayHDR 400 sRGB 99% Color Gamut, AMD FreeSync, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, HDMI, DisplayPort, Black Color View Details checkDetails

Acer ED343CUR J 34 Inch UWQHD (3440x1440) Pixels VA Panel 1000R Curved Backlight LED Monitor I 1 MS, 120Hz Refresh I HDR 10, Adobe RGB 90% I RGB Lighting I 2 x HDMI (2.0) 2 x DP (1.2) I Eye Care View Details checkDetails

LG 34WR55QC (34 inch) 21:9 WQHD (3440 x 1440) Curved UltraWide Monitor, HDR 10, sRGB 99%(Typ.), 100Hz Refresh Rate, USB Type-C with PD, AMD FreeSync, Virtually Borderless, Height, Tilt, Black View Details checkDetails

LG 34WQ500 34 Inch 21:9 UltraWide Full HD (2560 x 1080) IPS Monitor, 100Hz, 5ms, VESA DisplayHDR 400 sRGB 99% Color Gamut, AMD FreeSync, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, HDMI, DisplayPort, Black Color View Details checkDetails

LG 34WQ60C Curved UltraWide Monitor, 34 inch (86.7 cm) IPS QHD, Multitasking with Ease, Color Calibrated - Display Port, HDMI x 2, Black Color View Details checkDetails

Best monitor 2025

Acer CB342CK 34 Inch (86.36 Cm) IPS Ultrawide (21:9) QHD 3440 X 1440 Pixels LCD Monitor with LED Backlight I AMD Radeon Freesync I HDR Ready, 1MS VRB I 75Hz Refresh | (Silver) View Details checkDetails

LG 34 Inches Ultrawide Curved Monitor WQHD(3440 X 1440) Immersive Visuals: HDR 10,Color Calibrated,Srgb 99%,Anti Glare,Speaker(7W X 2),Height Adjustment,HDMI,DP,USB-C (90W PD),HP Out,35WN75CN View Details checkDetails

We know you’ve been searching all over Google, reading multiple articles, and comparing options just to figure out which is the best ultrawide monitor in 2025. It can feel frustrating when there are so many choices, and you're not sure where to start. Believe me, we have been there too.

Unlock a new level of productivity and immersive visuals with the best ultrawide monitors in 2025.
Unlock a new level of productivity and immersive visuals with the best ultrawide monitors in 2025.

To make things simpler for you, we’ve put together a list of the 10 best ultrawide monitors in 2025. You won’t have to waste time scrolling through endless options or getting lost in specs. Just check out our handpicked list and make your buying decision easier and faster without the hassle.

The LG Ultrawide FHD monitor is one of the best ultrawide monitors in 2025, best for those looking to improve productivity and multitask effortlessly. Its wide screen and high refresh rate make it ideal for gaming, editing, or just getting work done. 

If you’re looking for a monitor that offers smooth performance and a comfortable viewing experience, this model will meet your needs without a doubt.

Specifications

Resolution
FHD 1080p
Screen Surface Description
Matte
Product Dimensions
‎22.35 x 68.83 x 408.94 cm; 4.49 kg

Reasons to buy

Perfect for multitasking

Wide and immersive view

Reasons to avoid

Not ideal for 4K users

No built-in speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its large screen and clear display for work and gaming.

Why choose this product?

It’s an affordable ultrawide monitor, great for productivity.

If you’re looking for the best ultrawide monitors in 2025, then Acer 29.5 inch monitor is the best pick for you. It’s great for people who want extra screen space, if it’s for gaming or work. 

You’ll be able to keep multiple windows open or enjoy a wider view for games. It's a great way to make things feel less cramped, and it comes at a reasonable price.

Specifications

Resolution
FHD Ultra Wide 1080p
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Product Dimensions
‎39 x 70 x 39 cm; 6.3 kg

Reasons to buy

Lots of screen space for work and play.

Good price for a large display.

Reasons to avoid

Might be too large for smaller desks.

Not everyone needs that much screen.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon buyers are liking how easy it is to multitask with the big screen and how it’s great for gaming.

Why choose this product?

If you want more screen area for your setup, this monitor is a smart buy.

If you're after for a ultrawide monitor in 2025, the Zebronics monitor is definitely worth considering. With its large, curved screen and sharp resolution, it makes both gaming and work tasks easier and more enjoyable. 

The extra screen space offers a more immersive experience, allowing you to manage multiple windows or projects without feeling cramped. So, don't doubt much and if its in your budget you should buy it.

Specifications

Resolution
QHD Ultra Wide 1440p
Screen Surface Description
Glossy
Product Dimensions
1.5 x 80.8 x 51.3 cm; 7.73 kg

Reasons to buy

Offers a lot of screen space for multitasking.

Best for gaming with its large screen.

Reasons to avoid

Might take up a lot of space on your desk.

The curve might not be for everyone.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers mentioned that its large screen is great for easy multitasking and gaming.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for extra space in work or play.

If you’ve got a busy screen life browsing, editing, gaming, or juggling tabs this one makes it less of a mess. The space is wide enough to keep everything in view and the picture feels easy on the eyes. 

It fits right into setups made for both work and play without asking too much from you. If wide screens help you stay on track this could be the one.

Specifications

Resolution
FHD Ultra Wide 1080p
Product Dimensions
22.35 x 81.79 x 48.36 cm; 6.89 kg
Screen Surface Description
Matte

Reasons to buy

Easy to use for split work

Feels balanced for daily use

Reasons to avoid

Not ideal for dark rooms

Doesn’t suit small desks

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

They enjoy how easy it feels to multitask and scroll side by side.

Why choose this product?

Works if you like to keep tabs and tools open together.

This one’s built for people who like to spread things out. From timelines to tabs, everything stays in view without squinting or flipping through windows. 

The screen feels easy to sit in front of, especially when your work blends into your play time. If you’ve got room on your desk and want more space on screen, this could be a handy pick.

Specifications

Standing screen display size
34 Inches
Product Dimensions
24.9 x 80.7 x 46.2 cm; 7.7 kg
Voltage
240 Volts
Resolution
‎3440 x 1440 Pixels

Reasons to buy

Easy for multitasking

Smooth viewing experience

Reasons to avoid

Needs a bigger desk space

Not the best built-in sound

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

They enjoy how smooth and wide it feels while working or gaming.

Why choose this product?

Good pick if you want screen space without making it feel too much.

If you enjoy having lots of space to work or game without juggling windows, this LG 34 inch ultrawide monitor screen makes it easier. It feels comfortable to sit in front of for hours, and everything looks more spread out and clear. 

It suits both casual users and folks who spend a lot of time at their desks. A good pick if you are a person who needs to work with multiple windows open everytime.

Specifications

Resolution
WQHD 3440
Screen Surface Description
Matte
Product Dimensions
26 x 81.03 x 56.83 cm; 6.89 kg

Reasons to buy

Wide screen feels roomy

Nice viewing experience

Reasons to avoid

Might need desk adjustments

May need cable adapters

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most say the screen space makes daily work and games feel less cramped.

Why choose this product?

Keeps things in view without needing extra screens.

Ever felt like your screen just runs out of space too soon? With the LG IPS ultrawide monitor, that’s not a problem. It’s like having two monitors without the extra setup. 

Handy if you’re switching between spreadsheets, video calls, or editing timelines. No frills, just more room to do what you need without bumping into the edge every five minutes. One of the best ultrawide monitors in 2025 for multitaskers.

Specifications

Resolution
FHD Ultra Wide 1080p
Product Dimensions
22.35 x 81.79 x 48.36 cm; 6.89 kg
Product type
Matte

affiliate-tick

affiliate-tick

Reasons to avoid

Not the sharpest resolution out there

Doesn’t include built-in speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many say it’s just the right balance between work and play and nothing over the top.

Why choose this product?

Great if you’re tired of flipping between windows and want more space to breathe.

For those who need room to spread out, the LG curved ultrawide monitor is one of the best ultrawide monitors in 2025. Its spacious screen lets you keep everything in sight without constantly resizing windows. 

Suppose you're working on multiple projects or simply want a more immersive experience, this monitor gives you the freedom to work, play, and create without limits.

Specifications

Aspect Ratio
21:9
Resolution
QHD Ultra Wide 1440p
Product Dimensions
22.33 x 81.67 x 48.46 cm; 6.9 kg

Reasons to buy

Wide screen helps with organisation

Great for both work and entertainment

Reasons to avoid

May feel too big for limited spaces

Not designed for fast-paced gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked how it keeps everything within reach, making it easier to juggle tasks without losing track.

Why choose this product?

If you’re looking for a spacious screen to help streamline your workflow, this monitor could be exactly what you need.

The Acer IPS monitor is one of the best ultrawide monitors in 2025, providing a spacious display for multitasking and entertainment. With its spacious screen, it makes juggling multiple windows a lot easier, so you can work or play without constantly shifting between tabs. 

If you need a monitor that balances productivity and fun, this one fits the bill. So, you can buy it without spending hours and just click on this link to add it to your cart now.

Specifications

Resolution
QHD Ultra Wide 1440p
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Product Dimensions
‎26.9 x 81.71 x 59.69 cm; 8.7 kg

Reasons to buy

Excellent for multitasking

Spacious ultrawide screen

Reasons to avoid

Colour accuracy may not meet pro standards

Might be too large for smaller desks

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked the wide screen for multitasking and its solid value.

Why choose this product?

Best for work and casual entertainment at a great price.

The LG 34 inch curved ultrawide monitor is a game changer for anyone juggling multiple tasks. If you need to scroll through spreadsheets, have video calls, and edit your latest project all at once without constantly resizing windows, this could be one of the best ultrawide monitors in 2025.

It’s the kind of monitor that makes working long hours easier, giving you more room to breathe and less time spent switching between tabs.

Specifications

Product Dimensions
‎25.14 x 83.05 x 46.28 cm; 8.3 kg
Speaker Description
7W x 2 Inbuilt Speaker
Resolution
3440 x 1440 Pixels

Reasons to buy

Great for productivity

Ideal for creatives

Reasons to avoid

Can be a bit much for casual use

Might not suit small setups

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People praises how much easier it is to work and play with such a wide screen.

Why choose this product?

If you need a monitor that can handle everything at once, this one’s for you.

What’s the best ultrawide monitor for work and play in 2025?

The best ultrawide monitor for both work and play in 2025 depends on your needs. If you’re looking for something that handles spreadsheets, video calls, and gaming, look for one with a good resolution, solid color accuracy, and a smooth refresh rate. The ideal monitors balances productivity with a great gaming experience.

What makes ultrawide monitors in 2025 better than dual screen setups?

With ultrawide monitors, you get a seamless viewing area, no bezels splitting your workspace. Plus, newer models support USB-C, high refresh rates, and built-in KVM features, making them cleaner and more efficient for multitasking or managing multiple devices.

Is an ultrawide monitor good enough for editing or coding in 2025?

Yes, the wide aspect ratio helps keep timelines, preview windows, and toolbars visible at once. For coders, it means seeing more lines side by side without flipping tabs. It’s a smoother workflow for both creative and technical users.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best ultrawide monitors in 2025:

Screen Size and Curve: Pick a size that fits your desk. Curved screens feel more natural for work and play.

Resolution: Go for WQHD (3440 x 1440) for crisp visuals and more space to work.

Refresh Rate and Speed: At least 75Hz and low response time help with smooth gaming and videos.

Ports and Connectivity: Check for HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C—especially if you use a laptop.

Panel Quality: IPS panels give you better color and wide viewing angles.

Bonus Features: Look for height adjustment, built-in speakers, and slim bezels for comfort.

Top 3 features of the best ultrawide monitors in 2025:

Best Ultrawide Monitors in 2025Technology UsedResolutionSpecial Features
LG Ultrawide FHD MonitorIPS2560 x 1080 (FHD)Wide aspect ratio, thin bezels
Acer 29.5 Inch MonitorVA2560 x 1080 (WFHD)AMD FreeSync, tilt adjustment
Zebronics 34 Inch Curved Ultrawide MonitorVA2560 x 1080 (WFHD)Built-in speakers, wall mountable, curved design
LG 34 Inch 21:9 Ultrawide Full HD MonitorIPS2560 x 1080 (FHD)100Hz refresh rate, HDR10, sRGB 99%
Acer 34 Inch Ultrawide MonitorIPS3440 x 1440 (QHD)AMD Radeon FreeSync, HDR ready
LG 34 Inch Ultrawide MonitorIPS3440 x 1440 (QHD)USB-C with 90W PD, HDR10, height adjustable
LG IPS Ultrawide MonitorIPS2560 x 1080 (FHD)Anti-glare, multitasking support
LG Curved Ultrawide MonitorIPS3440 x 1440 (QHD)Curved display, HDMI & DisplayPort support
Acer IPS Ultrawide MonitorIPS3440 x 1440 (QHD)75Hz refresh rate, HDR ready, 1ms VRB
LG 34 Inch Curved Ultrawide MonitorIPS3440 x 1440 (QHD)HDR10, USB-C, height adjustment, built-in speakers

FAQs on best ultrawide monitors in 2025

  • Are ultrawide monitors worth it in 2025?

    Yes, if you multitask, work on timelines, or game a lot, they’re super handy.

  • What size ultrawide monitor is best for daily use?

    Around 34 inches hits the sweet spot for work, play, and desk space.

  • Is curved better than flat in ultrawide screens?

    For immersive work or media, curved feels more natural to the eyes.

  • Do ultrawide monitors work with all laptops?

    Yes, as long as your laptop supports the resolution and has HDMI or USB-C.

  • Is it good for coding or video editing?

    Yes, ultrawide gives you space to see more code or timeline at once.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

