Best business monitor for 2025: Top 10 options for productivity and reduct eye strain for good

ByAmit Rahi
Mar 04, 2025 01:02 AM IST

The best business monitors feature top performance, eye comfort, and productivity-boosting features.

Best overall

Dell S2721HNM 27/68.96 cm FHD IPS Monitor|Titan Grey|75Hz|99% sRGB|4 ms|Brightness 300 cd/m2| Low Blue Light Tech|3-Sided bezelless|HDMI x2| Tilt Adjustment|Contrast Ratio 1000:1|Dell Display Manager View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

Budget friendly

ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Monitor, 32 inch (81.28cm), 250 nits, 75hz, 1800R Curved wide screen, FHD, 1080p, Wall Mountable, VGA, HDMI, Ultra Slim Bezel, Metal stand, Built-in Speakers View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

MSI PRO MP223 21.45 Inch Full HD Office LCD Monitor - 1920 X 1080, 100 Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, VESA Mountable, Display Kit Support, Tilt-Adjustable - HDMI 1.4b, D-Sub (VGA) View Details checkDetails

₹6,347

High refresh rate

Samsung 24-inch (60.46cm) FHD, IPS Display, 100 Hz, 1920 x 1080 Flat Monitor, Bezel Less Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Display Port (LS24C330GAWXXL, Black) View Details checkDetails

Lenovo L-Series 54.48 cm (21.4inch) | FHD Ultraslim Monitor |16.7Mn Colors, 75Hz, 4ms, AMD FreeSync, HDMI,TUV Eye Comfort & Low Blue Light, Smart Display Customization Artery, Grey, L22e-40 View Details checkDetails

₹7,899

Acer EK240Y G0 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD 1920x1080 Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1 MS VRB, 120Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I Zero Frame I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Adaptive Sync I Eye Care Features (Black) View Details checkDetails

BenQ GW2790Q 27 2560x1440p 2K QHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|1500:1 CR|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black) View Details checkDetails

Smart monitor

Acer RS242Y W 23.8 Inch Smart Full HD IPS Backit LED Monitor with WebOS I iOT Device I Airplay, Miracast, Wireless Mirroring, Bluetooth Support I HDR10 I Ergo Stand I Remote Control I Stereo Speakers View Details checkDetails

LG 32MR50C (32 Inch) Full HD Curved Monitor (1920 x 1080) with 100Hz, 5ms, VA Panel, AMD FreeSync™, HDMI X 2, VGA, Headphone Out, Tilt, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, 3-Side Virtually Borderless - Black View Details checkDetails

LG 27MS550 (27 Inch) IPS Full HD (1920 x 1080) Monitor, 5ms, 100Hz, HDMI X 2, Built-in Speaker, Tilt & Height Adjustable Stand, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, Black View Details checkDetails

The right business monitor can improve your work experience in many ways. A good screen boosts productivity, reduces eye strain, and keeps everything looking sharp. With so many options available, choosing the best one can feel overwhelming. Some monitors offer ultra-clear displays, while others focus on comfort and long hours of use. Whether you need a larger screen, better colours, or smoother performance, there’s something for everyone. In this list, we’ve picked the top business monitors for 2025, balancing quality, features, and value to help you work smarter and more comfortably.

Enhance your workspace with a high-performance business monitor
Enhance your workspace with a high-performance business monitor

The Dell S2721HNM is a 27-inch FHD IPS monitor designed for smooth performance and eye comfort. It features a 75Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and 99% sRGB for accurate colours. With 300 nits brightness, flicker-free technology, and low blue light tech, it reduces eye strain. It includes two HDMI ports, tilt adjustment, and a sleek 3-sided bezel-less design, making it ideal for work and entertainment.

Specifications

Screen Size
27 inches (68.96 cm)
Resolution
1920x1080 FHD
Refresh Rate
75Hz
Brightness
300 nits
Ports
2 x HDMI, Audio line-out

Reasons to buy

IPS panel with 99% sRGB for accurate colours

Low blue light and flicker-free tech for eye comfort

Reasons to avoid

No height adjustment feature

Limited to 1080p resolution

Dell S2721HNM 27/68.96 cm FHD IPS Monitor|Titan Grey|75Hz|99% sRGB|4 ms|Brightness 300 cd/m2| Low Blue Light Tech|3-Sided bezelless|HDMI x2| Tilt Adjustment|Contrast Ratio 1000:1|Dell Display Manager

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the monitor a good product with a clear display and good value. It's useful for office tasks, but speaker quality and colour accuracy disappoint some.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for office work like Excel and PowerPoint, offering a clear display and affordability. However, sound quality and colour accuracy may not suit everyone.

The Zebronics AC32FHD is a 32-inch curved LED monitor with a 1920x1080 FHD resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio, offering a smooth 75Hz refresh rate. It features HDMI and VGA ports for versatile connectivity, built-in speakers for an immersive experience, and a wall-mountable design. With 250 nits brightness and a dynamic contrast ratio of 500000:1, it ensures vibrant visuals and deep blacks.

Specifications

Screen Size
32 inches (81.28 cm)
Resolution
1920x1080 FHD
Refresh Rate
75Hz
Brightness
250 nits
Ports
HDMI & VGA

Reasons to buy

Curved screen for immersive viewing

Built-in speakers for added convenience

Reasons to avoid

No height adjustment feature

Limited to 1080p resolution

ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Monitor, 32 inch (81.28cm), 250 nits, 75hz, 1800R Curved wide screen, FHD, 1080p, Wall Mountable, VGA, HDMI, Ultra Slim Bezel, Metal stand, Built-in Speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the monitor's screen size. However, some report issues with sound quality, screen noise on YouTube, and dissatisfaction with colour accuracy. Opinions on value, picture, build, and functionality vary.

Why choose this product?

This monitor offers a large screen and Full HD resolution, making it ideal for work and entertainment. However, colour accuracy and sound may not meet all expectations.

The MSI PRO MP223 is a 21.45-inch FHD office monitor with a VA panel, offering a 100Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. It features 99% sRGB colour accuracy, 300 nits brightness, and TÜV Rheinland-certified eye comfort with low blue light and anti-flicker technology. With HDMI and VGA connectivity, VESA mount support, and a tilt-adjustable stand, it’s a compact and efficient choice for office use.

Specifications

Screen Size
21.45 inches
Resolution
1920x1080 FHD
Refresh Rate
100Hz
Brightness
300 nits
Ports
HDMI 1.4b, VGA (D-Sub)

Reasons to buy

100Hz refresh rate for smooth performance

TÜV Rheinland-certified eye comfort features

Reasons to avoid

No height adjustment feature

Built-in speakers not included

MSI PRO MP223 21.45 Inch Full HD Office LCD Monitor - 1920 X 1080, 100 Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, VESA Mountable, Display Kit Support, Tilt-Adjustable - HDMI 1.4b, D-Sub (VGA)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sharp picture quality, colour accuracy, and refresh rate. It’s valued for office use, but opinions on functionality and build quality vary.

Why choose this product?

A great value monitor with a sleek design, thin bezels, and good performance for office work. However, some may find functionality and build quality lacking.

The Samsung 24-inch FHD monitor features an IPS display with a 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync for smooth visuals. It offers a bezel-less design, 250 nits brightness, and a 1000:1 contrast ratio. Eye Saver Mode and flicker-free technology reduce strain during long hours. With HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity, tilt adjustment, and wall mount compatibility, it’s a sleek and versatile choice for both work and entertainment.

Specifications

Screen Size
24 inches (60.46 cm)
Resolution
1920x1080 FHD
Refresh Rate
100Hz
Brightness
250 nits
Ports
HDMI, DisplayPort

Reasons to buy

100Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync

Eye Saver Mode and flicker-free technology

Reasons to avoid

No height adjustment feature

No built-in speakers

Samsung 24-inch (60.46cm) FHD, IPS Display, 100 Hz, 1920 x 1080 Flat Monitor, Bezel Less Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Display Port (LS24C330GAWXXL, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the display quality, build, and refresh rate. However, some report missing screws, and opinions on overall functionality are mixed.

Why choose this product?

A well-built monitor with good display quality and refresh rate at a fair price. However, some buyers have faced minor packaging issues.

The Lenovo L22e-40 is a 21.5-inch FHD ultra-slim monitor featuring a VA panel with 75Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. It supports AMD FreeSync for smoother visuals and includes TÜV-certified low blue light technology for eye comfort. With 250 nits brightness, anti-glare coating, and Lenovo Smart Artery software for display optimisation, it’s a great choice for both work and entertainment. Connectivity includes HDMI and VGA ports.

Specifications

Screen Size
21.5 inches (54.48 cm)
Resolution
1920x1080 FHD
Refresh Rate
75Hz
Brightness
250 nits
Ports
HDMI 1.4, VGA

Reasons to buy

AMD FreeSync for smoother performance

Smart Artery software for custom display settings

Reasons to avoid

No height adjustment feature

No built-in speakers

Lenovo L-Series 54.48 cm (21.4inch) | FHD Ultraslim Monitor |16.7Mn Colors, 75Hz, 4ms, AMD FreeSync, HDMI,TUV Eye Comfort & Low Blue Light, Smart Display Customization Artery, Grey, L22e-40

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the build quality, design, and value. It’s great for daily use with good viewing angles, but opinions on picture quality vary.

Why choose this product?

A well-designed monitor with solid build quality, eye protection, and good functionality for everyday tasks. However, picture quality may not meet all expectations.

The Acer EK240Y G0 is a 23.8-inch FHD IPS monitor with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB response time for smooth visuals. It features a zero-frame design, 250 nits brightness, and sRGB 99% colour accuracy. With Adaptive Sync for tear-free gaming and Acer Vision Care for eye comfort, it’s ideal for work and casual gaming. Connectivity includes HDMI and VGA, with wall mount support.

Specifications

Screen Size
23.8 inches
Resolution
1920x1080 FHD
Refresh Rate
120Hz
Brightness
250 nits
Ports
HDMI, VGA

Reasons to buy

120Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time

Eye care features with blue light reduction

Reasons to avoid

No height adjustment feature

No built-in speakers

Acer EK240Y G0 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD 1920x1080 Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1 MS VRB, 120Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I Zero Frame I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Adaptive Sync I Eye Care Features (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the vibrant display, smooth performance, and colour accuracy. It offers good value, but some report issues with brightness and panel quality.

Why choose this product?

A stylish monitor with a vibrant display and smooth performance at a great price. However, brightness and panel quality may not be perfect for everyone.

The BenQ GW2790Q is a 27-inch 2K QHD IPS monitor with a 100Hz refresh rate and 99% sRGB for vibrant colours. It features ultra-slim bezels, multiple eye-care technologies, and smart brightness adjustment. With HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity, built-in speakers, and VESA wall mount support, it’s a versatile choice for work and entertainment. Special modes enhance coding, reading, and overall viewing comfort.

Specifications

Screen Size
27 inches
Resolution
2560x1440 2K QHD
Refresh Rate
100Hz
Brightness
Auto-adjusted with B.I. Tech
Ports
Dual HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2

Reasons to buy

2K resolution with 99% sRGB for accurate colours

Advanced eye-care features with adaptive brightness

Reasons to avoid

No height adjustment feature

HDR support not mentioned

BenQ GW2790Q 27 2560x1440p 2K QHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|1500:1 CR|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and build quality. It’s reliable for work and casual use, but opinions on screen bleeding vary.

Why choose this product?

A dependable monitor with excellent colour accuracy and sharp display at a good price. However, some buyers have concerns about screen bleeding.

The Acer RS242Y W is a 23.8-inch smart FHD IPS monitor with built-in WebOS, offering seamless wireless mirroring via AirPlay and Miracast. It supports HDR10, 99% sRGB for vibrant colours, and features integrated stereo speakers. With IoT capabilities, it connects to smart home devices, functions as an all-in-one workstation, and supports streaming services. Connectivity includes three HDMI ports, RJ45, USB, and Bluetooth.

Specifications

Screen Size
23.8 inches
Resolution
1920x1080 FHD
Refresh Rate
Not specified
Brightness
Not specified
Ports
3 x HDMI, RJ45, USB 2.0

Reasons to buy

Smart monitor with built-in WebOS and streaming apps

Wireless mirroring, IoT integration, and voice control

Reasons to avoid

No high refresh rate for gaming

Limited productivity-focused features like height adjustment

Acer RS242Y W 23.8 Inch Smart Full HD IPS Backit LED Monitor with WebOS I iOT Device I Airplay, Miracast, Wireless Mirroring, Bluetooth Support I HDR10 I Ergo Stand I Remote Control I Stereo Speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the vibrant display, picture quality, and versatility as a monitor and TV. They also appreciate the sturdy build, stable stand, and clear speakers.

Why choose this product?

A multifunctional monitor with good picture quality, wireless connectivity, and clear speakers. Its sturdy build and stable stand add to its reliability.

The LG 32MR50C is a 32-inch Full HD curved monitor with a 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync for smoother visuals. It features a VA panel with a 5ms response time, Reader Mode for eye comfort, and Flicker Safe technology. With a virtually borderless design and multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, VGA, and headphone out, it is ideal for work and entertainment.

Specifications

Screen Size
32 inches
Resolution
1920x1080 FHD
Refresh Rate
100Hz
Response Time
5ms
Ports
2 x HDMI, VGA, Headphone Out

Reasons to buy

100Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync

Curved display for immersive viewing

Reasons to avoid

No height adjustment feature

No built-in speakers

LG 32MR50C (32 Inch) Full HD Curved Monitor (1920 x 1080) with 100Hz, 5ms, VA Panel, AMD FreeSync™, HDMI X 2, VGA, Headphone Out, Tilt, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, 3-Side Virtually Borderless - Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the monitor’s curved screen, sharp display, and value for money. Many praise its picture quality, but some report display issues after minimal use.

Why choose this product?

A budget-friendly curved monitor with stunning 1080p visuals and good contrast. Ideal for office and casual use, though some users faced durability concerns.

The LG 27MS550 is a 27-inch Full HD IPS monitor with a 100Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time for smooth visuals. It features built-in speakers, Dynamic Action Sync for responsive gaming, and Flicker Safe technology for eye comfort. With an ergonomic stand offering height and tilt adjustment, a virtually borderless design, and dual HDMI ports, it's a versatile choice for work and entertainment.

Specifications

Screen Size
27 inches
Resolution
1920x1080 FHD
Refresh Rate
100Hz
Response Time
5ms (GTG)
Ports
2 x HDMI

Reasons to buy

Height and tilt adjustable stand

Built-in speakers for added convenience

Reasons to avoid

No USB ports for extra connectivity

No HDR support

LG 27MS550 (27 Inch) IPS Full HD (1920 x 1080) Monitor, 5ms, 100Hz, HDMI X 2, Built-in Speaker, Tilt & Height Adjustable Stand, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the monitor’s performance, picture quality, and ergonomic tilt adjustment. It’s great for reading, documents, and casual gaming, with a sleek, modern design.

Why choose this product?

A stylish monitor with slim bezels, height adjustability, and decent sound quality. Ideal for work and casual gaming, offering good value for money.

Factors to consider when choosing a business monitor

  • Screen size and resolution determine clarity and workspace efficiency
  • Panel type affects colour accuracy, viewing angles, and response time
  • Refresh rate and response time impact smoothness, especially for fast-moving visuals
  • Ergonomic adjustments like height, tilt, and swivel enhance comfort and productivity
  • Eye-care features such as low blue light and flicker-free technology reduce strain
  • Connectivity options like HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C ensure compatibility with multiple devices
  • Built-in speakers and webcam may be useful for virtual meetings
  • VESA mount compatibility allows flexible mounting options
  • Power efficiency and eco-friendly certifications help reduce energy costs
  • Warranty and after-sales support ensure long-term reliability

How does the monitor perform in terms of long-term durability?

The monitor's build quality and durability vary by model. While many users report reliable performance, some experience issues like screen flickering or dead pixels over time. Before purchasing, check warranty coverage and user reviews to assess long-term reliability.

Is the monitor suitable for professional colour-sensitive work?

Not all monitors offer precise colour accuracy for professional tasks like graphic design. IPS panels with high sRGB or AdobeRGB coverage provide better results. Checking colour calibration features and user feedback ensures suitability for photo editing, video production, or design work.

Top 3 features of best business monitor

Business monitor

Screen size

Refresh rate

features

Zebronics AC32FHD32" FHD (1920x1080)75Hz, 5msCurved, Built-in Speakers, Wall Mountable
Dell S2721HNM27" FHD (1920x1080)75Hz, 4ms99% sRGB, Low Blue Light, 3-Sided Borderless
MSI PRO MP22321.45" FHD (1920x1080)100Hz, 4msEye Comfort Tech, VESA Mountable, HDMI/VGA
Samsung LS24C330GAWXXL24" FHD (1920x1080)100Hz, 4msAMD FreeSync, Flicker-Free, HDMI/DP
Lenovo L22e-4021.5" FHD (1920x1080)75Hz, 4msSmart Display Software, AMD FreeSync, HDMI/VGA
Acer EK240Y G023.8" FHD (1920x1080)120Hz, 1ms VRBZero Frame Design, Adaptive Sync, Eye Care
BenQ GW2790Q27" 2K QHD (2560x1440)100Hz, 5ms99% sRGB, Brightness Intelligence, Eye Care
Acer RS242Y W23.8" FHD (1920x1080)Not SpecifiedWebOS Smart Monitor, AirPlay, IoT Integration
LG 32MR50C32" FHD (1920x1080)100Hz, 5msCurved Display, Reader Mode, AMD FreeSync
LG 27MS55027" FHD (1920x1080)100Hz, 5msHeight Adjustable, Built-in Speakers, Flicker Safe

FAQs on Business monitor

  • Is this monitor suitable for gaming?

    Yes, it supports casual gaming with a good refresh rate and vibrant display.

  • Does the monitor have built-in speakers?

    Yes, it includes built-in speakers with decent sound quality.

  • Can the monitor be adjusted for height and tilt?

    Yes, it features tilt and height adjustment for ergonomic comfort.

  • Is this monitor good for reading and office work?

    Yes, it provides clear text, a comfortable viewing experience, and eye-care features.

  • What connectivity options are available?

    It comes with HDMI and other standard ports for easy device connection.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

