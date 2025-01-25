Best 21-inch monitors: Explore 7 outstanding options for stunning visuals and productivity

When it comes to choosing a monitor for your home or office, the size and features can make all the difference. In this article, we've compiled a list of the top 7 21-inch monitors available on the market. Whether you're a gamer, a graphic designer, or just looking for a reliable monitor for everyday use, we've got you covered. From Acer to MSI to AOC, we'll take a close look at each monitor's features, pros and cons, and value for money to help you make an informed decision. Read on to find the perfect monitor for your needs. 21 inch monitor

Acer 21.5 Inch Full HD Monitor

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer 21.5 Inch Full HD Monitor is a sleek and stylish monitor with bezel-less design and built-in speakers. It offers Flickerless technology, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience for long hours. With a Full HD display and a wide viewing angle, this monitor is perfect for both work and entertainment.

Specifications Resolution 1920x1080 Display Type LED Backlit Refresh Rate 60Hz Response Time 5ms Reasons to buy Bezel-less design Flickerless technology Built-in speakers Reasons to avoid Limited connectivity options Click Here to Buy amazon basics 21.5 Full HD, Slim LCD Monitor with LED Back Light Technology, Stylish Bezel-Less Design, Wide Angle, in-Built Speakers, Flickerless

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer 21.5 Inch Full HD Backlit Monitor is a high-quality monitor with a slim profile and a stylish stand. It features a Full HD display, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 5ms response time, making it suitable for both work and play. With Acer ComfyView technology, this monitor reduces glare for comfortable viewing.

Specifications Resolution 1920x1080 Display Type LED Backlit Refresh Rate 60Hz Response Time 5ms Reasons to buy Slim profile Stylish stand ComfyView technology Reasons to avoid Limited adjustment options Click Here to Buy Acer EK220Q Ebi 21.5 Inch IPS Full HD (1920x1080) Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I 99% SRGB I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I AMD Free Sync I Eye Care Features (Black)

Also read:Best monitor brands for you in 2025: Top offerings to choose from brands like LG, Dell, Lenovo and more

Acer 21.5 Inch Full HD Monitor with 75Hz Refresh Rate

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer 21.5 Inch Full HD Monitor with 75Hz Refresh Rate is a high-performance monitor with a fast refresh rate for smooth visuals. It features AMD Radeon FreeSync technology, ensuring tear-free gaming and entertainment. With a slim design and wide viewing angle, this monitor is ideal for multitasking.

Specifications Resolution 1920x1080 Display Type LED Backlit Refresh Rate 75Hz Response Time 5ms Reasons to buy 75Hz refresh rate AMD Radeon FreeSync technology Slim design Reasons to avoid Limited connectivity options Click Here to Buy Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The MSI 21.5 Inch Office Monitor is a professional-grade monitor designed for office use. It features a Full HD display, anti-glare technology, and a wide viewing angle for comfortable viewing. With a slim and sleek design, this monitor is perfect for any modern workspace.

Specifications Resolution 1920x1080 Display Type LED Backlit Refresh Rate 60Hz Response Time 5ms Reasons to buy Professional-grade display Anti-glare technology Slim design Reasons to avoid Limited gaming features Click Here to Buy MSI PRO MP223 21.45 Inch Full HD Office LCD Monitor - 1920 X 1080, 100 Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, VESA Mountable, Display Kit Support, Tilt-Adjustable - HDMI 1.4b, D-Sub (VGA)

MSI PRO 21.5 Inch Office Monitor

Loading Suggestions...

The MSI PRO 21.5 Inch Office Monitor is a reliable and efficient monitor for professional use. It features a Full HD display, flicker-free technology, and a wide viewing angle for comfortable and productive work. With a sleek and minimalist design, this monitor is a great addition to any office setting.

Specifications Resolution 1920x1080 Display Type LED Backlit Refresh Rate 60Hz Response Time 5ms Reasons to buy Flicker-free technology Wide viewing angle Minimalist design Reasons to avoid Limited gaming features Click Here to Buy MSI PRO MP225 21.5 Inch Full HD Office Monitor - 1920 x 1080 IPS Panel, 100 Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Tilt-Adjustable - HDMI, D-Sub (VGA)

Loading Suggestions...

The AOC 21.5 Inch Monitor with Flicker-Free Technology is a reliable and affordable monitor with a fast response time and wide viewing angles. It features a slim and frameless design, making it ideal for multi-monitor setups. With AOC's low blue mode, this monitor reduces eye strain for extended use.

Specifications Resolution 1920x1080 Display Type LED Backlit Refresh Rate 60Hz Response Time 4ms Reasons to buy Flicker-free technology Frameless design Low blue mode Reasons to avoid Limited adjustability options Click Here to Buy AOC 22B30HM2 21.5 FHD Monitor | 1920 x 1080 VA Panel | 100Hz Refresh Rate | Free Sync | VESA Mount | Flicker-Free l 1ms (MPRT) Response Time

Also read:Best monitors under ₹5000: Top 10 picks for budget-friendly displays with reliable performance and essential features

AOC 21.5 Inch Monitor with Response Time

Loading Suggestions...

The AOC 21.5 Inch Monitor with Response Time is a versatile and budget-friendly monitor for everyday use. It features a fast response time, a frameless design, and AOC's flicker-free technology for comfortable viewing. With a slim profile and VESA compatibility, this monitor is easy to set up and use.

Specifications Resolution 1920x1080 Display Type LED Backlit Refresh Rate 60Hz Response Time 5ms Reasons to buy Fast response time Frameless design VESA compatibility Reasons to avoid Limited connectivity options Click Here to Buy AOC 22B2HM2 21.5 FHD Monitor | 1920 x 1080 VA Panel | 100Hz Refresh Rate |1ms (MPRT) Response Time | VESA Mount | Flicker-Free | Adaptive Sync | Low Blue Light Mode | 3-Sided Frameless Design

Also read:Best touch screen monitors for gaming and work: Top 6 options for smooth and intuitive interaction

Top 3 features of best 21 inch monitors:

Best 21 inch Monitors Resolution Display Type Refresh Rate Response Time Acer 21.5 Inch Full HD Monitor 1920x1080 LED Backlit 60Hz 5ms Acer 21.5 Inch Full HD Backlit Monitor 1920x1080 LED Backlit 60Hz 5ms Acer 21.5 Inch Full HD Monitor with 75Hz Refresh Rate 1920x1080 LED Backlit 75Hz 5ms MSI 21.5 Inch Office Monitor 1920x1080 LED Backlit 60Hz 5ms MSI PRO 21.5 Inch Office Monitor 1920x1080 LED Backlit 60Hz 5ms AOC 21.5 Inch Monitor with Flicker-Free Technology 1920x1080 LED Backlit 60Hz 4ms AOC 21.5 Inch Monitor with Response Time 1920x1080 LED Backlit 60Hz 5ms

FAQs on 21 inch monitor What is the average price range for a 21-inch monitor? The average price range for a 21-inch monitor is between Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 15,000, depending on the brand and the features offered.

Do these monitors come with a warranty? Yes, most of these monitors come with a standard warranty of 1-3 years, depending on the manufacturer.

Can these monitors be used for gaming? Yes, these monitors are suitable for gaming with their fast response times and high refresh rates.

Are these monitors compatible with VESA mounts? Yes, most of these monitors are VESA-compatible, allowing for easy mounting on a monitor arm or stand.

Similar stories for you

Best HP monitors you can buy today: Top 6 high-definition, ultra-wide and stylish options

Best Lenovo monitors for ultimate viewing experience; Our top picks

Best computer monitors for 2024: Top 9 LED, gaming and 4K monitors for productivity and clarity

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.