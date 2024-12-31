When choosing the ideal monitor for your home, it's important to get the best value for your money. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the 10 best monitors under ₹5000, perfect for budget-conscious buyers. Whether you need a compact monitor for your home office or a high-definition screen for entertainment, these options offer great performance at affordable prices. Our list covers a variety of needs, ensuring you find the perfect monitor that suits your preferences and budget. Keep reading to discover the best budget-friendly options available! Best monitors under ₹ 5000: Affordable options with reliable performance and essential features for every need.

The Zebronics Ea122 Monitor is a high-performance monitor with a resolution of 1680x1050. It features a 2000000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, providing stunning picture quality. With a sleek design and versatile connectivity options, this monitor is perfect for home use.

Specifications of Zebronics Ea122 Monitor

Resolution: 1680x1050

Contrast Ratio: 2000000:1

Connectivity: HDMI, VGA

Display Size: 21.5 inches

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High resolution Slightly higher price point Versatile connectivity options

The Zebronics ZEB-V19HD LED Monitor is a sleek and stylish monitor with a slim profile. It features a 18.5-inch display with a 1366x768 resolution, perfect for compact spaces. With a refresh rate of 60Hz and a response time of 5ms, this monitor is ideal for home use.

Specifications of Zebronics ZEB-V19HD LED Monitor

Resolution: 1366x768

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Response Time: 5ms

Display Size: 18.5 inches

Mountable: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and stylish design Lower resolution compared to other models Fast response time

FRONTECH LED Monitor

The FRONTECH LED Monitor features a high-resolution display with a resolution of 1920x1080. It comes with multiple interface options, including HDMI and VGA, for versatile connectivity. With a 60Hz refresh rate and a response time of 5ms, this monitor delivers smooth and crisp visuals.

Specifications of FRONTECH LED Monitor

Resolution: 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Response Time: 5ms

Interface: HDMI, VGA

Display Size: 21.5 inches

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution display Slightly higher price point Versatile connectivity options

FRONTECH Monitor MON-0054

The FRONTECH Monitor MON-0054 is a budget-friendly monitor with a high refresh rate of 75Hz. It features a 1366x768 resolution and is mountable, making it ideal for compact spaces. With a 5ms response time, this monitor delivers smooth and lag-free performance.

Specifications of FRONTECH Monitor MON-0054

Resolution: 1366x768

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

Response Time: 5ms

Mountable: Yes

Display Size: 18.5 inches

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High refresh rate Lower resolution compared to other models Mountable design

FRONTECH Monitor

The FRONTECH Monitor is a high-performance monitor with a resolution of 1440x900. It features a 60Hz refresh rate and a 5ms response time, delivering smooth and crisp visuals. With a sleek design and a warranty for peace of mind, this monitor is perfect for home use.

Specifications of FRONTECH Monitor

Resolution: 1440x900

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Response Time: 5ms

Display Size: 19 inches

Warranty: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High resolution Slightly higher price point Warranty included

FRONTECH Monitor MON-0061

The FRONTECH Monitor MON-0061 features a high refresh rate of 75Hz and a 1366x768 resolution. It is mountable, making it ideal for compact spaces. With a 5ms response time and a sleek design, this monitor delivers a seamless viewing experience.

Specifications of FRONTECH Monitor MON-0061

Resolution: 1366x768

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

Response Time: 5ms

Mountable: Yes

Display Size: 18.5 inches

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High refresh rate Lower resolution compared to other models Mountable design

The Monitor Display features a 1600x900 resolution, delivering sharp and vibrant visuals. It comes with multiple interface options, including HDMI and VGA, for versatile connectivity. With a 60Hz refresh rate and a 5ms response time, this monitor is perfect for home use.

Specifications of Monitor Display

Resolution: 1600x900

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Response Time: 5ms

Interface: HDMI, VGA

Display Size: 18.5 inches

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution display Slightly higher price point Versatile connectivity options

GEONIX Monitor

The GEONIX Monitor features a high-resolution display with a resolution of 1920x1080. It comes with advanced display technology for sharp and clear visuals. With a sleek design and a warranty for peace of mind, this monitor is perfect for home use.

Specifications of GEONIX Monitor

Resolution: 1920x1080

Display Technology: Advanced

Warranty: Yes

Display Size: 21.5 inches

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution display Slightly higher price point Advanced display technology

Acer Monitor

The Acer Monitor features a high-resolution display with a resolution of 1366x768. It comes with advanced display technology for sharp and clear visuals. With a sleek design and a warranty for peace of mind, this monitor is perfect for home use.

Specifications of Acer Monitor

Resolution: 1366x768

Backlight: LED

Brightness: 250 cd/m2

Display Size: 18.5 inches

Features: HD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution display Lower resolution compared to other models Sleek design

Top 3 features of best monitor under ₹ 5000:

Best Monitor Under ₹ 5000 Resolution Refresh Rate Display Size Zebronics Ea122 Monitor 1680x1050 60Hz 21.5 inches Zebronics ZEB-V19HD LED Monitor 1366x768 60Hz 18.5 inches FRONTECH LED Monitor 1920x1080 60Hz 21.5 inches FRONTECH Monitor MON-0054 1366x768 75Hz 18.5 inches FRONTECH Monitor 1440x900 60Hz 19 inches FRONTECH Monitor MON-0061 1366x768 75Hz 18.5 inches Monitor Display 1600x900 60Hz 18.5 inches GEONIX Monitor 1920x1080 60Hz 21.5 inches GEONIX Monitor 1920x1080 60Hz 21.5 inches Acer Monitor 1366x768 60Hz 18.5 inches

Best value for money monitor under ₹ 5000:

The FRONTECH Monitor MON-0054 offers the best value for money with its high refresh rate, mountable design, and budget-friendly price point. It's the perfect choice for those looking for a compact and versatile monitor for home use.

Best overall monitor under ₹ 5000:

The Zebronics Ea122 Monitor stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a high resolution, versatile connectivity options, and a sleek design. It's the perfect choice for those looking for a top-performing monitor under 5000.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the perfect monitor under ₹ 5000:

Screen Size: Consider the screen size based on available space and usage. Smaller monitors (18-22 inches) are ideal for compact spaces, while larger ones offer a more immersive experience.

Resolution: Look for at least HD (1366x768) resolution for clear visuals. Full HD (1920x1080) offers better detail and is a great option within the budget.

Connectivity: Ensure the monitor has the necessary ports like HDMI or VGA for easy connectivity with your devices.

Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate (60Hz or more) ensures smoother visuals, particularly for gaming or video streaming.

Build Quality: Choose a durable monitor with a solid build, ensuring longevity and stability for everyday use.

FAQs on monitor under 5000 What is the price range of these monitors? The price range of these monitors is between 3000 to 5000 rupees, making them budget-friendly options for home use.

Do these monitors come with a warranty? Yes, most of these monitors come with a warranty for peace of mind, ensuring that you get the best value for your money.

Can these monitors be mounted on the wall? Yes, some of these monitors are mountable, offering versatile placement options for compact spaces.

What is the display size of these monitors? The display sizes of these monitors range from 18.5 inches to 21.5 inches, catering to different space requirements.

