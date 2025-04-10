Best touchscreen monitors in India in April 2025 for a faster and more intuitive user experience

Touchscreen monitors are changing the way we work by making everyday tasks faster, simpler, and more interactive. With just a tap or swipe, users can move between documents, draw, zoom, or even manage presentations with ease. Make your setups look sleek and high-tech with the best touchscreen monitors in India April 2025

This hands-on approach is especially useful in today’s fast-paced digital setups, where quick responses and easy navigation matter. From creative professionals and designers to business users and multitaskers, touchscreen monitors offer a direct way to get things done without always needing a mouse or keyboard.

For those looking to buy one, we’ve picked the best touchscreen monitors in India in April 2025, which come with improved responsiveness, vivid displays, and flexible usage for work, learning, or casual browsing.

The ViewSonic TD1655 is one of the best touchscreen monitors in India in April 2025 designed for work on the move. It features a 16-inch Full HD IPS display with vivid colours and wide viewing angles. The 10-point capacitive touch panel ensures smooth tapping, swiping, and zooming, while the dual USB-C ports offer one-cable connectivity for power, video, and touch. Built-in speakers deliver decent sound for quick calls and media use.

Specifications Display 16-inch FHD (1920x1080), IPS Panel Touch 10-point capacitive touch with magnetic stylus support Ports Dual USB-C, HDMI Sound Dual built-in speakers Design Lightweight metallic body (940g) with foldable stand and anti-slip cover Reasons to buy Easy to carry, perfect for mobile setups High-precision touch with stylus support Reasons to avoid Speaker sound is decent but not immersive Brightness may be low in direct sunlight Click Here to Buy ViewSonic TD1655 16”(40.6cm) FHD IPS Touch Portable Monitor with USB-C 60W Charge Back, 940g, Metallic Design, Foldable Stand, Slip Cover, Eyecare Screen (PC, Laptop, Mobile), Speaker, 2X USB-C, HDMI

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the monitor useful and portable, though some report issues with sound, stylus, touch, value, build, and resolution.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers practical portability, strong build, and touch-friendly design for everyday tasks.

The Dell P2418HT is a versatile 24-inch touchscreen monitor built for both productivity and comfort. It features a Full HD IPS display with accurate colour reproduction and a 72% colour gamut, delivering clear visuals and wide viewing angles. The responsive touch panel supports fluid gestures and is ideal for collaborative work or interactive tasks. Its robust design and adjustable stand offer reliable performance in both professional and creative spaces.

Specifications Display 24-inch FHD (1920x1080) with 60 Hz refresh rate Touch Touchscreen with anti-glare coating Ports Built-in USB hub Colour Range 16.7 million colours, 72% (CIE 1931) Brightness 250 cd/m² Reasons to buy Sharp, colour-accurate display suitable for design and content work Built-in USB hub adds convenience for device connectivity Reasons to avoid Heavier than portable models, less suited for travel Click Here to Buy Dell 24 (60.96 cm) FHD Touch-Screen Monitor 1920 x 1080 at 60 Hz| IPS Panel|Built-in Devices USB Hub|Brightness: 250 cd/m²|16.7 Million Colors|Color Gamut 72% (CIE 1931), 84% (CIE 1976)|P2418HT-Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the brightness, colour, and stand. Slight wobble when touched, but overall they say that it is stable and a good value purchase.

Why choose this product?

This is one of the best touchscreen monitors of 2025 because it offers precision touch, wide colour support, and strong build for demanding daily tasks.

The ViewSonic TD2455 stands out among the best touchscreen monitors in India in April 2025. Designed for collaborative tasks, it features a Full HD IPS display with 10-point in-cell projected capacitive touch for fluid responsiveness. It supports USB Type-C for one-cable convenience, advanced DisplayPort MST for multi-screen setups, and comes with a magnetic stylus for detailed touch inputs. Its dual-hinge ergonomic design ensures durability and easy angle adjustments for long work hours.

Specifications Display 24-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS panel Touch Support 10-point in-cell PCAP touch with magnetic stylus Ports USB Type-C, HDMI, DP, USB 3.1 A/B/C Brightness Standard level with clear visibility Design Bezel-less screen with dual-hinge ergonomic stand Reasons to buy Versatile input support and stylus for precise touch control Daisy-chaining support for multitasking with multiple screens Reasons to avoid May need external audio support Slightly pricey compared to similar-sized models Click Here to Buy ViewSonic 60.96 Cm 24 FHD IPS Touch Monitor onecable Solution USB Type-C,10-Point in-Cell Projected Capacitive Touch, Advanced Ergonomics,Magnetic Stylus Pen, Adv DP,USB 3.1Type-A,B,C,HDMI-TD2455

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the crisp display, smartphone-like glass, easy menus, seamless Linux touch support, and clean cable management for public setups.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it brings a smooth touch, sturdy build, and seamless connectivity for productive workspaces.

This Acer UT222Q monitor is a reliable pick among the best touchscreen monitors in India in April 2025. It comes with a 21.5-inch Full HD IPS display, 10-point multi-touch, and AMD FreeSync for smoother visuals. The ZeroFrame design offers an immersive view, while a 7H hardness anti-glare screen ensures durability and resistance to scratches. Ergonomic tilt adjustment (15°–70°) and built-in eye-care features make it suitable for long work hours.

Specifications Screen Size 21.5 Inches (54.61 cm) Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Refresh Rate 75Hz with AMD FreeSync Touch Technology 10-Point Multi-Touch Connectivity HDMI, VGA, DisplayPort, USB 2.0, Audio In Reasons to buy Toughened 7H anti-scratch display Wide 178° viewing angles with vivid colours Reasons to avoid No built-in speakers USB port limited to 2.0 version Click Here to Buy Acer UT222Q 21.5 Inch (54.61cm) Full HD IPS (1920 x 1080 Pixels) 10 Point Touch Monitor with AMD FreeSync Technology 75Hz Refresh Rate 4 MS Response| Display Port, HDMI Port, VGA & USB Port,Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the monitor’s accurate touch and colours. The touch feels smooth, and the display quality is visually impressive.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s sturdy, responsive, and easy on the eyes for long hours of touchscreen use.

The ViewSonic TD2423 is one of the most versatile 24-inch touchscreen monitors in India right now. Designed for both personal and professional use, it features a Full HD IR 10-point multi-touch screen that works with fingers, gloves, and a stylus (optional). The durable 7H hardness surface resists scratches, while dual built-in speakers and wide compatibility across Windows, macOS, Android, and Linux make it a well-rounded pick for diverse setups.

Specifications Screen Size 23.8 Inches (60.45 cm) Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Touch Technology Infrared 10-Point Touch Connectivity USB 2.0 (Type-A x2, Type-B), HDMI, VGA, DVI Speakers Dual integrated Reasons to buy Finger, glove, and stylus compatibility Built-in stereo speakers Reasons to avoid Stylus not included in the box Click Here to Buy ViewSonic (from USA) 60.45Cm (23.8) FHD Touch Monitor 1080, IR10-Point Touch, 7H Hardness, 75Hz, Dual Speakers, Finger|Glove|Stylus Compatible, USB 2.0 (Type A x 2; Type B), HDMI, DVI, VGA - TD2423

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

While a few buyers are satisfied with the product on Amazon, a few have reported poor compatibility and broken HDMI port.

Why choose this product?

This monitor is a great fit for users looking for multi-device and multi-OS compatibility with high precision touch.

The Cornea 65” UltraTouch 4K panel is a powerful all-in-one smart display tailored for education and business environments. With 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and Android OS, it offers fast performance and seamless interaction. Designed for classrooms and offices, it comes preloaded with K-12 digital educational content (free for 1 year), dual stylus pens, and supports HDMI, USB, and touch connectivity, making it one of the best touchscreen monitors of 2025.

Specifications Display Size 65 Inches Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) Aspect Ratio 16:10 Touch Technology UltraTouch with stylus support (2 pens included) Extras Integrated K-12 content (1 year), Free Pan-India Installation, 3-Year Warranty Reasons to buy Free 1-year K-12 educational content Massive 128GB storage and smooth performance Reasons to avoid Windows OS requires a separate CPU purchase Click Here to Buy Cornea 65 Inches 4K UHD Touch Screen LED TV UltraTouch Display Interactive Flat Panel Monitor 3840x2160 Pixels Latest Android Version Ideal for Office,Institute With K12-Educational Content|8GB 128GB|

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it great value for money with clear visuals, robust build, responsive touch, and ideal for workshops and presentations.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for digital classrooms and collaborative offices, this display transforms learning and presentations with interactive tech, high-speed performance, and versatile connectivity, all at a great value under ₹1 lakh.

One of the best touchscreen monitors in India in April 2025, the Smart Pixel 65-inch display delivers crystal-clear 4K visuals with a glossy finish. It features a 48MP inbuilt HD camera, 8-array mic (10m range), and Android OS for smooth functionality. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, it supports multitasking and is ideal for conference rooms or classrooms. Dual stylus pens, rich audio clarity, and toughened 7H glass add to its practicality and durability.

Specifications Display Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) Camera & Mic 48MP HD camera, 8-array mic with 10m range RAM & Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory Screen Protection 4mm toughened glass with 7H hardness Connectivity HDMI, USB, touch USB, Android OS Reasons to buy Excellent video and sound input quality for meetings and online sessions Free pan-India installation with 3-year onsite warranty Reasons to avoid CPU/OPS for Windows sold separately Glossy screen may reflect light in bright rooms Click Here to Buy Smart Pixel 65 inch 4K UHD with 48 Mega Pixel Inbuilt HD Camera & 8 Array Mic Touch Display Interactive Flat Panel Monitor 3840x2160 Pixel Latest Android Version Ideal for Office, Institute|8GB 128GB|

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers feel it's a smart purchase at a good price. Smooth panel, quick installation, great support, and proudly made in India.

Why choose this product?

It’s a powerful, all-in-one interactive panel with clear visuals, responsive touch, and professional-level video conferencing tools.

A top contender in the list of best touchscreen monitors in India in April 2025, the Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen2 brings portability and clarity together. Its 14-inch 2.2K IPS panel offers vibrant colours, sharp detail, and ultra-wide angles. Designed for mobility, it weighs only 700g and supports a 10-point touch interface with 4096 pressure levels. The adjustable stand, USB-C ports, and TÜV Eyesafe certification make it ideal for on-the-go professionals and creatives.

Specifications Display Resolution 2240 x 1400 (2.2K IPS) Touch Support 10-point touch, 4096 pressure levels (stylus-supported) Brightness & Contrast 300 nits, 1500:1 contrast ratio Portability 700g weight, 4.6mm thickness Connectivity Dual USB Type-C with power pass-through Reasons to buy Lightweight and travel-friendly with wide-angle viewing High-resolution display with excellent color accuracy Reasons to avoid Active stylus not included Smaller screen may not suit multitasking-heavy users Click Here to Buy Lenovo ThinkVision M14T Gen2, 14 inch (35.56cm) IPS monitor, 2240x1400 resolution, 10-point touch enabled, 60Hz Refresh, 300 nits brightness, 2xUSB Type-C, 3-side NearEdgeless, Height-Adjustable,Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

No buyer reviews are available on Amazon as of now since it's a new product. However, the specifications seem convincing enough.

Why choose this product?

It’s a lightweight, vibrant, and touch-responsive display made for creative and mobile professionals who need precision and portability.

Looking for laptops that are compatible with these touchscreen monitors? Here are some options to consider

What size touchscreen monitor should I buy?

It depends on your purpose and available space. For basic tasks or POS systems, a 15 to 17-inch screen works well. For creative work, multitasking, or presentations, 22 inches or larger is ideal. Bigger screens provide more workspace but may need more desk space and higher resolution for clarity. If you're replacing a standard monitor, match the size you’re comfortable with. For touch interaction, a larger screen gives easier access and visibility. Think about ergonomics, viewing distance, and how many people might interact with it.

Are touchscreen monitors compatible with all PCs?

Most touchscreen monitors are plug-and-play with Windows PCs via HDMI/DisplayPort and USB for touch input. Windows supports touch very well. However, macOS doesn’t natively support touchscreens, so some features may not work unless you use third-party software. Check the monitor’s compatibility list. Also, make sure your PC has the right ports and enough processing power for smooth interaction. If you’re buying for Linux systems or custom setups, verify driver availability. Always confirm operating system support and required connections before purchase to avoid setup issues.

Can a touchscreen monitor replace a traditional monitor?

Yes, a touchscreen monitor can replace a regular one and offers added functionality like tapping, swiping, and scrolling. It’s especially useful for creative tasks, presentations, and interactive applications. However, if you mainly use a keyboard and mouse, or work long hours, constant touch use might strain your arms. Many users prefer combining touch with traditional input. Touchscreen monitors can function just like standard monitors when needed. If ergonomics and productivity matter, ensure the monitor can tilt or adjust to comfortable angles. For hybrid use, it’s a solid upgrade.

Factors to consider while buying the best touchscreen laptops in India in April 2025

Touchscreen type (capacitive vs resistive): Opt for capacitive touchscreens, they’re more responsive, support multi-touch gestures, and feel smoother. Resistive ones are rare now and less user-friendly. Display quality & size: Choose at least a Full HD (1920x1080) display. If you're into design, movies, or multitasking, go for a 2K or 4K resolution. Popular sizes range from 13.3" to 15.6"—portable yet large enough for productivity. Performance (Processor, RAM, SSD): Look for Intel Core i5/i7 (13th Gen) or AMD Ryzen 5/7 (7000 series) for smooth performance. Minimum 8GB RAM is ideal, but 16GB is better for multitasking. Ensure it has a 512GB SSD or more for faster boot and load times. Battery life: Touchscreen laptops often consume more battery. Go for models offering at least 8–10 hours of battery life. Check real-world usage reviews, not just claimed battery specs. 2-in-1 convertible design: Many touchscreen laptops now come with a 360-degree hinge or detachable keyboard. These convertibles are ideal for students, creatives, and professionals who value flexibility. Build quality & weight: Prefer laptops under 1.5 kg for portability. Ensure the hinge is durable if it's convertible. Look for metal builds or reinforced chassis for long-term durability. Stylus support: If you plan on drawing, taking notes, or designing, ensure the laptop supports stylus input and comes bundled with a pen or supports active styluses. OS compatibility & features: Windows 11 runs best with touch support. Also, look for features like Windows Ink, voice commands, fingerprint login, and AI-powered enhancements (becoming popular in 2025 laptops). Connectivity ports: Make sure it has multiple USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and headphone jack ports. Touch laptops can be sleek but sometimes compromise on ports, carry a dongle if needed.

Top 3 features of the best touchscreen monitors in India in April 2025

Best touchscreen monitors in India in April 2025 Display Resolution Connectivity Touch Technology ViewSonic TD1655 16” 1920 x 1080 (FHD) 2x USB-C, HDMI 10-point capacitive touch Dell 24" P2418HT 1920 x 1080 (FHD) USB Hub, HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA 10-point touch ViewSonic TD2455 24" 1920 x 1080 (FHD) USB Type-C, USB 3.1 A/B/C, HDMI, DP 10-point in-cell projected capacitive Acer UT222Q 21.5" 1920 x 1080 (FHD) HDMI, VGA, USB, DisplayPort 10-point touch ViewSonic TD2423 23.8" 1920 x 1080 (FHD) USB 2.0 (Type A x2, Type B), HDMI, VGA, DVI IR 10-point touch Cornea 65" UltraTouch 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) Android system, HDMI, USB IR-based multi-touch Smart Pixel 65" 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) Android system, USB, HDMI, Inbuilt Camera & Mic IR-based multi-touch Lenovo ThinkVision M14T Gen2 2240 x 1400 (2.2K) 2x USB Type-C 10-point capacitive touch (4096 pressure levels, stylus supported)

FAQs on touchscreen monitors Can I use a touchscreen monitor with any PC? Yes, most touchscreen monitors are compatible with Windows PCs. Just ensure your system has the right ports (HDMI/DisplayPort + USB) for display and touch input.

Do touchscreen monitors work with macOS? Touchscreen support on macOS is limited. Some basic functions might work, but Apple doesn’t natively support touch input like Windows does.

Are touchscreen monitors good for gaming? They can be used for casual or mobile-style games but are not ideal for fast-paced gaming due to limited refresh rates and touch response.

Is a stylus necessary for touchscreen monitors? Not always. You can use your fingers for most tasks. A stylus is useful for drawing, design work, or precision input.

Can I turn off the touch function when not needed? Yes, you can disable the touchscreen in your PC’s device settings if you prefer using it like a regular monitor.

