Best desktop monitor in 2025: Top 10 options for work, entertainment and creativity

Picture this: you are settling in at your desk, coffee in hand, ready to conquer your to do list or dive into the latest AAA title. Yet your screen falls flat with dull colours and sluggish refresh rates. Not on our watch. We have gathered the crème de la crème of desktop monitors for 2025, showcasing models from ASUS, MSI, ViewSonic, Dell and more. Elevate your workspace with the finest desktop monitors of 2025.

Whether you are crunching spreadsheets, editing photos or immersing yourself in virtual worlds, these displays promise crisp clarity, silky smooth motion and sleek design. Ready for the upgrade? Let’s dive in and find the perfect match.

The ASUS ProArt Display PA278QV is a 27-inch WQHD IPS monitor engineered for creative professionals demanding precise colour reproduction and flexible ergonomics. Factory-calibrated to achieve Delta E < 2 accuracy, it covers 100% sRGB and Rec. 709 colour spaces.

The anti-glare panel and Calman verification ensure true-to-life visuals, while DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI-D, Mini DP and USB 3.0 ports offer extensive connectivity. The ergonomic stand supports tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustments.

Specifications Display 27 inches Resolution 2560 × 1440 (WQHD) Panel IPS Colour gamut 100% sRGB / 100% Rec. 709 Connectivity DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI-D, Mini DP, USB 3.0 Reasons to buy Excellent colour accuracy Highly adjustable ergonomics Reasons to avoid Relatively expensive No HDR support Click Here to Buy ASUS Proart Display PA278QV WQHD, 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) 2560 X 1440 Pixels Monitor, 100% Srgb/Rec. 709, E < 2, IPS, Displayport Hdmi Dvi-D Mini Dp, Calman Verified, Eye Care, Anti-Glare (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the display’s colour accuracy and clarity, calling it great for photo editing. Some report poor sound and minor functionality issues.

Why choose this product?

Top-notch WQHD display and build quality—ideal for creatives. Excellent value for money, though external speakers may be needed.

The Dell P2722H is a 27-inch Full HD IPS monitor designed to enhance productivity and comfort. With a 1920 × 1080 resolution at 60 Hz, 400 cd/m² brightness and 99% sRGB colour gamut, it delivers clear visuals and accurate hues.

Flicker-free technology and Dell ComfortView Plus reduce eye strain. The ergonomic stand offers height, pivot, swivel and tilt adjustments, while HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort inputs ensure versatile connectivity.

Specifications Display 27 inches Resolution 1920 × 1080 (Full HD) Brightness 400 cd/m² Colour gamut 99% sRGB Response time: 1 ms Reasons to buy Robust ergonomic adjustments Effective eye-care technologies Reasons to avoid No built-in speakers Limited resolution for detailed work Click Here to Buy Dell 27 (68.58 cm) Monitor FHD 1920 x 1080 Pixels at 60 Hz, IPS Panel, Anti-Glare, HDMI, VGA, LED Displayport|P2722H-Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its edge-to-edge design, vivid colours, and excellent picture quality. Many consider it a great value buy.

Why choose this product?

Stylish design with stunning visuals and vibrant colours—ideal for both work and entertainment.

The MSI G2422C is a 23.6-inch curved gaming monitor featuring a 1500R VA panel, Full HD 1920 × 1080 resolution and up to 180 Hz refresh rate with 1 ms response time. Supporting Adaptive Sync, it ensures smooth visuals and reduced tearing.

The display covers 108% sRGB, employs Less Blue Light PRO and anti-flicker technologies to minimise eye fatigue. HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.2a and a tilt-adjustable stand complete its package.

Specifications Display 23.6 inches Refresh rate 180 Hz Response time 1 ms Panel VA Colour gamut 108% sRGB Reasons to buy Ultra-smooth high refresh rate Immersive curvature Reasons to avoid Narrower viewing angles than IPS No HDR capability Click Here to Buy MSI G2422C 23.6 Inch FHD Curved Gaming Monitor - 1500R 1920 x 1080 VA Panel, 180Hz / 1ms, Adaptive Sync - DP 1.2a, HDMI 2.0b CEC

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for vibrant colours, sharp resolution, and value. Some faced display issues and poor compatibility with UK plugs or faulty units.

Why choose this product?

Excellent for gaming, editing, and everyday use with smooth performance and crisp visuals. Great price-to-performance ratio if region compatibility is ensured.

The LG Ultragear 24GS65F is a 23.8-inch Full HD gaming monitor with an IPS panel, 1 ms (GtG) response time and a rapid 180 Hz refresh rate. HDR10 and 99% sRGB support bring vibrant visuals, while NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync ensure tear-free gameplay.

Its three-side virtually borderless design adds immersion, and the adjustable stand offers height, pivot and tilt adjustments. DisplayPort and HDMI ports deliver flexible connectivity.

Specifications Display 23.8 inches Resolution 1920 × 1080 (Full HD) Refresh rate: 180 Hz Panel IPS Features HDR10, NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Reasons to buy Fast response for gaming HDR support Reasons to avoid Smaller screen real estate No integrated speakers Click Here to Buy LG Ultragear 24GS65F 24 inch Full HD (1920 X 1080) IPS Panel Gaming Monitor, 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, DP & HDMI Port.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the colour quality, refresh rate, and sleek design. Some noted missing accessories and lack of HDR or deep blacks.

Why choose this product?

Great QHD curved display with smooth 144–160Hz refresh rate. Excellent for media and gaming, though not ideal for HDR or OLED-level blacks.

The ViewSonic VG2448 is a 24-inch Full HD IPS professional monitor designed for comfort and productivity. It features an edge-to-edge display with 104% sRGB coverage, dual integrated speakers and a fully adjustable ergonomic stand with height, tilt, swivel and pivot functions.

TÜV-certified anti-flicker and blue light reduction technologies protect the eyes. Connectivity options include DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA and a built-in USB hub for versatile device integration.

Specifications Display 24 inches Speakers Dual integrated Colour gamut 104% sRGB Stand Height, tilt, swivel, pivot Resolution 1920 × 1080 (Full HD) Reasons to buy Built-in speakers Versatile ergonomic stand Reasons to avoid No HDR Lacks USB-C port Click Here to Buy ViewSonic 60.96 Cm (24) Full HD IPS Professional Monitor with Dual Speakers, Hight Adjustable, Tilt,Pivort,Swivel, USB Hub, DP, HDMI, VGA, Srgb104%, vDisplay Manager & -VG2448

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Great picture quality, but some customers report the monitor not functioning properly or failing shortly after purchase.

Why choose this product?

Offers impressive visuals and display clarity, but ensure functionality upon delivery due to reported defects.

The MSI PRO MP243 is a 23.8-inch Full HD IPS office monitor focused on eye comfort and productivity. With a 75 Hz refresh rate, built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and less blue light technologies, it minimises eye strain during long working hours.

The glossy panel delivers crisp images at 1920 × 1080 resolution, and VESA mount compatibility allows flexible placement. HDMI and DisplayPort inputs ensure seamless connectivity.

Specifications Display 23.8 inches Refresh rate 75 Hz Panel IPS Eye care Anti-flicker & Less Blue Light (TÜV certified) Speakers Built-in Reasons to buy Eye-friendly features Integrated speakers Reasons to avoid Lower refresh rate Glossy finish may glare Click Here to Buy MSI PRO MP243 23.8 Inch Full HD Office Monitor - 1920 x 1080 IPS Panel, 75 Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Built-in Speakers, Accessory Slot, HDMI, DP

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Crisp, vibrant display and smooth performance, though audio quality is often criticised for being weak or lacking volume.

Why choose this product?

Excellent for visual tasks and multitasking; ideal if external speakers or headphones are used for sound.

The ASUS VZ27EHE is a 27-inch Full HD IPS monitor with a sleek ultra-slim profile measuring just 6.5 mm thin. Boasting up to 75 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms MPRT and Adaptive-Sync/FreeSync technology, it delivers smooth, tear-free visuals.

ASUS Eye Care Plus tech includes Flicker-Free, Low Blue Light, Colour Augmentation and a Rest Reminder to reduce eye fatigue. HDMI and VGA ports complete its robust connectivity, and it’s VESA-mountable for flexible installation.

Specifications Display 27 inches Thinness 6.5 mm profile Refresh rate 75 Hz Response time 1 Ms Panel 1PS Reasons to buy Stylish ultra-slim design Comprehensive eye-care suite Reasons to avoid Limited port selection Basic resolution Click Here to Buy ASUS 27” 1080P Monitor (VZ27EHE) - Full HD, IPS, 75Hz, 1ms, Adaptive-Sync/FreeSync, Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, Ultra-Slim, VESA Mountable, Frameless, HDMI, VGA

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the monitor's quality, slim design, and great value for gaming, editing, and general use. Positive feedback highlights excellent colour accuracy and HD quality.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for gaming, photo editing, and general work. Offers excellent picture quality, slim design, and improved refresh rates for enhanced performance.

The MSI PRO MP242C is a 23.6-inch curved business monitor with a 1500R VA panel, Full HD 1920 × 1080 resolution and a 75 Hz refresh rate. It features anti-flicker technology and a Less Blue Light Mode to protect vision and reduce eye strain.

A built-in speaker and anti-glare coating enhance usability, while VESA compatibility allows mounting. Display Kit software provides optimised settings, making it ideal for both work and entertainment.

Specifications Display 23.6 inches Curve 1500R Refresh rate 75 Hz Panel VA Eye care Anti-flicker & Less Blue Light Reasons to buy Immersive curved screen Enhanced eye protection Reasons to avoid Lower refresh rate No HDR support Click Here to Buy MSI PRO MP242C 23.6 Inch LCD Curved Business & Productivity Desktop Monitor - Full HD (1920 x 1080) VA Panel, 75 Hz Refresh Rate, Eye-Friendly Screen, Built-in Speakers, Anti-Glare Coating, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the monitor's picture quality, ease of use, and lightweight design. However, some report issues with screen quality and the lack of speakers.

Why choose this product?

Offers great value for money with good display quality and a sturdy build, ideal for everyday use and light gaming.

The LG 27GS50F-B UltraGear is a 27-inch Full HD gaming monitor with a blistering 180 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms MBR for ultra-smooth gameplay. AMD FreeSync and HDR10 support deliver fluid visuals and vibrant colours. Its three-side virtually borderless design maximises screen real estate.

While HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity ensure versatile compatibility. Enhanced gaming tools such as Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabiliser and on-screen crosshairs offer a competitive edge.

Specifications Display 27 inches Refresh rate 180 Hz Response time 1 ms MBR Features AMD FreeSync & HDR10 Design Three-side borderless Reasons to buy Exceptional gaming performance Gamer-centric features Reasons to avoid No integrated speakers Lacks USB hub Click Here to Buy LG 27GS50F-B 27-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) UltraGear Gaming monitor with 180Hz, 1ms MBR, HDR10, AMD FreeSync, HDMI, DisplayPort, 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the monitor's performance, with praise for its resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and smooth gameplay, particularly for gaming. Some wish for built-in speakers.

Why choose this product?

Excellent value for gamers and general users alike, offering great image quality, smooth performance, and a sleek design, all at an affordable price.

The Dell SE2722H is a 27-inch Full HD VA monitor offering deep contrast and smooth visuals with a 3000:1 native contrast ratio and AMD FreeSync support. Running at 75 Hz with 250 cd/m² brightness and 72% (CIE 1931) colour gamut, it balances performance and affordability.

The flat panel is housed in a durable chassis backed by a 5-year warranty. HDMI and DisplayPort inputs provide easy connectivity for home and office use.

Specifications Display 27 inches Panel VA Refresh rate 75 Hz Contrast ratio 3000:1 Colour gamut 72% (CIE 1931) Reasons to buy Deep native contrast Generous 5-year warranty Reasons to avoid Lower brightness level Limited colour coverage Click Here to Buy Dell 27 (68.58 cm) Monitor 5 Year DELL Warranty|FHD 1920 x 1080 at 60Hz|VA Panel|AMD FreeSync|Brightness 250 cd/m²|Contrast Ratio: 3000:1|Colour Gamut: 72% (CIE 1931), 84% (CIE 1976)|SE2722H-Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyer appreciate the monitor's good quality, display clarity, and ease of setup. Some find it ideal for home or office use, though it's basic with no speakers.

Why choose this product?

An affordable, reliable option for those needing a second monitor, with solid performance, decent display quality, and a straightforward setup.

Factors to consider when buying a desktop monitor

Display size : Choose a screen size that fits your workspace and meets your needs, typically between 24 to 32 inches for most users.

: Choose a screen size that fits your workspace and meets your needs, typically between 24 to 32 inches for most users. Resolution : Higher resolution offers sharper images; go for at least Full HD (1920 x 1080) or higher for better clarity.

: Higher resolution offers sharper images; go for at least Full HD (1920 x 1080) or higher for better clarity. Panel type : IPS panels offer better colour accuracy and viewing angles, while VA panels provide better contrast.

: IPS panels offer better colour accuracy and viewing angles, while VA panels provide better contrast. Refresh rate : A higher refresh rate (e.g., 60Hz or 144Hz) ensures smoother visuals, especially for gaming or video editing.

: A higher refresh rate (e.g., 60Hz or 144Hz) ensures smoother visuals, especially for gaming or video editing. Connectivity: Ensure the monitor has sufficient ports like HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB for versatile connection options.

What is the best resolution for a desktop monitor?

For general use, Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution provides clear and sharp visuals. However, for professional work such as graphic design or video editing, a higher resolution like QHD (2560 x 1440) offers better detail and screen space.

Should I choose an IPS or VA panel for a desktop monitor?

IPS panels offer better colour accuracy and wider viewing angles, making them ideal for tasks that require precise colour reproduction. VA panels provide higher contrast and deeper blacks, making them a good choice for entertainment and media consumption.

What refresh rate is ideal for a desktop monitor?

A 60Hz refresh rate is generally sufficient for office tasks and everyday use. For a smoother experience, especially in gaming or video editing, a refresh rate of 120Hz or 144Hz helps reduce motion blur and improves fluidity.

Top 3 features of best desktop monitors

Desktop Monitor Display Size Resolution Panel Type ASUS ProArt Display PA278QV 27 inches 2560 × 1440 (WQHD) IPS Dell P2722H 27 inches 1920 × 1080 (FHD) IPS MSI G2422C 23.6 inches 1920 × 1080 (FHD) VA LG Ultragear 24GS65F 23.8 inches 1920 × 1080 (FHD) IPS ViewSonic VG2448 24 inches 1920 × 1080 (FHD) IPS MSI PRO MP243 23.8 inches 1920 × 1080 (FHD) IPS ASUS VZ27EHE 27 inches 1920 × 1080 (FHD) IPS MSI PRO MP242C 23.6 inches 1920 × 1080 (FHD) VA LG 27GS50F-B UltraGear 27 inches 1920 × 1080 (FHD) IPS Dell SE2722H 27 inches 1920 × 1080 (FHD) VA

FAQs What size desktop monitor is best for general use? A 24 to 27-inch monitor is ideal for most users, offering a comfortable viewing experience without overwhelming your workspace.

What is the difference between IPS and VA panels? IPS panels provide better colour accuracy and wider viewing angles, while VA panels offer superior contrast and deeper blacks.

Do I need a high refresh rate for office work? For office tasks, a 60Hz refresh rate is sufficient. Higher refresh rates are mainly beneficial for gaming and video editing.

Is a curved monitor better for gaming? Curved monitors can provide a more immersive gaming experience by reducing screen distortion and improving viewing angles.

How important is the response time for a gaming monitor? A low response time (1ms to 5ms) is crucial for gaming as it reduces motion blur and ensures smoother, more responsive gameplay.

