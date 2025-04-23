Menu Explore
Best desktop monitor in 2025: Top 10 options for work, entertainment and creativity

ByAmit Rahi
Apr 23, 2025 04:34 PM IST

The top desktop monitors of 2025 from brands like ASUS, MSI, ViewSonic, and Dell, offering the best in performance, design, and visual quality.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall

ASUS Proart Display PA278QV WQHD, 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) 2560 X 1440 Pixels Monitor, 100% Srgb/Rec. 709, E < 2, IPS, Displayport Hdmi Dvi-D Mini Dp, Calman Verified, Eye Care, Anti-Glare (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹30,985

GET THIS

Dell 27 (68.58 cm) Monitor FHD 1920 x 1080 Pixels at 60 Hz, IPS Panel, Anti-Glare, HDMI, VGA, LED Displayport|P2722H-Black View Details checkDetails

₹32,711

GET THIS

Curved monitor

MSI G2422C 23.6 Inch FHD Curved Gaming Monitor - 1500R 1920 x 1080 VA Panel, 180Hz / 1ms, Adaptive Sync - DP 1.2a, HDMI 2.0b CEC View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

GET THIS

Gaming monitor

LG Ultragear 24GS65F 24 inch Full HD (1920 X 1080) IPS Panel Gaming Monitor, 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, DP & HDMI Port. View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

GET THIS

ViewSonic 60.96 Cm (24) Full HD IPS Professional Monitor with Dual Speakers, Hight Adjustable, Tilt,Pivort,Swivel, USB Hub, DP, HDMI, VGA, Srgb104%, vDisplay Manager & -VG2448 View Details checkDetails

₹9,099

GET THIS

Value for money

MSI PRO MP243 23.8 Inch Full HD Office Monitor - 1920 x 1080 IPS Panel, 75 Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Built-in Speakers, Accessory Slot, HDMI, DP View Details checkDetails

₹9,039

GET THIS

ASUS 27” 1080P Monitor (VZ27EHE) - Full HD, IPS, 75Hz, 1ms, Adaptive-Sync/FreeSync, Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, Ultra-Slim, VESA Mountable, Frameless, HDMI, VGA View Details checkDetails

₹20,780

GET THIS

MSI PRO MP242C 23.6 Inch LCD Curved Business & Productivity Desktop Monitor - Full HD (1920 x 1080) VA Panel, 75 Hz Refresh Rate, Eye-Friendly Screen, Built-in Speakers, Anti-Glare Coating, Black View Details checkDetails

₹17,211

GET THIS

LG 27GS50F-B 27-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) UltraGear Gaming monitor with 180Hz, 1ms MBR, HDR10, AMD FreeSync, HDMI, DisplayPort, 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design, Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,090

GET THIS

Dell 27 (68.58 cm) Monitor 5 Year DELL Warranty|FHD 1920 x 1080 at 60Hz|VA Panel|AMD FreeSync|Brightness 250 cd/m²|Contrast Ratio: 3000:1|Colour Gamut: 72% (CIE 1931), 84% (CIE 1976)|SE2722H-Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,774

GET THIS
View More Products

Picture this: you are settling in at your desk, coffee in hand, ready to conquer your to do list or dive into the latest AAA title. Yet your screen falls flat with dull colours and sluggish refresh rates. Not on our watch. We have gathered the crème de la crème of desktop monitors for 2025, showcasing models from ASUS, MSI, ViewSonic, Dell and more.

Elevate your workspace with the finest desktop monitors of 2025.
Elevate your workspace with the finest desktop monitors of 2025.

Whether you are crunching spreadsheets, editing photos or immersing yourself in virtual worlds, these displays promise crisp clarity, silky smooth motion and sleek design. Ready for the upgrade? Let’s dive in and find the perfect match.

The ASUS ProArt Display PA278QV is a 27-inch WQHD IPS monitor engineered for creative professionals demanding precise colour reproduction and flexible ergonomics. Factory-calibrated to achieve Delta E < 2 accuracy, it covers 100% sRGB and Rec. 709 colour spaces.

The anti-glare panel and Calman verification ensure true-to-life visuals, while DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI-D, Mini DP and USB 3.0 ports offer extensive connectivity. The ergonomic stand supports tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustments.

Specifications

Display
27 inches
Resolution
2560 × 1440 (WQHD)
Panel
IPS
Colour gamut
100% sRGB / 100% Rec. 709
Connectivity
DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI-D, Mini DP, USB 3.0

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Excellent colour accuracy

affiliate-tick

Highly adjustable ergonomics

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Relatively expensive

affiliate-cross

No HDR support

ASUS Proart Display PA278QV WQHD, 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) 2560 X 1440 Pixels Monitor, 100% Srgb/Rec. 709, E < 2, IPS, Displayport Hdmi Dvi-D Mini Dp, Calman Verified, Eye Care, Anti-Glare (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the display’s colour accuracy and clarity, calling it great for photo editing. Some report poor sound and minor functionality issues.

Why choose this product?

Top-notch WQHD display and build quality—ideal for creatives. Excellent value for money, though external speakers may be needed.

The Dell P2722H is a 27-inch Full HD IPS monitor designed to enhance productivity and comfort. With a 1920 × 1080 resolution at 60 Hz, 400 cd/m² brightness and 99% sRGB colour gamut, it delivers clear visuals and accurate hues.

Flicker-free technology and Dell ComfortView Plus reduce eye strain. The ergonomic stand offers height, pivot, swivel and tilt adjustments, while HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort inputs ensure versatile connectivity.

Specifications

Display
27 inches
Resolution
1920 × 1080 (Full HD)
Brightness
400 cd/m²
Colour gamut
99% sRGB
Response time:
1 ms

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Robust ergonomic adjustments

affiliate-tick

Effective eye-care technologies

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No built-in speakers

affiliate-cross

Limited resolution for detailed work

Dell 27 (68.58 cm) Monitor FHD 1920 x 1080 Pixels at 60 Hz, IPS Panel, Anti-Glare, HDMI, VGA, LED Displayport|P2722H-Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its edge-to-edge design, vivid colours, and excellent picture quality. Many consider it a great value buy.

Why choose this product?

Stylish design with stunning visuals and vibrant colours—ideal for both work and entertainment.

The MSI G2422C is a 23.6-inch curved gaming monitor featuring a 1500R VA panel, Full HD 1920 × 1080 resolution and up to 180 Hz refresh rate with 1 ms response time. Supporting Adaptive Sync, it ensures smooth visuals and reduced tearing. 

The display covers 108% sRGB, employs Less Blue Light PRO and anti-flicker technologies to minimise eye fatigue. HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.2a and a tilt-adjustable stand complete its package.

Specifications

Display
23.6 inches
Refresh rate
180 Hz
Response time
1 ms
Panel
VA
Colour gamut
108% sRGB

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ultra-smooth high refresh rate

affiliate-tick

Immersive curvature

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Narrower viewing angles than IPS

affiliate-cross

No HDR capability

MSI G2422C 23.6 Inch FHD Curved Gaming Monitor - 1500R 1920 x 1080 VA Panel, 180Hz / 1ms, Adaptive Sync - DP 1.2a, HDMI 2.0b CEC

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for vibrant colours, sharp resolution, and value. Some faced display issues and poor compatibility with UK plugs or faulty units.

Why choose this product?

Excellent for gaming, editing, and everyday use with smooth performance and crisp visuals. Great price-to-performance ratio if region compatibility is ensured.

The LG Ultragear 24GS65F is a 23.8-inch Full HD gaming monitor with an IPS panel, 1 ms (GtG) response time and a rapid 180 Hz refresh rate. HDR10 and 99% sRGB support bring vibrant visuals, while NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync ensure tear-free gameplay.

Its three-side virtually borderless design adds immersion, and the adjustable stand offers height, pivot and tilt adjustments. DisplayPort and HDMI ports deliver flexible connectivity.

Specifications

Display
23.8 inches
Resolution
1920 × 1080 (Full HD)
Refresh rate:
180 Hz
Panel
IPS
Features
HDR10, NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Fast response for gaming

affiliate-tick

HDR support

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Smaller screen real estate

affiliate-cross

No integrated speakers

LG Ultragear 24GS65F 24 inch Full HD (1920 X 1080) IPS Panel Gaming Monitor, 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, DP & HDMI Port.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the colour quality, refresh rate, and sleek design. Some noted missing accessories and lack of HDR or deep blacks.

Why choose this product?

Great QHD curved display with smooth 144–160Hz refresh rate. Excellent for media and gaming, though not ideal for HDR or OLED-level blacks.

The ViewSonic VG2448 is a 24-inch Full HD IPS professional monitor designed for comfort and productivity. It features an edge-to-edge display with 104% sRGB coverage, dual integrated speakers and a fully adjustable ergonomic stand with height, tilt, swivel and pivot functions.

TÜV-certified anti-flicker and blue light reduction technologies protect the eyes. Connectivity options include DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA and a built-in USB hub for versatile device integration.

Specifications

Display
24 inches
Speakers
Dual integrated
Colour gamut
104% sRGB
Stand
Height, tilt, swivel, pivot
Resolution
1920 × 1080 (Full HD)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Built-in speakers

affiliate-tick

Versatile ergonomic stand

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No HDR

affiliate-cross

Lacks USB-C port

ViewSonic 60.96 Cm (24) Full HD IPS Professional Monitor with Dual Speakers, Hight Adjustable, Tilt,Pivort,Swivel, USB Hub, DP, HDMI, VGA, Srgb104%, vDisplay Manager & -VG2448

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Great picture quality, but some customers report the monitor not functioning properly or failing shortly after purchase.

Why choose this product?

Offers impressive visuals and display clarity, but ensure functionality upon delivery due to reported defects.

The MSI PRO MP243 is a 23.8-inch Full HD IPS office monitor focused on eye comfort and productivity. With a 75 Hz refresh rate, built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and less blue light technologies, it minimises eye strain during long working hours.

The glossy panel delivers crisp images at 1920 × 1080 resolution, and VESA mount compatibility allows flexible placement. HDMI and DisplayPort inputs ensure seamless connectivity.

Specifications

Display
23.8 inches
Refresh rate
75 Hz
Panel
IPS
Eye care
Anti-flicker & Less Blue Light (TÜV certified)
Speakers
Built-in

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Eye-friendly features

affiliate-tick

Integrated speakers

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Lower refresh rate

affiliate-cross

Glossy finish may glare

MSI PRO MP243 23.8 Inch Full HD Office Monitor - 1920 x 1080 IPS Panel, 75 Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Built-in Speakers, Accessory Slot, HDMI, DP

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Crisp, vibrant display and smooth performance, though audio quality is often criticised for being weak or lacking volume.

Why choose this product?

Excellent for visual tasks and multitasking; ideal if external speakers or headphones are used for sound.

The ASUS VZ27EHE is a 27-inch Full HD IPS monitor with a sleek ultra-slim profile measuring just 6.5 mm thin. Boasting up to 75 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms MPRT and Adaptive-Sync/FreeSync technology, it delivers smooth, tear-free visuals.

ASUS Eye Care Plus tech includes Flicker-Free, Low Blue Light, Colour Augmentation and a Rest Reminder to reduce eye fatigue. HDMI and VGA ports complete its robust connectivity, and it’s VESA-mountable for flexible installation.

Specifications

Display
27 inches
Thinness
6.5 mm profile
Refresh rate
75 Hz
Response time
1 Ms
Panel
1PS

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Stylish ultra-slim design

affiliate-tick

Comprehensive eye-care suite

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited port selection

affiliate-cross

Basic resolution

ASUS 27" 1080P Monitor (VZ27EHE) - Full HD, IPS, 75Hz, 1ms, Adaptive-Sync/FreeSync, Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, Ultra-Slim, VESA Mountable, Frameless, HDMI, VGA

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the monitor's quality, slim design, and great value for gaming, editing, and general use. Positive feedback highlights excellent colour accuracy and HD quality.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for gaming, photo editing, and general work. Offers excellent picture quality, slim design, and improved refresh rates for enhanced performance.

The MSI PRO MP242C is a 23.6-inch curved business monitor with a 1500R VA panel, Full HD 1920 × 1080 resolution and a 75 Hz refresh rate. It features anti-flicker technology and a Less Blue Light Mode to protect vision and reduce eye strain.

A built-in speaker and anti-glare coating enhance usability, while VESA compatibility allows mounting. Display Kit software provides optimised settings, making it ideal for both work and entertainment.

Specifications

Display
23.6 inches
Curve
1500R
Refresh rate
75 Hz
Panel
VA
Eye care
Anti-flicker & Less Blue Light

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Immersive curved screen

affiliate-tick

Enhanced eye protection

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Lower refresh rate

affiliate-cross

No HDR support

MSI PRO MP242C 23.6 Inch LCD Curved Business & Productivity Desktop Monitor - Full HD (1920 x 1080) VA Panel, 75 Hz Refresh Rate, Eye-Friendly Screen, Built-in Speakers, Anti-Glare Coating, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the monitor's picture quality, ease of use, and lightweight design. However, some report issues with screen quality and the lack of speakers.

Why choose this product?

Offers great value for money with good display quality and a sturdy build, ideal for everyday use and light gaming.

The LG 27GS50F-B UltraGear is a 27-inch Full HD gaming monitor with a blistering 180 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms MBR for ultra-smooth gameplay. AMD FreeSync and HDR10 support deliver fluid visuals and vibrant colours. Its three-side virtually borderless design maximises screen real estate.

While HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity ensure versatile compatibility. Enhanced gaming tools such as Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabiliser and on-screen crosshairs offer a competitive edge.

Specifications

Display
27 inches
Refresh rate
180 Hz
Response time
1 ms MBR
Features
AMD FreeSync & HDR10
Design
Three-side borderless

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Exceptional gaming performance

affiliate-tick

Gamer-centric features

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No integrated speakers

affiliate-cross

Lacks USB hub

LG 27GS50F-B 27-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) UltraGear Gaming monitor with 180Hz, 1ms MBR, HDR10, AMD FreeSync, HDMI, DisplayPort, 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the monitor's performance, with praise for its resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and smooth gameplay, particularly for gaming. Some wish for built-in speakers.

Why choose this product?

Excellent value for gamers and general users alike, offering great image quality, smooth performance, and a sleek design, all at an affordable price.

The Dell SE2722H is a 27-inch Full HD VA monitor offering deep contrast and smooth visuals with a 3000:1 native contrast ratio and AMD FreeSync support. Running at 75 Hz with 250 cd/m² brightness and 72% (CIE 1931) colour gamut, it balances performance and affordability.

The flat panel is housed in a durable chassis backed by a 5-year warranty. HDMI and DisplayPort inputs provide easy connectivity for home and office use.

Specifications

Display
27 inches
Panel
VA
Refresh rate
75 Hz
Contrast ratio
3000:1
Colour gamut
72% (CIE 1931)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Deep native contrast

affiliate-tick

Generous 5-year warranty

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Lower brightness level

affiliate-cross

Limited colour coverage

Dell 27 (68.58 cm) Monitor 5 Year DELL Warranty|FHD 1920 x 1080 at 60Hz|VA Panel|AMD FreeSync|Brightness 250 cd/m²|Contrast Ratio: 3000:1|Colour Gamut: 72% (CIE 1931), 84% (CIE 1976)|SE2722H-Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyer appreciate the monitor's good quality, display clarity, and ease of setup. Some find it ideal for home or office use, though it's basic with no speakers.

Why choose this product?

An affordable, reliable option for those needing a second monitor, with solid performance, decent display quality, and a straightforward setup.

Factors to consider when buying a desktop monitor

  • Display size: Choose a screen size that fits your workspace and meets your needs, typically between 24 to 32 inches for most users.
  • Resolution: Higher resolution offers sharper images; go for at least Full HD (1920 x 1080) or higher for better clarity.
  • Panel type: IPS panels offer better colour accuracy and viewing angles, while VA panels provide better contrast.
  • Refresh rate: A higher refresh rate (e.g., 60Hz or 144Hz) ensures smoother visuals, especially for gaming or video editing.
  • Connectivity: Ensure the monitor has sufficient ports like HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB for versatile connection options.

What is the best resolution for a desktop monitor?

For general use, Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution provides clear and sharp visuals. However, for professional work such as graphic design or video editing, a higher resolution like QHD (2560 x 1440) offers better detail and screen space.

Should I choose an IPS or VA panel for a desktop monitor?

IPS panels offer better colour accuracy and wider viewing angles, making them ideal for tasks that require precise colour reproduction. VA panels provide higher contrast and deeper blacks, making them a good choice for entertainment and media consumption.

What refresh rate is ideal for a desktop monitor?

A 60Hz refresh rate is generally sufficient for office tasks and everyday use. For a smoother experience, especially in gaming or video editing, a refresh rate of 120Hz or 144Hz helps reduce motion blur and improves fluidity.

Top 3 features of best desktop monitors

Desktop MonitorDisplay SizeResolutionPanel Type
ASUS ProArt Display PA278QV27 inches2560 × 1440 (WQHD)IPS
Dell P2722H27 inches1920 × 1080 (FHD)IPS
MSI G2422C23.6 inches1920 × 1080 (FHD)VA
LG Ultragear 24GS65F23.8 inches1920 × 1080 (FHD)IPS
ViewSonic VG244824 inches1920 × 1080 (FHD)IPS
MSI PRO MP24323.8 inches1920 × 1080 (FHD)IPS
ASUS VZ27EHE27 inches1920 × 1080 (FHD)IPS
MSI PRO MP242C23.6 inches1920 × 1080 (FHD)VA
LG 27GS50F-B UltraGear27 inches1920 × 1080 (FHD)IPS
Dell SE2722H27 inches1920 × 1080 (FHD)VA

Similar articles for you

Best monitors for home office: Protect eyes, boost productivity, improve ergonomics, and enjoy high resolution visuals

Monitor buying guide: Get all relevant details like refresh rate, screen resolution, screen size before you pick one

Best touchscreen monitors in India in April 2025 for a faster and more intuitive user experience

Best business monitor for 2025: Top 10 options for productivity and reduct eye strain for good

FAQs

  • What size desktop monitor is best for general use?

    A 24 to 27-inch monitor is ideal for most users, offering a comfortable viewing experience without overwhelming your workspace.

  • What is the difference between IPS and VA panels?

    IPS panels provide better colour accuracy and wider viewing angles, while VA panels offer superior contrast and deeper blacks.

  • Do I need a high refresh rate for office work?

    For office tasks, a 60Hz refresh rate is sufficient. Higher refresh rates are mainly beneficial for gaming and video editing.

  • Is a curved monitor better for gaming?

    Curved monitors can provide a more immersive gaming experience by reducing screen distortion and improving viewing angles.

  • How important is the response time for a gaming monitor?

    A low response time (1ms to 5ms) is crucial for gaming as it reduces motion blur and ensures smoother, more responsive gameplay.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Best desktop monitor in 2025: Top 10 options for work, entertainment and creativity
