Beat the heat smarter: Best smart ACs with app control and energy saving features

The way people use air conditioners at home is changing. Buyers are no longer looking at just cooling. They now want control, lower power use and features that fit daily routines. That is where smart ACs stand out. With app control, voice support and convertible cooling, these models offer more flexibility for Indian homes dealing with long summer seasons. Smart ACs are changing home cooling, explore models that offer control, efficiency, and flexible cooling options today. By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less Brands such as Daikin, LG, Panasonic, Samsung, Voltas and Godrej now offer inverter ACs that combine cooling with smart features. Many of these models also support Wi-Fi, scheduling and multiple cooling modes, making them suitable for different room sizes and usage patterns. Here is a closer look at some of the top smart ACs you can consider.

This model from Godrej focuses on flexibility. It comes with a 5-in-1 convertible feature that allows users to adjust cooling capacity based on room conditions. The range goes from lower tonnage to full capacity, which helps manage power use when fewer people are in the room. It uses an inverter compressor that adjusts speed instead of switching on and off repeatedly. This helps reduce electricity consumption over time. The AC also supports cooling even when outdoor temperatures reach around 52 degrees C, which is useful for peak summer months in many Indian cities. The copper condenser supports heat transfer and long-term use. It also runs on R-32 refrigerant, which is commonly used in modern ACs. Modes such as turbo, sleep and auto adjustment make daily operation easier without manual changes every time. This unit suits bedrooms or small living spaces where cooling needs vary during the day.

2. Panasonic 2025 Model 1.4 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The 2025 model from Panasonic is designed for medium-sized rooms and offers stable cooling with a 4800 W capacity. It includes a 7-in-1 convertible feature, which allows users to shift cooling levels depending on usage. The inverter compressor helps control power usage by adjusting output based on the room’s heat load. It also supports stabiliser-free operation across a wide voltage range, which is useful in areas with frequent fluctuations. One key addition is the PM 0.1 filter along with a self-cleaning feature that helps maintain airflow quality. The Crystal Clean function reduces buildup on coils, which can impact performance over time. This model is suitable for users who want a balance between cooling and air filtration in everyday use.

Lloyd offers a Wi-Fi-enabled inverter AC that focuses on remote access and daily convenience. Users can control temperature, modes and schedules using a smartphone, even when they are not at home. It comes with an inverter compressor and a copper condenser, supporting steady cooling for rooms up to around 180 sq ft. The AC includes standard functions such as sleep mode, timer, auto restart and dehumidification. The use of R-32 refrigerant aligns it with current energy standards. It also includes filters that help reduce dust and bacteria, improving indoor air conditions. This model is suitable for buyers looking for a smart AC experience without moving to higher price segments.

The 1.4-ton inverter AC from Daikin is built for steady cooling in medium-sized rooms. It delivers around 4.8 kW cooling capacity and performs in high outdoor temperatures. It uses a swing compressor with inverter technology, which helps maintain consistent cooling while managing power usage. The AC also supports stabiliser-free operation across a wide voltage range. A notable feature is Dew Clean technology, which helps dry the indoor unit and reduce moisture buildup. It also includes a PM-level filter that supports cleaner airflow by reducing dust and particles. With extended warranty support on the compressor and PCB, this model focuses on long-term use and consistent performance.

The Bespoke AI AC from Samsung brings smart features into daily cooling. It comes with a digital inverter compressor and supports 5-step convertible cooling, allowing users to adjust output based on usage. The AC connects with the SmartThings app, enabling remote control, scheduling and monitoring. It also supports voice assistants, making it easier to operate without using the remote. The AI Energy Mode studies usage patterns and adjusts performance to reduce power consumption over time. Features like 4-way swing and WindFree airflow help distribute air across the room. This model is designed for users who want connected features along with cooling.

Voltas offers a 1.5-ton inverter AC that focuses on stable performance and energy use. It is suited for medium-sized rooms and uses an inverter compressor to adjust cooling based on room conditions. The AC supports wide voltage operation, which removes the need for a separate stabiliser in most homes. It also includes features such as sleep mode, timer and energy-saving settings. Multi-stage filtration helps reduce dust and maintain airflow. With a 4-star rating, it is designed to keep power consumption in check during regular use. This model fits users looking for a standard inverter AC with essential features.

Another option from Panasonic, this 1.5-ton model combines cooling with smart features. It supports Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing users to control settings through a mobile app. The inverter compressor adjusts cooling output based on room conditions, helping reduce power usage. It also includes 7-step convertible cooling, giving users more control over capacity. The PM 0.1 filter captures fine particles, which can improve indoor air quality. It also supports 4-way swing for even air distribution and operates across a wide voltage range. This model suits users who want both smart control and air filtration in one unit. 5 Factors to Consider Before Buying Smart ACs Room size and capacity: Choose tonnage based on room area. A mismatch can affect cooling and power use. Convertible cooling: Models with multiple capacity levels help manage power consumption during different usage conditions. Energy rating: Higher star ratings reduce electricity bills over time. Smart features: Wi-Fi, app control, and voice support make daily use easier. Voltage range: Stabiliser-free operation is useful in areas with power fluctuations.