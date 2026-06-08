Mumbai vegetable seller’s son studied 18 hours a day, bought parents ₹1 crore flat at 21

For Abhishek Vaishya, success did not begin in a corporate office — it began at a vegetable cart in Mumbai. Today, the chartered accountant runs a successful practice in Oman, advising businesses on corporate strategy and finance. Yet some of his earliest and most important lessons came from helping his father sell vegetables while growing up in Mumbai’s Vikhroli neighbourhood. Abhishek Vaishya spoke to Kushal Lodha about his journey from Mumbai's vegetable markets to becoming a CA

Buying a ₹ 1 crore flat Vaishya was raised in a modest 150-square-foot home that was shared by five family members. The cramped living conditions left a lasting impression on him and would later inspire one of the biggest decisions of his life.

At the age of 21, he bought a ₹1 crore flat for his parents in Thane, outside Mumbai. The 2BHK is located in a gated community.

(Also read: Vegetable seller cries tears of joy after son cracks CA exam. Watch wholesome video)

“I wanted my parents to live in a better place. That was the reason I took a chance at the age of 21,” he told content creator Kushal Lodha. “I’m very grateful to my father. Even after struggling so much, he ensured that we receive a good education.”

Lodha recently featured Vaishya’s journey in a YouTube video, tracing his rise from a Vikhroli chawl and a vegetable seller’s son to a successful entrepreneur in the Gulf.

On being a CA Vaishya credits chartered accountancy with changing the course of his life. Today, he runs a thriving CA practice across Oman and the UAE, while also operating a cloud kitchen business in Oman.

However, his meteoric rise was not due to luck alone. Vaishya is no stranger to hard work.

During his early schooldays, the Mumbai boy would get up early to sell vegetables with his father. Even during college and his CA articleship, he would get up before dawn to accompany his father to the market, attend classes, and then study at night.

“I would manage somehow… I would study at night. During the 3-4 months’ break we get to prepare for CA exams, I would ensure that I study 16 to 18 hours a day,” he revealed.