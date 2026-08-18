South Korean Actor Kang Hoon on My Bias, My Boss: I love the positive influence of Indian films

South Korean actor Kang Hoon confesses he is a fan of 3 Idiots, a film that taught him tenacity. An actor whose own journey has been a testament to resilience, he is having his moment with the romantic comedy My Bias, My Boss, which also marks his first project as a leading actor. Kang Hoon is known for K-dramas such as The Red Sleeve, A Time Called You and crime thriller Hunter with a Scalpel.

Produced by Studio Dragon, the show serves fan-girl fantasy amidst workplace drama, as Kim Hye-Jun’s Da-Reum lands her dream job at a company launched by her favourite K-pop idol Lee Chan (Cha Woo-Min). But it’s anything but smooth sailing, as she not only finds herself clashing with his suspicious best friend and CEO, Kang Ha-Gi (Kang Hoon), but also falling for him.

Kang Hoon is known for his performances in popular K-dramas such as The Red Sleeve, the time-travel thriller A Time Called You, Little Women, and Hunter with a Scalpel. Critics say his career itself has been a chapter in resilience. In an exclusive interaction with HT City from Seoul, Kang Hoon looks back at his career, the road ahead, and why India is a destination on his must-visit list.

He plays the coolly perfectionist CEO who, though razor-sharp in the boardroom, is quite the novice in love. Kang Hoon reveals playing the workaholic offered him a chance to explore aspects of himself as an actor.

You play the perfectionist CEO Kang Ha-Gi in My Bias, My Boss. You said you discovered that, like Ha-Gi, you are also a perfectionist. Did you read the webtoon, or did you have your own approach to understanding this character, who is so confident and capable at work but quite different when it comes to love? Kang Hoon: I’ve worked on several dramas that are based on original works. In my case, I usually prefer to read the original source material only after the drama has finished airing. I familiarize myself with the basic information from the original, but when I’m filming, I approach the drama as a separate work in its own right. Then, after we’ve wrapped filming, I’ll read the original and think, “Oh, so this scene was changed this way in our drama…” It allows me to enjoy the original more comfortably and even laugh about the differences.

To understand a character, I analyze their personality carefully before filming and write down my thoughts in detail. I try to understand things such as why Ha-Gi is so consumed by his work and why he becomes so awkward and struggles when it comes to love. I also make sure to clarify these aspects with the writer, and then gradually develop the character in my own way.

I also look for people among my friends or characters from other dramas who might be similar to Ha-Gi. If I find someone, I try to draw inspiration from them and find clues that can help me portray the character more effectively. Sometimes, I also look to aspects of myself. Come to think of it, I probably find more inspiration from myself than anywhere else!

You have played very different characters throughout your career. What did Ha-Gi allow you to explore as an actor that you hadn’t explored before? Kang Hoon: Throughout my career, I think I’ve played many serious roles in the romance genre. With this drama, however, I wanted to show not only the romantic side of Ha-Gi but also a lot more comedy through his character.

At work, Ha-Gi never reveals any weaknesses, but as someone gradually becomes a part of his life, we get to see him become flustered and unsure of himself. I hoped those moments would feel cute and entertaining to viewers. While doing comedy, I realized, “Oh, I can portray this side of myself as well,” which made the experience feel very fresh and enjoyable for me too.

If you were to name two similarities between yourself and Ha-Gi, and two ways in which you are completely different. Kang Hoon: One similarity is that we both try not to show any weaknesses when it comes to our work. Another is the sense of responsibility we have toward the people we love.

As for our differences, I don’t think I have the kind of leadership skills Ha-Gi has to lead a company. Also, when I’m at home, I simply focus on resting. Unlike Ha-Gi, I believe home should be a place where I can completely switch off and relax.

Your career has taken you across historical dramas, romance, fantasy and contemporary stories. At this stage of your career, what makes you say yes to a character or a project? Kang Hoon: The first thing I look at very carefully is whether I genuinely find the project interesting. The second is what kind of appeal the character I would be playing has and what role that character plays within the story.

If those two things come together, I discuss the project with my agency and take some time to consider everything before making a decision to join.

Critics and fans often describe your career as one of resilience. As you carefully made your way through the industry, what was the biggest challenge when you began your career, and what is the biggest challenge now as you gain more recognition and success through your work? Kang Hoon: The most difficult thing for me when I first started my career was waiting. Waiting for an opportunity to audition, and then waiting for the results after an audition. At the time, both kinds of waiting felt incredibly difficult and painful. But looking back now, I think those periods made me stronger.

Because I endured and overcame those difficult times, I’ve become someone who is able to overcome the challenges I face today.

Right now, my biggest challenge is thinking about how I can further strengthen my ability to carry an entire project. I know very well that opportunities don’t continue to come without effort. So I want to keep challenging myself and asking what I can show as a leading actor when those opportunities come my way, and continue working hard to be ready for them.

Your own journey has been one of perseverance. If you could meet the 20-year-old Kang Hoon today, what advice would you give him? Kang Hoon: I would tell him to experience and fully embrace everything, because all of the things happening in his life now will eventually become nourishment that helps him in the future.

I tend to be quite cautious and afraid of trying new things, so there are many things I haven’t experienced. I would tell my younger self to be more open and experience as many different things as possible. (Laughs.)

You have spoken before about being aware of how popular Korean content is in India. Now that My Bias, My Boss is available to Indian audiences in several Indian languages, does that make the connection with Indian viewers feel different to you? Kang Hoon: India has always been one of the destinations I’ve really wanted to visit. When I see Indian fans leaving messages for me on social media, I can truly feel that people in India are watching and enjoying our drama, and that we’re receiving so much love there.

Perhaps because of that, I’ve recently started to feel a greater sense of familiarity and closeness toward India. I also thought that this interview would be a good opportunity to express my gratitude to Indian viewers. Thank you so much!

Would you be interested in doing an Indian film or series if the right project came along? What kind of story or character could tempt you to make that move? Kang Hoon: I really love the film 3 Idiots. It taught me how to pursue something you love and see it through to the end.

I really enjoy Indian films that have such a positive influence on people. If I ever have the opportunity to work on an Indian project, I would love to play a character who can have a positive influence on someone else as well.

Do you feel the global popularity of K-content has changed the opportunities available to Korean actors? Kang Hoon: Thanks to the global popularity of K-content, I think there are now many more opportunities to access content from different countries. Compared to the past, I believe Korean actors are also getting more opportunities to appear in international dramas and films.

What would you like audiences in India to discover about Kang Hoon through My Bias, My Boss that they may not have seen in your earlier work? Kang Hoon: Rather than hoping audiences discover a specific new side of me, I would like them to see how Kang Ha-Gi changes from the beginning to the end of the story, and what kind of appeal I, Kang Hoon, have as an actor in portraying that transformation.

This is my first time presenting a drama as the lead actor, so I was very nervous. But I think I used that nervousness as motivation to work even harder and create the best project I could.

I hope viewers of My Bias, My Boss will come to love the character of Kang Ha-Gi. If that happens, I think it would be one of the proudest and most rewarding things for me.

I hope you’ll continue to show lots of love for My Bias, My Boss and Kang Ha-Gi. Thank you!