What is Savannah Guthrie's salary? Today show host pleads ‘bring her home’ as mom remains missing

Savannah Guthrie, the host of the “Today” show, has issued a statement regarding the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother. Investigators have hinted at the possible abduction from her residence in Arizona while she was asleep. Savannah Guthrie calls for prayers as search continues for her missing mother, Nancy, in Arizona. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Nancy Guthrie was last observed in the Catalina Foothills area on Saturday night. Her family notified authorities of her absence on Sunday around noon local time.

The Sheriff's department stated that investigators do not believe Nancy Guthrie left her home voluntarily and that she was taken from her home during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Savannah Guthrie seeks prayers for mom In an Instagram post on Monday evening, Savannah Guthrie requested her followers to offer prayers during the ongoing investigation.

“Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant,” Guthrie wrote.

“Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. Bring her home,” she added.