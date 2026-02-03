What is Savannah Guthrie's salary? Today show host pleads ‘bring her home’ as mom remains missing
Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, 84, is missing from her Arizona home, with investigators suspecting abduction.
Savannah Guthrie, the host of the “Today” show, has issued a statement regarding the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother. Investigators have hinted at the possible abduction from her residence in Arizona while she was asleep.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Nancy Guthrie was last observed in the Catalina Foothills area on Saturday night. Her family notified authorities of her absence on Sunday around noon local time.
The Sheriff's department stated that investigators do not believe Nancy Guthrie left her home voluntarily and that she was taken from her home during the early hours of Sunday morning.
Also Read: Nancy Guthrie missing: Who was the last person to see Savannah Guthrie's mother? All we know amid possible abduction
Savannah Guthrie seeks prayers for mom
In an Instagram post on Monday evening, Savannah Guthrie requested her followers to offer prayers during the ongoing investigation.
“Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant,” Guthrie wrote.
“Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. Bring her home,” she added.
Savannah Guthrie's co-host seeks help in finding her mom
Meanwhile, Willie Geist, Savannah's co-host of the Today show, has urged the public for help in finding Nancy. “If you have any information about the location of our dear friend Savannah Guthrie’s wonderful mother Nancy, please call police in Arizona. She is missing.”
What is Savannah Guthrie's Today show salary?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Savannah Guthrie has an impressive net worth of $40 million.
Despite her experience in multiple newsrooms and her tenure as a lawyer, it is probable that the majority of her net worth has been derived from her substantial seven-figure salary at Today.
She earns a handsome salary of $8 million annually from the Today show, as per Celebrity Net Worth.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk