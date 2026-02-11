Nancy Guthrie update: Why Hostage Rescue Team of FBI is in Tucson for kidnapping case; expert provides crucial update

The FBI's elite Hostage Rescue Team (HRT) is in Tucson, Arizona to help with the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, as per reports. The HRT is assisting Pima County Sheriff's Office in the investigation. An investigator canvasses Annie Guthrie's neighborhood after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. (REUTERS)

This comes after reports of the sheriff's department mobilizing SWAT vehicles and other personnel to assist in the matter. HRT is FBI's equivalent of SWAT and the highly trained team is intended for tactical operations.

Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was kidnapped from her home the night before. The FBI, today, released footage and photos, showing the potential subject. Since then, there has been reported activity in the Bitcoin account mentioned in the alleged ransom note sent in Guthrie's case. A manhunt has also been launched, as per police scanners, and it has spilled over to bordering New Mexico.

Also Read | Tommaso Cioni: Buzz about Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law rises after subject's video camera footage; 'has a mustache'

While authorities are yet to name a suspect or persons of interest, FBI and other law enforcement agents reportedly swarmed daughter Annie Guthrie's neighborhood. Annie had dinner with her mother the night of her disappearance. Her husband, Tommaso Cioni, then reportedly dropped Guthrie off to her house, which is reportedly nearby. This made him possibly the last person to see her before she was taken, as per reports.

Amid much movement in the Guthrie case, an expert has weighed in on why HRT was called to Tucson. Jennifer Coffindaffer, a retired FBI Special Agent, shared her thoughts on X.

What expert said on HRT presence Coffindaffer wrote on the social media platform “SWAT for 15 years and trained with Hostage Rescue Team Operators. SWAT and HRT are on the ready related to the Nancy Guthrie abduction.”

Hinting at upcoming action in the case, the expert added “I can tell you having worked many an operation with HRT as an enhanced team operator, these guys aren't in position for nothin'.”

She also expressed hope that Guthrie might even be alive. HRT and SWAT often deal with sensitive hostage situations. “My gosh! Is it possible she is alive as Savannah Guthrie said in her last plea and they are honing in on the abductors and Nancy's location?,” Coffindaffer added.