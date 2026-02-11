What is 'Mexican Carry'? Gun position in Nancy Guthrie CCTV video sparks online debate

On Tuesday, the FBI released surveillance footage in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie. The video shows a masked, armed individual approaching her Arizona home and appearing to tamper with a doorbell camera. The person is seen wearing a handgun in a holster. This image provided by the FBI shows surveillance images at the home of Nancy Guthrie the night she went missing in Tucson, Ariz. (FBI via AP)

As the images and footage circulated online, they sparked debate on social media about the way the firearm was being carried.

Some users claimed the positioning resembled what is commonly referred to as 'Mexican carry.'

One person claimed, "The gun is being carried similarly to what is called Mexican carry, only using a holster. Possibly cartel. Speculation on my part."

Another added, "Gun position is so common there its called the Mexican Carry position. Front and center. Hes right handed too."

A third person commented, “I’ve seen it speculated that this is a Mexican-style of carry. Don’t know if that is true, but might be identifying to some extent.”

Others disagreed with that characterization.

One person wrote, “The subject of interest in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping is not carrying his gun in a Mexican carry. Mexican carry is no holster at all, just tucked into a belt or pocket, because someone can ditch the gun if need be without a holster to give it away."

Another added, “Mexican carry is simply shoving a gun into your waistband. Nothing more. The quintessential part of “Mexican carry” is not having a holster.”

