What is 'Mexican Carry'? Gun position in Nancy Guthrie CCTV video sparks online debate
CCTV footage shows a masked, armed individual approaching Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home and appearing to tamper with a doorbell camera.
On Tuesday, the FBI released surveillance footage in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie. The video shows a masked, armed individual approaching her Arizona home and appearing to tamper with a doorbell camera. The person is seen wearing a handgun in a holster.
As the images and footage circulated online, they sparked debate on social media about the way the firearm was being carried.
Some users claimed the positioning resembled what is commonly referred to as 'Mexican carry.'
One person claimed, "The gun is being carried similarly to what is called Mexican carry, only using a holster. Possibly cartel. Speculation on my part."
Another added, "Gun position is so common there its called the Mexican Carry position. Front and center. Hes right handed too."
A third person commented, “I’ve seen it speculated that this is a Mexican-style of carry. Don’t know if that is true, but might be identifying to some extent.”
Others disagreed with that characterization.
One person wrote, “The subject of interest in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping is not carrying his gun in a Mexican carry. Mexican carry is no holster at all, just tucked into a belt or pocket, because someone can ditch the gun if need be without a holster to give it away."
Another added, “Mexican carry is simply shoving a gun into your waistband. Nothing more. The quintessential part of “Mexican carry” is not having a holster.”
Also Read: Who is Dominic Evans and what is his connection to Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law Tommaso Cioni? What we know
What is ‘Mexican carry’?
'Mexican carry' is an informal term used to describe carrying a handgun tucked directly into the waistband without a holster. In this method, the firearm is held in place by the waistband, belt, and clothing rather than by a secured holster.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More