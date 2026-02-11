White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has revealed Donald Trump’s first reaction to the new photos and videos released by the FBI, showing the subject of interest in the case of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Leavitt said Trump’s reaction to the clips and images "is just pure disgust." Trump's first reaction to videos of potential subject in Nancy Guthrie case revealed (AP)

"It's heartbreaking to see," Leavitt added, according to NBC News.

Leavitt said that she and Trump have reviewed the newly released footage. “The president encourages any American across the country with any knowledge of the suspect to please call the FBI, who continue to assist state and local authorities who are leading this investigation on the ground,” she said.

She further said that “the prayers of this entire White House are with Savannah and her family at this time.”

“We hope that this person is found soon and that her mother is brought home safely,” Leavitt added.

The White House reposted the new photos released by the FBI on X. “The prayers of the entire White House are with the Guthrie family,” the post is captioned.

The black-and-white photos and clips show a person wearing gloves, a mask, khakis, sneakers and a backpack, appearing to tamper with the camera at Guthrie’s front door on the morning she went missing. One of the videos shows the person walking up to the door with their head down. The individual’s eyes are visible through holes in their mask.

Donald Trump’s previous comments on the Nancy Guthrie case Trump previously said that he had directed federal law enforcement to help bring Nancy home. “I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY. We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!” he wrote in a Truth Social post.

In separate comments, Trump called the situation “terrible.” “I think it’s a terrible thing. I always got along very good with Savannah. Very unusual situation but we’re going to find out,” he told reporters in the Oval Office, according to The Hill.