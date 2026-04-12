Wayne County fire: Massive 5-alarm blaze erupts at Ohio lumberyard; shocking videos surface

Multiple departments are battling a massive blaze in Wayne County , Ohio , on Saturday, April 11. The fire broke out at Southwood Lumber Pallet Inc on E Lincoln Way, according to Orrville Fire Department’s dispatch.

Facebook users praised the firefighters in the comment section of Orrville Firefighters Association’s post. “The team work of all these firefighters working together is something to truly be admired! It is something everyone could learn from. God bless these men and women as they save another families livelihood- it is truly a selfless job they are doing. Prayers for their safe returns home tonight,” one user wrote. “Prayers for everyone involved,” one user said, while another wrote, “Sending prayers for safety for all”.

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The Wayne County Sheriff’s Facebook page shared an update on Facebook, writing, “Avoid the area of East Lincoln Way between S. Carr Road and S. Apple Creek Road as crews continue to battle the fire at Southwood Lumber. If you need to travel that way please find an alternate route.”