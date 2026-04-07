Ontario CA fire: Massive blaze reported at warehouse, chilling images and videos surface
A large warehouse fire in Ontario has been reported on social media, prompting a significant response from firefighters.
Reports of a massive warehouse fire in Ontario have surfaced on social media. A huge response from firefighters is underway. However, HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of the reports.
No immediate reports of casualties or major damage have surfaced.
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Southern California largely under control
This incident comes after a smoky wildfire in southern California prompted evacuation orders. It was contained by Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials, as per AP.
Covering approximately 6.3 square miles (around 16 square kilometers) in Riverside County, situated about 64 miles (103 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, the Springs Fire was reported to be at least 45 percent contained on Saturday, said a spokesperson from the fire department.
Fire officials also rescinded evacuation orders for a significant number of neighborhoods on Saturday morning. Fernandez stated that she anticipated the remaining orders would be lifted by the end of the day.
The fire was exacerbated by strong Santa Ana winds, with gusts expected to reach up to 45 mph (72 kph) on Saturday. However, winds had "dissipated a bit" since Friday, which aided the efforts of fire crews, Fernandez noted. Natural equestrian trails in the vicinity also facilitated firefighters' access to the blaze and allowed for the establishment of effective containment lines around its perimeter, she added.
No structures have been damaged or destroyed so far.
On Saturday morning, crews commenced aerial operations to drop water and retardant around the fire. Approximately 260 personnel are engaged in combating the blaze, including teams from the surrounding region who are constructing and reinforcing containment lines and laying hoses, as stated by her.
Several areas within the county continue to be subject to mandatory evacuation orders. The exact number of households impacted by these orders is currently unknown.
The fire is situated in a densely populated unincorporated region of Riverside County, which serves as a recreational area near the city of Moreno Valley, home to an estimated population of 200,000.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More